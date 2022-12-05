ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Serbia charged by FIFA for team, fans conduct at World Cup

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJSxq_0jXsKikD00

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — FIFA brought disciplinary charges against Serbia on Monday for alleged misconduct by players and fans including offensive chants at a World Cup match against Switzerland.

Tensions flared in the stands and on the field in a rematch of their stormy game at the 2018 World Cup that revived ethnic Balkan rivalries.

Switzerland was captained by Granit Xhaka in Friday's match, and Xherdan Shaqiri scored the opening goal in a 3-2 win that eliminated Serbia. Both Swiss players have ethnic Albanian roots and family ties to Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia doesn't recognize Kosovo's sovereignty.

FIFA didn't specify which incidents at Stadium 974 led to charges relating to "misconduct of players and officials," discrimination and "misconduct of players and officials."

Anti-Kosovo chants were heard from the section of Serbia fans, who targeted Shaqiri with verbal abuse in the first half.

Several Serbia players in the dugout encroached on the field in the second half when the referee didn't use video review to study a claim for a penalty kick.

FIFA, world soccer's governing body, gave no timetable for the disciplinary case. Any punishments could apply when Serbia next plays competitive games in March in a European Championship qualifying group.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Netherlands' inspiration at 2022 World Cup: A coach who battled cancer and hid it from players

DOHA, Qatar — The cancerous cells had crept into Louis van Gaal almost as stealthily as he’d eventually hide them. He was 69 and a few years removed from a fulfilling soccer life when, in late 2020, they were detected. Donning a hospital gown, van Gaal disappeared into CT scanner. He soon sat across from a doctor, who diagnosed him with prostate cancer.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Portugal stepping out of Ronaldo's long shadow at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — To Bruno Fernandes, World Cup teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is the most famous athlete in sports. Joao Felix has described Ronaldo as “irreplaceable.”. Gonçalo Ramos, Portugal's new 21-year-old star, has never known his national team without Ronaldo involved in it. A future...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Timeline of Brittney Griner's Russian detention, from arrest to release

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has been freed from Russian imprisonment after spending 294 days behind bars on trumped up drug charges. The Biden administration secured her freedom by offering a one-for-one prisoner exchange in which Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout would be freed from prison in the U.S.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EU split over newest members joining ID-check-free zone

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union countries are weighing on Thursday whether the bloc’s three newest members — Bulgaria, Romania, and Croatia — can fully open their borders and participate in Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, but more delays to their entry appear likely. A...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ex-Wirecard boss on trial in fraud case that shamed Germany

BERLIN — (AP) — The former chief executive of financial services company Wirecard and two other ex-managers went on trial Thursday over the firm's collapse in what has been described as the biggest case of fraud in post-war Germany. Wirecard was long the darling of Germany's fintech scene...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2022 was year the horror of war returned to Europe

LONDON — (AP) — This was the year war returned to Europe, and few facets of life were left untouched. Russia’s invasion of its neighbor Ukraine unleashed misery on millions of Ukrainians, shattered Europe’s sense of security, ripped up the geopolitical map and rocked the global economy. The shockwaves made life more expensive in homes across Europe, worsened a global migrant crisis and complicated the world’s response to climate change.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Norway acquits Putin ally’s son who flew drone

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The son of a Russian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin has been acquitted in Norway of violating a law that bars Russians from flying drones. Andrey Yakunin, who holds both a Russian and a British passport and who lives in Italy, was...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Jailed Nobel laureate Bialiatski barred from sending speech

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — Imprisoned Belarusian human rights campaigner Ales Bialiatski, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with rights groups in Russia and Ukraine, hasn't been allowed by Belarus authorities to hand over his speech for the award ceremony, his wife said Thursday. Natalia Pinchuk, who will...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Officials predict more arrests over German far-right plot

BERLIN — (AP) — German officials say they expect more people to be detained in connection with an alleged far-right plan to topple the government that saw 25 people rounded up Wednesday, including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a judge. The plot was allegedly hatched by...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Who is Viktor Bout? Infamous arms dealer swapped for Brittney Griner

"She’s on her way home after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held in intolerable circumstances." So President Joe Biden announced today from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, alerting the press to the news that Brittney Griner has finally been released from a Mordavian penal colony. Biden spoke next to Cherelle Griner, the American WNBA basketball player's visibly affected wife.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
124K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy