Florida State

Packers plan to finish playing to win, not peeking at future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are playing to win in the present, even if their NFC playoff chances are slim. Fact-finding about their younger players — including backup quarterback Jordan Love — can wait, general manager Brian Gutekunst insisted this week. He said he doesn’t want the team’s final four games to serve as auditions for Love and other inexperienced players who could be vital to the team’s future.
GREEN BAY, WI
Astros' Peña helps kids access sports in wake of MVP win

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña has long been passionate about helping children with limited resources have access to sports. In the wake of winning World Series MVP by leading the Houston Astros to their second championship this season, the rookie is using his newfound fame to help do more for those kids.
HOUSTON, TX
AP sources: Walker, Bellinger, Bell move; Giants add Haniger

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cole Kuiper saw a report on Twitter: Aaron Judge was nearing a deal with the San Francisco Giants. Cole called his father, Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper, to share the good news. Then the report was scrubbed, and Cole had to get back to his vacationing...
SAN DIEGO, CA

