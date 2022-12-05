ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Holmes, Campbell, Hamp Prove to Be Winning Formula

By Vito Chirco
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qi8jc_0jXsMOV300

Jared Goff and the Lions dominated the Jaguars to kick off December.

The Detroit Lions' Week 13 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars was billed as two upstart organizations squaring off against one another.

Yet, on Sunday, one team looked like it belonged on the field and the other did not. And, for once, the Lions were the squad that looked like they belonged, while the Jaguars were the team that looked completely out of place.

Earlier this year, principal owner Sheila Hamp gave Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell and their regime a vote of confidence.

Even though many did not want to hear the organization preach patience, it was warranted, as the team is playing a great brand of football as of late.

Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff played a nearly flawless game -- completing 31-of-41 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns -- and helped the Lions deliver a 40-14 beatdown of Jacksonville.

It was a dominant performance from start to finish, with Detroit outgaining the Jaguars, 437-266, and dominating the time of possession battle, 36:50-23:10. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's unit also never punted a single time, recording points on each of its first eight drives (the ninth and final drive involved multiple kneel downs to close out the game).

“They played well. They played very well," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said about the offense after the game. "You don’t punt the ball, you’re able to stay on the field (and) we scored every possession. Now, I will tell you, because now we feel like, man, there’s some of those you wish you could have back. You feel like you could get four more (points) out of it instead of the three.

"But, man, I thought they played well. There again, our skill (players) showed up. Our quarterback played as good as you can play. I think he played as good as any quarterback can play today. We knew he needed a big game. It was a completion game. I thought he was on fire."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rebw1_0jXsMOV300

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was the latest positive development for a Detroit franchise that has won four of its last five games and appears to be turning the corner in Campbell's second season as head man.

The Lions also turned in a top-notch effort defensively.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's unit imposed its will right off the bat, forcing a turnover on the Jaguars' opening drive. On just the second play of the game, Detroit safety DeShon Elliott stripped Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne, and linebacker Alex Anzalone proceeded to recover the loose football.

It was the start of a highly productive day for the defense, which kept the Jaguars out of the end zone in the first half.

"We talked about that last night in our defensive meeting. We said that we need to go out there and set the tone early, to show what kind of brand (of) football we are," Elliott said of the defense's strong start to the game, with the fumble. "Not how we play (individually), but our defense as a whole, and I think we did that today. Besides one drive they had, I think we played pretty well.”

The Lions' offense and defense were both clicking on all cylinders Sunday, and it got Campbell thinking that his team, with how it's currently playing, is good enough to go toe-to-toe with all 31 other NFL franchises.

"I think we can compete with anybody," Campbell expressed. "You got to do all the things right, to win, as we all know. It doesn’t matter who we play, it doesn’t matter what the record is. If you don’t play clean enough football, you turn the ball over, you don’t get takeaways, you get a ton of penalties, then no, you’re not going to win. Doesn’t matter who you play. But, when we do things right, I like our odds.”

Goff shares the sentiment that, at this present moment, he and his teammates can compete with anybody.

"We feel like we can, and we believe we can. Yeah, certainly," Goff said during his postgame media session. "We’ve beaten good teams. We’ve beaten teams with lesser records. We’ve dominated teams, and we’ve had our times where we’ve struggled. But, in the last five games, we’ve been playing good football and taking care of the ball on offense, causing turnovers on defense, and (we've been) clean in the kicking game.

"It’s a pretty good formula, and we’ve been doing that. It feels good. That was as complete a team win as I’ve been a part of, and it was really, really well done. And, (I'm) proud of our guys.”

Detroit has been playing so well lately that it's got fans talking about the once unthinkable: the Lions making the playoffs this season. And no, that is not a misprint.

Detroit, which started off the 2022 campaign with a dismal 1-6 record, now at least has an outside shot at qualifying for the postseason, as a result of its recent stretch of success.

At the end of Sunday's games, the Lions sat just two games out of a wild card spot in the NFC .

"For us, it’s one day at a time. One game at a time, you know," DJ Chark , who had five catches for 98 yards Sunday against Jacksonville, said about dealing with the playoff chatter. "But, it just feels good to even, you know, have that as a whisper, because you know what this team has been through, this city has been through.

"But, at the end of the day, we (are) just coming out and fighting to prove to ourselves who we really are. You know, it didn’t start off how we wanted it to, but we continue to fight every week. And so, whatever the results are, you know, in five, six weeks, that’s what they are. But, we’re going to fight until then, for sure.”

Excitement continues to build among Chark and his teammates, as well as the once despondent Lions fanbase. With each passing week, more and more fans are buying into the notion that Campbell & Co. have advanced to a point in their rebuild where they can now -- at the very least -- compete with anybody in the league.

It's been beyond refreshing to witness, and most importantly, it's a sign of the fact that a new day -- at last -- has dawned in the Motor City .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife

It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily.  Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted.  The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
The Spun

Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Devastating Injury Loss

As fun as it was for the Dallas Cowboys to beat the Indianapolis Colts into a pulp, it wasn't all good news as one of their key players suffered a serious injury. Following the game, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones announced that it's feared starting cornerback Anthony Brown tore his Achilles in the 54-19 win over the Colts. Whether it's a full tear or something slightly less serious, Brown is done for the year.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings

Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch

Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints

The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
TAMPA, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season

We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
NJ.com

Broncos release ex-Eagles safety

The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady threw the latest game-winning TD of his career and NFL fans were in awe of the ‘GOAT’

Tom Brady has been a professional quarterback for almost 23 seasons in the NFL. Just when you think he’s accomplished everything — the Super Bowls, the MVPs, the seemingly other countless individual statistical milestones of perhaps the greatest quarterback in pro football history — he’s still got some new tricks up his sleeve. Especially in the clutch.
TAMPA, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make decision on WR Quintez Cephus

After playing in just five games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would have a healthy 2022 campaign and that he would emerge as a nice target for QB Jared Goff. Unfortunately, that was not in the cards, as Cephus was injured after playing in just four games for the Lions before getting injured, and eventually being placed on injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Lions made a decision on Cephus, and it could mean seeing him back on the field prior to the conclusion of the season.
DETROIT, MI
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy