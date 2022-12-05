ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Local runoff elections in New Jersey typically means dismal turnout

A runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on Tuesday generated a substantial 50.4% voter turnout in a contest that gained national attention and provided one party with an absolute majority. The more than 3.5 million Georgians who voted in a December runoff is less than the nearly 4 million...
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Capital City Award Celebration Signals a Bright Future for Trenton

“When we pull together, we move things forward.” This was the motto of the late Caren Franzini and the ethos for this year’s Capital City Award Celebration. On Monday, December 5th, regional leaders, elected officials, and community stakeholders gathered to celebrate the 5th Annual Caren Franzini Capital City Award Celebration. This year’s ceremony honored John Harmon, the Founder, President, and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce. Throughout his distinguished career, Harmon has represented and advocated for our 1.2 million African-American residents and over 88,000 black-owned businesses statewide. His efforts have helped to ensure that policy at the municipal, county, and federal level provides fairness, equity, and access to a level playing field in the marketplace.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

NJ mayor says he won't support proposed warehouse development

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The local mayor says he does not support a proposed warehouse development that has drawn the ire of residents.Neighbors have contested a plan to build four warehouses totaling 2 million square feet on farmland in Mullica Hill, at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.At a packed Harrison Township committee meeting last night, Mayor Louis Manzo said he plans to oppose the warehouse construction. "I'm going to vote no," Harrison Township mayor Louis Manzo said. The comment spurred cheers from the crowd.A lawsuit opposing the warehouse plan has already been filed by a homeowners association.A zoning board meeting on the project last week had to be postponed because the room was over capacity. That meeting will now be held on December 15th at Pleasant Valley School. 
MULLICA HILL, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gary Daniels, former Burlington sheriff, dies at 66

Gary Daniels, who served two terms as Burlington County Sheriff and was the second Black sheriff to win election in Burlington, died this morning. He was 66. When Daniels was elected in 1995, he was the 38-year-old chief of the Burlington County Bridge Police. He had served as a Burlington City police officer and assistant Burlington County prosecutor.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
railfan.com

NJ Transit Considers Replacing ‘Princeton Dinky’ With Light Rail, Buses

PRINCETON, N.J. — New Jersey Transit would like to replace the “Princeton Dinky,” a 2.7-mile commuter rail line connecting Princeton University with the Northeast Corridor, with a more modern light rail system and buses. The Princeton Dinky has the distinction of being the shortest scheduled commuter rail line in the United States.
PRINCETON, NJ
Shore News Network

Gas leak flares up in Woodcrest neighborhood in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The Cherry Hill Fire Department and public utility workers responded to the Woodcrest neighborhood Wednesday morning after a gas leak was reported in the area of Junewood Drive and Country Club Drive. PSE&G crews burned off the natural gas as Cherry Hill Firefighters stood by. At no time was there any danger to residents, officials said. The utility company continued with repairs. The post Gas leak flares up in Woodcrest neighborhood in Cherry Hill appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Rail line won’t solve commuter woes, says South Jersey lawmaker

South Jersey Assemblywoman Bethanne McCarthy Patrick (R-Salem) wants the money earmarked for the 18-mile Glassboro-Camden light-rail line to be reallocated to other pressing infrastructure projects that would help relieve traffic congestion and ease commutes for those living and working in Gloucester and Camden counties. “South Jersey doesn’t have an immediate...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lakehurst Grows Cannabis Zone

LAKEHURST – Cannabis retail and cultivation in the borough is growing and during recent council meetings, an ordinance pertaining to that expansion has been the subject of dialogue between industry representatives and the governing body. During one public comment period, Alan Trzuskoski, founder of Cannabiz Incubator, said he was...
LAKEHURST, NJ

