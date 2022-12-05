Sooners in the NFL: Week 13

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts put together another huge afternoon as the Eagles routed the Titans.

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 13 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As the calendar shifts to December, the MVP race begins to really heat up as the top candidates look to separate themselves as the one deserving of the honor.

Certainly in that mix is former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts , who has put together a monster season in 2022 to help lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the best record in the entire league entering the home stretch.

Another chance to add to his resume was presented on Sunday as the Eagles hosted the formidable Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field.

As he has been so many times this season, Hurts was unstoppable throughout the afternoon - eviscerating the Titans through the air and with his legs to the tune of four total touchdowns in a 35-10 Eagles romp.

The former Heisman runner-up stuffed the stat sheet on Sunday completing 29 of his 39 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns, without an interception, while also adding a running score to his line.

Jalen Hurts Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The huge day improved Philadelphia to a league-best 11-1 on the season as they look to continue to keep a stranglehold on the NFC East lead as well as the No. 1 overall seed in the conference.

Entering the weekend, the MVP race has been largely viewed as a two-horse battle between Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes .

On Sunday, following Hurts big game and win, Mahomes and the Chiefs dropped a key road contest at the Cincinnati Bengals.

While Mahomes still played well in the loss, the combination of dropping another game with Hurts’ stellar outing could help give the former Sooner a slight leg up with just five weeks yet to play.

With still more twists and turns certainly to lie ahead in the chase for the most coveted award in professional football, it certainly feels like Hurts at the very least tightened the gap on Sunday - if not clearly positioned himself as the leader in the clubhouse.

Next up, Hurts and the Eagles will hit the road for an important divisional tilt at the New York Giants next Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.

As for the rest of the Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 13:

Arizona Cardinals

(Bye Week)

WR Marquise Brown:

OL Cody Ford:

OL Marquis Hayes:

QB Kyler Murray:

Atlanta Falcons

(L 19-16 vs Pittsburgh)

DL Amani Bledsoe: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) RB Damien Williams: DNP (IR List)

Baltimore Ravens

(W 10-9 vs Denver)

TE Mark Andrews: 4 receptions on 7 targets for 53 yards, 1 rush for 1 yard

4 receptions on 7 targets for 53 yards, 1 rush for 1 yard OL Ben Powers: Started at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(W 24-10 at New England on Thursday Night)

DL Jordan Phillips: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

Carolina Panthers

(Bye Week)

QB Baker Mayfield:

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 27-24 vs Kansas City)

RB Joe Mixon: DNP (Inactive)

DNP (Inactive) RB Samaje Perine: 21 rushes for 106 yards, 6 receptions on 7 targets for 49 yards

Cleveland Browns

(W 27-14 at Houston)

DE Isaiah Thomas: DNP (Inactive)

DNP (Inactive) DL Perrion Winfrey: 2 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles

2 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles WR Mike Woods: DNP (Inactive)

Dallas Cowboys

(W 54-19 vs Indianapolis)

LB Devante Bond: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) DT Neville Gallimore: 1 solo tackle, 2 assisted tackles

1 solo tackle, 2 assisted tackles WR CeeDee Lamb: 5 receptions on 7 targets for 71 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 rushes for 23 yards

Denver Broncos

(L 10-9 at Baltimore)

OLB Nik Bonitto: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles S Delarrin Turner-Yell: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

Green Bay Packers

(W 28-19 at Chicago)

WR Dede Westbrook: DNP (Practice Squad)

Houston Texans

(L 27-14 vs Cleveland)

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 3 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hurry

Kansas City Chiefs

(L 27-24 at Cincinnati)

TE Blake Bell: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) OT Orlando Brown: Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle C Creed Humphrey: Started at center

Started at center LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 6 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(W 27-20 vs LA Chargers)

LB Curtis Bolton: 1 assisted tackle

Los Angeles Chargers

(L 27-20 at Las Vegas)

LB Kenneth Murray: 2 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 1 forced fumble

Los Angeles Rams

(L 27-23 vs Seattle)

OL Bobby Evans: DNP (Inactive)

Minnesota Vikings

(W 27-22 vs NY Jets)

LB Brian Asamoah: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

New England Patriots

(L 24-10 vs Buffalo on Thursday Night)

OLB Ronnie Perkins: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 10 rushes for 54 yards, 6 receptions on 8 targets for 24 yards

New York Giants

(T 20-20 vs Washington)

DB Tony Jefferson: 2 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles

2 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (IR List)

New York Jets

(L 27-22 at Minnesota)

OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 35-10 vs Tennessee)

RB Kennedy Brooks: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 29 of 39 passes for 380 yards, 3 touchdowns, 5 rushes for 12 yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Completed 29 of 39 passes for 380 yards, 3 touchdowns, 5 rushes for 12 yards, 1 rushing touchdown OL Lane Johnson: Started at right tackle

Started at right tackle OL Tyrese Robinson: DNP (Practice Squad)

Pittsburgh Steelers

(W 19-16 at Atlanta)

S Tre Norwood: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

San Francisco 49ers

(W 33-17 vs Miami)

OL Trent Williams: Started at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(W 27-23 at LA Rams)

CB Tre Brown: 3 solo tackles

Washington Commanders

(T 20-20 at NY Giants)