NFL roundup: Joe Burrow, Bengals topple Chiefs yet again

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Joe Burrow passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 victory over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

