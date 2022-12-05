ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Royal Oak Township shooting suspect found in Detroit

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Royal Oak Township last month was arrested in Detroit. Michigan State Police said the victim in the Nov. 25 shooting was reluctant to speak with investigators about the shooting. However, he finally decided to provide information that led them to 30-year-old Jamison Lee Wilbourn.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman and teen girl struck in hit-and-run on Van Dyke in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were struck in a hit-and-run on Detroit's east side Wednesday night. An adult woman and teenage girl were both hit while walking by a white minivan in the 18300 block of Van Dyke. They were both taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition, Detroit police said.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Hazel Park mother threatened to blow up high school, police say

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say the parent of a Hazel Park High School student was arrested and charged after allegedly threatening to blow up the school.Ryan Dunlap, 32, is charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism and two counts of malicious use of telecommunications service. She was arraigned and given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.Police say on Nov. 28, Dunlap made the threat during a phone call about a "disciplinary issue" with her son. She became hostile and allegedly told staff, "and now you're going to see the school get blown up," police say.A school resource officer began investigating, leading to Dunlap later being arrested at her home.Police say Dunlap's son was in trouble for allegedly making threats against two students. He was taken into custody a day after his mother.
HAZEL PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP: 14-year-old found with gun after asking trooper for help with bus schedule

(CBS DETROIT) - A trooper found a 14-year-old boy with a gun after the boy asked the trooper for assistance figuring out the bus schedule on Sunday, Michigan State Police announced. At about 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8 Mile and Russell in Hazel Park, a trooper was approached by a pedestrian who asking for help with the DDOT bus schedule.When they couldn't determine when the next bus would arrive, the trooper offered to give the teen a ride. The trooper received the boy's consent for a pat down search before giving him a ride.According to Michigan State Police, the trooper found a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun in the teen's waistband.Police say the 14-year-old, from Detroit, was taken into custody on a carrying a concealed weapon charge. He has been released to his parents pending prosecutor review.
HAZEL PARK, MI
Detroit News

Additional charges filed against Oakland Co. doctor

A physician affiliated with youth hockey in Metro Detroit now faces 21 total criminal charges stemming from reports of sexual abuse, after the Oakland County Prosecutor's office filed two more charges Wednesday. In the new charges, Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, is accused of having sexually assaulted a 30-year-old male in...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Reward offered for tips on fatal shooting Sunday in Pontiac

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a woman found Sunday in Pontiac, officials said. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced the reward Tuesday. It also identified the victim as Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans, 22.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

16-year-old charged after 2 teens shot outside Detroit's Henry Ford High School

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 16-year-old accused of shooting two other teens outside Henry Ford High School in Detroit is facing charges. The suspect is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge from a vehicle causing injury, and four counts of felony firearm, in connection with the Nov. 21 shooting that injured two 16-year-olds.
DETROIT, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man arrested in Ohio for Detroit murder motivated by elevator etiquette

DETROIT — Detroit police announced Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in an elevator. The Detroit Police announced the arrest on social media, saying the suspect wanted for the shooting in Greektown on Nov. 27 was taken into custody in Ohio. The suspect’s name was not released. Police said he would be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

"Ring of fire" in Detroit leads police to investigate

(CBS DETROIT) - Gasoline, fire and burnouts. It was quite the scene early Monday morning along Greenfield and Seven Mile roads.Video shared on multiple social media platforms shows nearly five minutes of cars performing burnouts. Also in the video, an officer's cruiser can be seen in the footage.Police tell us residents' safety is always on their minds. "The objective is to disperse and disband the group safely," DPD 8th Precinct Commander, Vernal Newson, said. We're told the brazen incident resulted in one of the officer's cars being hit. Newson says, that driver was issued a citation.Incidents like this authorities say are becoming...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Security at River Rouge HS allegedly attack teen in bathroom

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A River Rouge High School student is suing the district after he says he was severely beaten by school security. The boy's mother says the incident traumatized her son."I thought they were there to protect me, not beat me," Terrance Taylor, the teen victim, told CBS News Detroit on Tuesday. Terrance Taylor still has flashbacks to the day in March of this year when he says two security guards at River Rouge High School pulled him into a bathroom and attacked him."One unlocked the door and stood watch while another one went in and physically...
RIVER ROUGE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County Jail escapee in Detroit apprehended after manhunt

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Sheriff deputies have arrested an escaped inmate from Division 1 Wayne County Jail Wednesday night. The manhunt ended with the arrest of 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom sometime after 9:30 p.m. He had escaped around 7:11 p.m. according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Wisdom was being processed...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman, 22, found dead on sidewalk

PONTIAC, MI – A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac over the weekend after deputies responded to a report of shots fired, police said. Around 4:22 a.m. Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on West Columbia Avenue in Pontiac, WDIV Local 4 reports. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy