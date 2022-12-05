Read full article on original website
Police: Man intentionally ran down girlfriend, teen before crashing into building
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A hit-and-run driver was arrested for intentionally running down his own family members Wednesday night in Detroit. The suspect turned himself in quickly afterward - but leaves a family heartbroken. Bridget Gaither was crossing the street with her four children trying to get away from her...
Royal Oak Township shooting suspect found in Detroit
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Royal Oak Township last month was arrested in Detroit. Michigan State Police said the victim in the Nov. 25 shooting was reluctant to speak with investigators about the shooting. However, he finally decided to provide information that led them to 30-year-old Jamison Lee Wilbourn.
Woman and teen girl struck in hit-and-run on Van Dyke in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were struck in a hit-and-run on Detroit's east side Wednesday night. An adult woman and teenage girl were both hit while walking by a white minivan in the 18300 block of Van Dyke. They were both taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition, Detroit police said.
Detroit police looking for 3 suspects caught on video opening fire on Jeep pulling out of convenience store parking lot
The search is on for three suspects who were caught on video opening fire on a Jeep in a Detroit convenience store parking lot Tuesday night near Warren and Outer Drive.
Hazel Park mother threatened to blow up high school, police say
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say the parent of a Hazel Park High School student was arrested and charged after allegedly threatening to blow up the school.Ryan Dunlap, 32, is charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism and two counts of malicious use of telecommunications service. She was arraigned and given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.Police say on Nov. 28, Dunlap made the threat during a phone call about a "disciplinary issue" with her son. She became hostile and allegedly told staff, "and now you're going to see the school get blown up," police say.A school resource officer began investigating, leading to Dunlap later being arrested at her home.Police say Dunlap's son was in trouble for allegedly making threats against two students. He was taken into custody a day after his mother.
MSP: 14-year-old found with gun after asking trooper for help with bus schedule
(CBS DETROIT) - A trooper found a 14-year-old boy with a gun after the boy asked the trooper for assistance figuring out the bus schedule on Sunday, Michigan State Police announced. At about 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8 Mile and Russell in Hazel Park, a trooper was approached by a pedestrian who asking for help with the DDOT bus schedule.When they couldn't determine when the next bus would arrive, the trooper offered to give the teen a ride. The trooper received the boy's consent for a pat down search before giving him a ride.According to Michigan State Police, the trooper found a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun in the teen's waistband.Police say the 14-year-old, from Detroit, was taken into custody on a carrying a concealed weapon charge. He has been released to his parents pending prosecutor review.
Additional charges filed against Oakland Co. doctor
A physician affiliated with youth hockey in Metro Detroit now faces 21 total criminal charges stemming from reports of sexual abuse, after the Oakland County Prosecutor's office filed two more charges Wednesday. In the new charges, Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, is accused of having sexually assaulted a 30-year-old male in...
Suspect In Death Of Mich. Man Killed For Not Holding Elevator Door Arrested
Chief James White called the shooting 'absolutely ridiculous.'
Driver who reported hitting a deer actually struck deceased 60-year-old Southfield resident: police
A Southfield man is dead after police said he was struck and killed by a driver who believed they had hit a dear early Sunday morning. Southfield police said they were called out to Telegraph Road just north of 10 Mile around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 4
Reward offered for tips on fatal shooting Sunday in Pontiac
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a woman found Sunday in Pontiac, officials said. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced the reward Tuesday. It also identified the victim as Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans, 22.
16-year-old charged after 2 teens shot outside Detroit's Henry Ford High School
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 16-year-old accused of shooting two other teens outside Henry Ford High School in Detroit is facing charges. The suspect is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge from a vehicle causing injury, and four counts of felony firearm, in connection with the Nov. 21 shooting that injured two 16-year-olds.
Police: Man arrested in Ohio for Detroit murder motivated by elevator etiquette
DETROIT — Detroit police announced Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in an elevator. The Detroit Police announced the arrest on social media, saying the suspect wanted for the shooting in Greektown on Nov. 27 was taken into custody in Ohio. The suspect’s name was not released. Police said he would be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
9-year-old killed in Southfield Freeway crash • Dearborn man moons judge • 911 calls in Eastpointe
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A 9-year-old boy died in a crash on the Southfield Freeway Tuesday night after the vehicle he was riding in was rear-ended by a box truck. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle was struck. According to Michigan State Police, the fatal crash happened after...
"Ring of fire" in Detroit leads police to investigate
(CBS DETROIT) - Gasoline, fire and burnouts. It was quite the scene early Monday morning along Greenfield and Seven Mile roads.Video shared on multiple social media platforms shows nearly five minutes of cars performing burnouts. Also in the video, an officer's cruiser can be seen in the footage.Police tell us residents' safety is always on their minds. "The objective is to disperse and disband the group safely," DPD 8th Precinct Commander, Vernal Newson, said. We're told the brazen incident resulted in one of the officer's cars being hit. Newson says, that driver was issued a citation.Incidents like this authorities say are becoming...
Utica man suspected of driving drunk in rear-end crash that left Detroit woman in critical condition
A Utica man is behind bars after a drunken crash along the Lodge Freeway in Detroit Monday night left a 45-year-old woman in critical condition.
Security at River Rouge HS allegedly attack teen in bathroom
RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A River Rouge High School student is suing the district after he says he was severely beaten by school security. The boy's mother says the incident traumatized her son."I thought they were there to protect me, not beat me," Terrance Taylor, the teen victim, told CBS News Detroit on Tuesday. Terrance Taylor still has flashbacks to the day in March of this year when he says two security guards at River Rouge High School pulled him into a bathroom and attacked him."One unlocked the door and stood watch while another one went in and physically...
Wayne County Jail escapee in Detroit apprehended after manhunt
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Sheriff deputies have arrested an escaped inmate from Division 1 Wayne County Jail Wednesday night. The manhunt ended with the arrest of 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom sometime after 9:30 p.m. He had escaped around 7:11 p.m. according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Wisdom was being processed...
MSP investigating after young couple shot at on Southfield Freeway; troopers recover illegal gun from victims’ vehicle
The Southfield Freeway is closed on Detroit’s northwest side as Michigan State Police investigate a felonious assault Monday afternoon. Authorities have not released any details about the incident, but Metro Detroit drivers are dealing with backups.
Brazen suspects who drifted, did donuts in front of law enforcement sought by Detroit police
Officers with the Detroit Police Department are searching for suspects who brazenly drifted and did donuts in front of officers at an intersection over the weekend.
Woman, 22, found dead on sidewalk
PONTIAC, MI – A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac over the weekend after deputies responded to a report of shots fired, police said. Around 4:22 a.m. Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on West Columbia Avenue in Pontiac, WDIV Local 4 reports. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
