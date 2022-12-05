ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lvpnews.com

Bacon Fest!

Easton brought home the bacon to the Lehigh Valley for the 11th year as Pa. Bacon Fest got things sizzling in Centre Square and the surrounding area Nov. 5-6. The festival featured more than 150 food and drink vendors and 25 live musical acts during two days of all things bacon that got things cookin’ downtown amid Indian Summer weather.
EASTON, PA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Bethlehem

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is a small city in the eastern part of the state, about 60 miles (95km) north of Philadelphia and 80 miles (128km) west of New York City. Bethlehem has a long history dating back to its founding in 1741 by a Moravian minister named Count Nicolaus Zinzendorf. Though it began as a small farming community, the city grew rapidly during the Industrial Revolution and became known for its steel production.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Easton area pizzeria brings Italian favorites back to familiar spot

PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A longtime destination for calzones, cannolis and calamari marinara is continuing to dish out Italian favorites under a new name in Northampton County. Amore Pizzeria, a family-run eatery offering made-from-scratch Italian cuisine, opened Nov. 14 at 3502 Greenway St. in Palmer Township. The BYOB, full-service restaurant...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flaming Crab closes at Bethlehem Square, to reopen as Korean barbecue

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location, but the restaurant will reopen in January as a Korean barbecue and hot pot eatery. 88 K-Pot will open sometime next month, manager Eddie Zhang said. The three Flaming Crab locations in Lower Nazareth Township,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popup Christmas show draws crowd at Peddler's Village

BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pa. - Peddler's Village was rocking to the sound of the holidays this weekend. "The Million Dollar Quartet Christmas" drew a large crowd at the shopping area in Bucks County on Sunday. The pop-up show featured musicians portraying Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closed for Good

Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
LANGHORNE, PA
berkscountyliving.com

Craft+Barrel in Topton: A Feast with Flair

When sister and brother Kaylynn and Shane Gruber decided to turn Topton into a prime dining destination, they knew they wanted to focus on delicious comfort food. “But we didn’t want our food to be like everyone else’s,” says Kaylynn. “We wanted a lot of homemade foods on the menu — smoked foods, fresh foods” with originality and flair. They also wanted to highlight local craftspeople, giving diners an opportunity to browse and purchase made-in-PA honey, cheeses, candles and interior décor items with a farmhouse-cool feel. Revamping the interior of what used to be (some years ago) the Topton House Hotel, the Grubers accomplished their goal by updating both the old-time elegant bar area and the larger dining area to line up with their catchy motto: “Eat, drink, shop!” The result is a charming, vintage-chic destination for lunch or dinner on Thursday through Sundays from Noon to 8pm. Best of all, they enlisted their dad Rick’s restaurateur expertise to include an onsite smoker that produces everything from unrivaled smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork and baked beans, to several cheeses and — believe it or not — smoked candy! Great fun. Additionally, their mom Robbin’s home cooking, influenced by her Hawaiian ancestors, weaves its way into some of their most popular dishes.
TOPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown allocates $1M for redevelopment of former Allentown Metal Works

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to adopt its 2023 allocations for American Rescue Plan Act funding. As part of the ARPA approval, council voted 4-2 to give $1 million to a project proposed by Marcon Properties LLC to redevelop the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th St.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Owner of now-closed Brass Rail restaurant in Allentown speaks with 69 News after plans to sell the property fell through

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mark Sorrentino thought The Brass Rail would be long gone by now. "Unfortunately our agreement of sale with Royal Farms, they decided to walk, basically," Sorrentino said. Instead, the property is sitting, unusable, on Allentown's Lehigh Street. Sorrentino says Royal Farms asked for several extensions before backing...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Brewery four years in the making sets grand opening date in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Just in time for holiday gatherings, a new destination for locally brewed lagers, IPAs and other beers is set to debut next weekend in south Bethlehem. Country Club Brewing, a craft brewery serving its house-made beer alongside other regionally produced beverages such as wine and cocktails, will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 323 Pierce St., co-founder and head brewer Mike Kromer said.
