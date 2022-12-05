Read full article on original website
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Goo Goo Dolls to headline Musikfest 2023
The 11-day festival featured over 500 free performances, across 16 stages located throughout the City of Bethlehem.
lvpnews.com
Bacon Fest!
Easton brought home the bacon to the Lehigh Valley for the 11th year as Pa. Bacon Fest got things sizzling in Centre Square and the surrounding area Nov. 5-6. The festival featured more than 150 food and drink vendors and 25 live musical acts during two days of all things bacon that got things cookin’ downtown amid Indian Summer weather.
tmpresale.com
Graham Nashs show in Phoenixville, PA Apr 13th, 2023 – pre-sale code
The latest Graham Nash pre-sale code is now live. During this presale everyone who has the code will have a fantastic opportunity to buy tickets before their public sale 🙂. This just may be your best opportunity ever to see Graham Nash live in Phoenixville. Below are all the Graham...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Bethlehem
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is a small city in the eastern part of the state, about 60 miles (95km) north of Philadelphia and 80 miles (128km) west of New York City. Bethlehem has a long history dating back to its founding in 1741 by a Moravian minister named Count Nicolaus Zinzendorf. Though it began as a small farming community, the city grew rapidly during the Industrial Revolution and became known for its steel production.
abc27.com
Carlisle Events announces cancellation of Winter Carlisle Auto Expo
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Events announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, that the Winter Carlisle Auto Expo has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 of 2023. Vendors and ticket holders will be receiving a full refund by the end of this year.
Lehigh County brewery nominated for Best New Brewery in Pa., voting open through December
Rising River Brewing Co. was nominated as one of the best new breweries in the state for Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards. You can vote now until the end of the year to push the Macungie brewer over the top. Breweries in Pennsylvania, the popular craft...
wdiy.org
Beer Club, Bisque and More with Joey B's Chip Solt | The Inside Dish
Heidi Stahl welcomes Chip Solt from Joey B's Bar & Restaurant in Palmerton to talk the restaurant - named in honor of his friend Joey Barbosa - its beer club and some of their signature offerings, including "Crabby Fries," "the Woody," lobster bisque and more. Catch The Inside Dish the...
Learn About Bucks County’s Quaker History on This Fun and Historic Tour
Once the main hub of Quaker beliefs and ethics, Bucks County visitors and residents can now relive this history in a fun driving tour. Louise Feder wrote about the historical tour for Visit Bucks County. Quaker Meetinghouse Driving Tour will take attendees on a historical trail of 12 Quaker meetinghouses...
WFMZ-TV Online
'New chapter': Downtown Bethlehem's Main Street to lose retailer after the holidays
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A home furnishings retailer is bidding farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem. Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages. "Over the past few months, issues...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Easton area pizzeria brings Italian favorites back to familiar spot
PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A longtime destination for calzones, cannolis and calamari marinara is continuing to dish out Italian favorites under a new name in Northampton County. Amore Pizzeria, a family-run eatery offering made-from-scratch Italian cuisine, opened Nov. 14 at 3502 Greenway St. in Palmer Township. The BYOB, full-service restaurant...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab closes at Bethlehem Square, to reopen as Korean barbecue
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location, but the restaurant will reopen in January as a Korean barbecue and hot pot eatery. 88 K-Pot will open sometime next month, manager Eddie Zhang said. The three Flaming Crab locations in Lower Nazareth Township,...
NJ hidden gem: Cozy tavern with a water view and great food
If you're like me, you have passed this place on your way north to Lambertville and maybe never gave it a second look. It's really not a tourist spot. It's a place for locals who know where to get good food and drinks that also has some pretty decent live music from time to time.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popup Christmas show draws crowd at Peddler's Village
BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pa. - Peddler's Village was rocking to the sound of the holidays this weekend. "The Million Dollar Quartet Christmas" drew a large crowd at the shopping area in Bucks County on Sunday. The pop-up show featured musicians portraying Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.
Date for 6ABC’s Jim Gardner’s Final Broadcast Set; Replacement Anchor for 6pm Announced
In just over two weeks, it's officially the end of an era in Philadelphia and South Jersey, and now we know all the details. 6 ABC (WPVI-TV) just announced massive changes to its daily 6 pm news broadcast. It was just announced that veteran anchor and Philadelphia icon, Jim Gardner's...
Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closed for Good
Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
berkscountyliving.com
Craft+Barrel in Topton: A Feast with Flair
When sister and brother Kaylynn and Shane Gruber decided to turn Topton into a prime dining destination, they knew they wanted to focus on delicious comfort food. “But we didn’t want our food to be like everyone else’s,” says Kaylynn. “We wanted a lot of homemade foods on the menu — smoked foods, fresh foods” with originality and flair. They also wanted to highlight local craftspeople, giving diners an opportunity to browse and purchase made-in-PA honey, cheeses, candles and interior décor items with a farmhouse-cool feel. Revamping the interior of what used to be (some years ago) the Topton House Hotel, the Grubers accomplished their goal by updating both the old-time elegant bar area and the larger dining area to line up with their catchy motto: “Eat, drink, shop!” The result is a charming, vintage-chic destination for lunch or dinner on Thursday through Sundays from Noon to 8pm. Best of all, they enlisted their dad Rick’s restaurateur expertise to include an onsite smoker that produces everything from unrivaled smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork and baked beans, to several cheeses and — believe it or not — smoked candy! Great fun. Additionally, their mom Robbin’s home cooking, influenced by her Hawaiian ancestors, weaves its way into some of their most popular dishes.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown allocates $1M for redevelopment of former Allentown Metal Works
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to adopt its 2023 allocations for American Rescue Plan Act funding. As part of the ARPA approval, council voted 4-2 to give $1 million to a project proposed by Marcon Properties LLC to redevelop the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th St.
WFMZ-TV Online
Owner of now-closed Brass Rail restaurant in Allentown speaks with 69 News after plans to sell the property fell through
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mark Sorrentino thought The Brass Rail would be long gone by now. "Unfortunately our agreement of sale with Royal Farms, they decided to walk, basically," Sorrentino said. Instead, the property is sitting, unusable, on Allentown's Lehigh Street. Sorrentino says Royal Farms asked for several extensions before backing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Brewery four years in the making sets grand opening date in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Just in time for holiday gatherings, a new destination for locally brewed lagers, IPAs and other beers is set to debut next weekend in south Bethlehem. Country Club Brewing, a craft brewery serving its house-made beer alongside other regionally produced beverages such as wine and cocktails, will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 323 Pierce St., co-founder and head brewer Mike Kromer said.
