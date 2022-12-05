ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Says Strange Man Keeps Showing Up At Her Home With Gifts

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has filed a police report after a strange man consistently showed up at her house to leave her unwanted gifts. According to a report from TMZ , law enforcement said over the past month the same man has been visiting the singer's Los Angeles area home, trespassing on her property, and dropping off gifts on her porch.

The unwanted gifts include cards, plants, and other random items. The Kelly Clarkson Show host told police that she's never met the man before and doesn't know who he is. TMZ also reports that Kelly has not yet come to face-to-face with the intruder but her security team was concerned enough to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.

Now, LAPD Threat Management is looking into the unsettling situation. Cops told TMZ the man's behavior is troubling and they have yet to determine if it's a fan who means no harm or if it's a situation that could escalate into something dangerous .

TMZ also revealed that Kelly has surveillance footage of the man dropping the gifts off on her porch and LAPD is currently trying to identify him and run a background check to assess any potential threats.

Once that happens, LAPD will talk to him and decide what to do next which may include arrest, a restraining order, or getting mental health services involved.

iHeartRadio

