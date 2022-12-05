Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Plan Sends Bus a New DirectionGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Mikulasikova carry No. 4 Buckeyes 82-70 win against RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
New Jersey Globe
Local runoff elections in New Jersey typically means dismal turnout
A runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on Tuesday generated a substantial 50.4% voter turnout in a contest that gained national attention and provided one party with an absolute majority. The more than 3.5 million Georgians who voted in a December runoff is less than the nearly 4 million...
First runoff election for Trenton City Council seats set for next week
Another plot twist has been added to the drama that is Trenton city politics, this time involving the three at-large seats and two ward races up for grabs in runoff races for city council. On Sunday, Mercer County Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy ordered a runoff election for the North...
New Jersey Globe
Trenton candidate asks judge to strike candidate’s use of Hispanic maiden name from ballot
Trenton city council candidates were back in court on Tuesday arguing over how a candidate is listed on the ballot, with Damian Malave arguing that his opponent is using her maiden name in a bid to win votes in a ward that is 67% Hispanic. Malave says his opponent’s legal...
trentondaily.com
Capital City Award Celebration Signals a Bright Future for Trenton
“When we pull together, we move things forward.” This was the motto of the late Caren Franzini and the ethos for this year’s Capital City Award Celebration. On Monday, December 5th, regional leaders, elected officials, and community stakeholders gathered to celebrate the 5th Annual Caren Franzini Capital City Award Celebration. This year’s ceremony honored John Harmon, the Founder, President, and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce. Throughout his distinguished career, Harmon has represented and advocated for our 1.2 million African-American residents and over 88,000 black-owned businesses statewide. His efforts have helped to ensure that policy at the municipal, county, and federal level provides fairness, equity, and access to a level playing field in the marketplace.
NJ overrun by ‘mixed use developments’ with another on the way
You’ve seen it happening all over New Jersey. And there are probably some of these developments coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re called “mixed-use developments,” and people either love them or hate him or a combination of both. It’s basically a behemoth development, sprawling with...
This Is The Coolest Christmas Tree in Mercer County, NJ
Check this out. I would absolutely say this is the coolest and most unique Christmas tree in Mercer County. Don't you agree?. Can you tell what it is? It's made up entirely of pizza boxes. Yup, you heard me right, it's a bunch of pizza boxes. How cool is that?
NJ mayor says he won't support proposed warehouse development
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The local mayor says he does not support a proposed warehouse development that has drawn the ire of residents.Neighbors have contested a plan to build four warehouses totaling 2 million square feet on farmland in Mullica Hill, at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.At a packed Harrison Township committee meeting last night, Mayor Louis Manzo said he plans to oppose the warehouse construction. "I'm going to vote no," Harrison Township mayor Louis Manzo said. The comment spurred cheers from the crowd.A lawsuit opposing the warehouse plan has already been filed by a homeowners association.A zoning board meeting on the project last week had to be postponed because the room was over capacity. That meeting will now be held on December 15th at Pleasant Valley School.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hunterdon Co. nonprofit leader opens up about racist experiences with hopes to spark change
FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A nonprofit leader says Hunterdon County needs to have uncomfortable conversations about race in order to move forward. It comes as she reports a number of disturbing incidents while working in the community. The rural hills of Hunterdon County can be quiet, sometimes too much so, for...
New Jersey Globe
Gary Daniels, former Burlington sheriff, dies at 66
Gary Daniels, who served two terms as Burlington County Sheriff and was the second Black sheriff to win election in Burlington, died this morning. He was 66. When Daniels was elected in 1995, he was the 38-year-old chief of the Burlington County Bridge Police. He had served as a Burlington City police officer and assistant Burlington County prosecutor.
Lawrence Township Police Department seeks renewal of accreditation
Residents who want to weigh in on the Lawrence Township Police Department, which is seeking renewal of its accreditation by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, may do so through a short telephone call to the assessment team Dec. 16. The Lawrence Township Police Department gained its...
railfan.com
NJ Transit Considers Replacing ‘Princeton Dinky’ With Light Rail, Buses
PRINCETON, N.J. — New Jersey Transit would like to replace the “Princeton Dinky,” a 2.7-mile commuter rail line connecting Princeton University with the Northeast Corridor, with a more modern light rail system and buses. The Princeton Dinky has the distinction of being the shortest scheduled commuter rail line in the United States.
This Holiday Photo-Op Is Coming To The Trenton Farmers Market
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the Trenton Farmers Market is spreading some holiday cheer this weekend!. It’s the perfect time to start getting as many pictures of your kids with Santa to slap on the front of your Christmas cards and this is the perfect opportunity!
Revere Restaurant in Ewing, NJ Helping Middletown Police Give Less Fortunate Kids Christmas
Now this is a WIN, but you have to do it fast. One of the best restaurants in Mercer County, Revere Restaurant in Ewing, is helping the Middletown Police Department once again this year to make sure local, less fortunate children and their families have a great Christmas. I just love this.
Gas leak flares up in Woodcrest neighborhood in Cherry Hill
CHERRY HILL, NJ – The Cherry Hill Fire Department and public utility workers responded to the Woodcrest neighborhood Wednesday morning after a gas leak was reported in the area of Junewood Drive and Country Club Drive. PSE&G crews burned off the natural gas as Cherry Hill Firefighters stood by. At no time was there any danger to residents, officials said. The utility company continued with repairs. The post Gas leak flares up in Woodcrest neighborhood in Cherry Hill appeared first on Shore News Network.
Massive Increases in Cost of Health Care Coverage in NJ
A 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. An expected 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.
wdiy.org
Penn Students, Community Members Demand University Drop Disciplinary Actions Against Protestors
Students and community members are calling on the University of Pennsylvania to drop disciplinary action against students involved in protests. Sophia Schmidt of WHYY’s PlanPhilly reports. (Original air-date: 12/2/22)
thesunpapers.com
Rail line won’t solve commuter woes, says South Jersey lawmaker
South Jersey Assemblywoman Bethanne McCarthy Patrick (R-Salem) wants the money earmarked for the 18-mile Glassboro-Camden light-rail line to be reallocated to other pressing infrastructure projects that would help relieve traffic congestion and ease commutes for those living and working in Gloucester and Camden counties. “South Jersey doesn’t have an immediate...
Lakehurst Grows Cannabis Zone
LAKEHURST – Cannabis retail and cultivation in the borough is growing and during recent council meetings, an ordinance pertaining to that expansion has been the subject of dialogue between industry representatives and the governing body. During one public comment period, Alan Trzuskoski, founder of Cannabiz Incubator, said he was...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
