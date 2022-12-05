ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Kyle Whittingham said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State

Kyle Whittingham says he's looking forward to the first meeting between the Utes and Nittany Lions.

Opening Statement:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MAzq8_0jXsM9LP00
USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch for a touchdown against Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) in the fourth quarter during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl.

Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports.

"We're elated to be back in the Rose Bowl for our second trip in as many years. It was a great game last year vs. Ohio State that went right down to the wire. We came up on the short end, obviously, but our guys had a great experience. I've been to quite a few New Year's Six bowls, and the Rose Bowl is special. We're going to travel well. Our fans are going to show up, we always have great support (from our fans). Our players are very excited to go back and have the experience again. We're just looking forward to the trip. Penn State is a tremendous opponent. I've been doing a little research on them. They play great defense, couple really good backs with nearly a thousand yards each, turnover margin in their favor. They do a lot of things that really good football teams do. It reminds me of us in a way; the way we approach the game and how we go about our business. Coach Franklin, I've got all the respect in the world for him and what he's done (at Penn State). I've had the chance to meet him a few times in person. Don't know him real well, but know enough to know he's a heck of a football coach. We know it's going to be a big challenge for us and we're excited to be there."

Question: Is the Rose Bowl more inviting for players opposed to opting out?

Kyle Whittingham: "As far as the University of Utah, we had no opt-outs last year. Everybody played. Fully expecting that to happen this year. Doesn't mean it necessarily will, but I've heard nothing of the sort to think any differently. The Rose Bowl is a terrific game, obviously, right in the heart of our recruiting footprint. We have a ton of guys from Southern Cal on our team that will be excited to play in front of friends and family. You never say never, but right now we anticipate everybody playing. Things happen, but right now that's not the case and we're excited to make the trip down."

Question: What are your thoughts on this game as it may be the last traditional Big Ten vs Pac-12 Matchup?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWU3i_0jXsM9LP00
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw a pass during the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Michigan State 35-16.

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Whittingham: "I grew up in the shadow of the Rose Bowl down there in Southern Cal. What a great tradition; I look forward to it every single year. Things are changing, as you mentioned. There's going to be major changes, in my opinion, huge changes in college football. It's going to be pretty much unrecognizable the next five to six years, compared to what it is now. But we're excited to be able to play in the Rose Bowl this year, in the traditional fashion and in the traditional time slot. I can just speak for us being elated to be there. The Rose Bowl experience last year was tremendous. We expect more of the same this year."

Question: What was your first impression when you learned the matchup would be against Penn State?

Kyle Whittingham: "I didn't realize that it was the first time the two teams will have ever played each other. My dad played pro football, coached for many years, so I've been a football fan forever. I've watched Penn State from afar. What a great tradition. I've never been to a game there, but it looks nuts to play in that stadium with that crowd and those fans. Of course, (Joe Paterno) was what I grew up with, him being the guy at the helm. Just excited. It's a storied program; a lot of tradition, a lot of history, ton of success through the years. We're relatively new on the scene, compared to what they've got going and what they've had historically. We're excited to play, excited for the challenge. We've got all the respect in the world for their program."

Question: What does reaching the Rose Bowl do for the program?

Kyle Whittingham: "I think it's another step in the evolution of our program. We're a program that is still, hopefully, on the rise and trying to make our mark in college football. We had the breakthrough last year with our first Pac-12 Championship. [We've been] preaching to the team all year long, this year, this offseason, all through Fall camp how it's harder to stay on top than it is to get to the top. The challenge was trying to repeat. Through some unique circumstances, we were able to do that and take another step forward. That's kind of my take on it; another step forward for the program. We've just got to keep evolving, keep progressing and stay on this trajectory."

Question: Could you ever envision playing in back to back Rose Bowl games when you joined the program in 1994?

Kyle Whittingham: "I don't think I could have foreseen that. Where we were back in '94, as opposed to where we are now, is a stark contrast. Not that we weren't good, because we were a good football team. But we were in the WAC back then and then moved on to the Mountain West. To say I could have foreseen the way the program would evolve and the heights that our players would be able to reach; that was something I don't know if anyone could have seen that or forecast that. But we're where we're at because of our players. We've got really good players. Our assistant coaches have done a great job of recruiting the right players into this program, taking those players and developing them. We just have a blue-collar mentality and attitude around here. We bring our lunch pail to work every day and get ever it. Take no shortcuts. Prepare Monday through Friday. And that really is what the program has been built on ever since Coach [Ron] McBride. I was fortunate to be able to come to the university because of (him). Then, of course, Urban Meyer for a couple years, had the opportunity to work with him. He really started that ball rolling in that direction. We've just been able to continue to get a little bit better each year. College football is all about players. It's not about coaches or anything else. It's about the players. They're the reason for everything. And we've got a great group of players."

