ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

NBCU Sees New Gains At Peacock, But Ad Market Worsens

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

NBCUniversal ’s top executive said the company had seen new subscription growth at its streaming Peacock hub even as he noted that the advertising market was “worsening” and prepared investors for a more challenging fourth quarter.

Speaking at an investor conference held by UBS, NBCU CEO Jeff Shell said Peacock now had more than 18 million subscribers, compared with a previously disclosed 15 million. He cited the recent decision to take some NBCU content rights away from Hulu, which the company jointly owns with Walt Disney, as a driver for the business.

But Shell noted looming headwinds. The threat of a recession in the U.S. has spurred new market caution, he said, and he indicated that advertising spend was “definitely getting worse,” though he noted NBCU ad sales were still expected to rise at a single-digit percentage rate.

The executive made a case for NBCU to be given more credit for its movie and theme-park businesses. “I honestly think that not only are we challenging Disney in animation, but I would take our animation business over theirs,” said Shell, citing NBCU’s Illumination and DreamWorks divisions.

VIP+ Analysis: Media Biz Holds Up Amid Broader Layoffs

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Peacock Premium Now Available on DirecTV Stream at 40% Price Discount

NBCUniversal, looking to pump up its Peacock subscriber numbers, inked a deal with DirecTV to offer the streamer to the pay-TV provider’s customers. Beginning Thursday, customers of the broadband-delivered DirecTV Stream will be able to add Peacock Premium (with ads) directly to their bill for $2.99 per month, a 40% discount from the $4.99 retail price. According to the companies, the special discounted offer for Peacock Premium “will be extended to additional select DirecTV [satellite] customers in the coming weeks.” In addition, Peacock Premium Plus (without ads) will be available at the standard rate of $9.99/month to both DirecTV and DirecTV...
Variety

GagaOOLala Touts its Rapid Growth as Wider World Tunes in to BL Content

At least four original ‘Boys Love’ series will be delivered in 2023 by Taiwan-based GagaOOLala, as the platform makes the claim to be the world’s largest LGBTQ+ and BL streaming service. At a party-cum-presentation in Singapore on Thursday the five-year-old company said that next year it will release shows “Light: The Series,” “Boys Like Boys,” “Papa & Daddy: The Animation,” and “First Note of Love,” which it described as all “exciting original IPs with cross-industry partnerships.” It will also upload a second season of award-winning “Fragrance of the First Flower.” BL is typically softcore gay romance featuring attractive young men. As such...
Variety

Banijay Americas Acquires Brazilian Studio A Fábrica

Banijay Americas has acquired a majority stake in Brazilian studio A Fábrica. The purchase comes just one week after Banijay revealed it will launch Banijay Studios Brasil, a 750,000 square foot studio outside of São Paulo, in early 2023. Based in Rio de Janeiro, A Fábrica was founded in January 2016 and has content crossing Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video, Turner, HBO Max, Globo, Globoplay, Canal GNT and Multishow. A Fábrica produces Brazil’s highest-rated pay TV sitcom, “Vai Que Cola,” which is in its 10th season for Multishow and Globo, and has two highly anticipated scripted series launching soon, including Netflix comedy “Sem Filtro.” The studio currently has eight feature films...
Variety

Microsoft Promises to Bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo Under 10-Year Pact If Activision Blizzard Deal Is Approved

Microsoft, in a bid to get its mammoth acquisition of Activision Blizzard approved by the FTC, announced a 10-year deal with Nintendo to make “Call of Duty” available on Nintendo platforms — for the first time — once the merger with Activision closes. In addition, Microsoft committed to continue offering Activision’s “Call of Duty” titles on Valve’s Steam at the same time as Xbox following the closing of the Activision deal. “ Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play,” Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, tweeted Tuesday in announcing the “COD”...
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Variety

Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’

“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
Variety

John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Remember Kirstie Alley: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’

John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and more are sharing their memories of Kirstie Alley after the “Cheers” and “Look Who’s Talking” star died on Monday at the age of 71. Alley’s death was announced on her official social media accounts by her children, True and Lillie Parker, who wrote: “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 Into $5,000 by 2030

Energy drinks outfit Monster Beverage has several growth levers it can pull in the foreseeable future... or have other companies pull on its behalf. Amazon's e-commerce operation may be struggling, but this division hasn't been a meaningful breadwinner in years anyway. Auto parts retailer AutoZone is enjoying its place amid...
Cheddar News

PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report

A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
Variety

Jim Stewart, Stax Records Founder and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 92

Jim Stewart, who founded what became the Stax Records label and produced some of the great soul records of the 1960s, died Monday at age 92. A cause of death was not released. Stewart co-founded the iconic, Memphis-based Black music label in 1957 and ran it, with eventual help from future figurehead Al Bell, until the early 1970s, when he sold out his interest. Along the way, he was instrumental in discovering and/or releasing records from such greats as Sam and Dave, Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Carla Thomas, Rufus Thomas, the Staple Singers, Wilson Pickett and Booker T. and the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Variety

China’s iQiyi Bets Big on Artificial Intelligence to Help Pandemic-Hit Production Sector

China-owned streamer iQiyi has been ramping up its use of artificial intelligence across productions as a result of the lasting impact of the pandemic. Kelvin Yau, head of southeast Asia for iQiyi International, told delegates at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum on Thursday that the Baidu-owned streaming service has explored “new opportunities” in AI due to the COVID crisis, which has had a crippling effect across numerous industries in China due to strict, enduring government restrictions. iQiyi’s deep-seated connections in the tech sector “allowed us to accelerate innovation in production” and invest heavily in AI and 5G, said Yau. The streamer’s production team,...
Variety

Trevor Noah Leaves ‘The Daily Show’ a Superstar. Will the Show Survive?

Trevor Noah taking over “The Daily Show” from Jon Stewart went better than anyone might have hoped, both in keeping the series alive and in boosting Noah’s own profile: As Noah prepares to leave, with his final broadcast slated for Dec. 8, he looks like a person with unlimited potential and “The Daily Show” looks like a show that survived a now-complete reinvention. It also helped, a bit, in covering for the increasing weakness of Comedy Central, a once-sterling TV brand that, in its post-Noah era, will likely be searching for an identity with less inventory than ever. Names floated to...
msn.com

The bear market rally is running out of stream, and it is time to take profits, says Morgan Stanley’s Wilson

The stock market’s bounce off the October lows is running out of room, and it is time to take profits, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson. The chief equity strategist who correctly predicted this year’s stock-market selloff, now expects the S&P 500 to resume declines from the beginning of the year, after the benchmark last week crossed above its 200-day moving average.
Variety

Miss Universe Pageant Moves to Streaming via Roku Channel, as Deal With Fox and Steve Harvey Ends (EXCLUSIVE)

After decades on broadcast — most recently on Fox — the 71st Miss Universe competition is the latest TV event making the move to streaming. The Roku Channel has sealed a one-year deal to be the official English-language home for Miss Universe, which will stream live from New Orleans on January 14, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET. Among the changes in the move: Steve Harvey, who had hosted for five years as part of the pageant’s deal with Fox (with the exception of 2021, when that pact was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic), also won’t be back. According to Miss...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy