Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
More Americans Are Moving to Wildfire-Prone Areas
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some Americans appear to be moving from areas with frequent hurricanes and heat waves to places threatened by wildfire and rising heat. They’re trading in the risk of one set of natural disasters for another because the wildfires are only beginning to become a national issue, according to researchers. "These findings are concerning, because people are moving into harm's way -- into regions...
Comments / 0