Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Messi resumes World Cup quest as Argentina plays Netherlands
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi up against Virgil van Dijk. The youngest coach at the World Cup taking on the oldest. South America versus Europe. A back catalog of famous meetings. The quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands has all the ingredients of a classic. And the...
WTOP
Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly suffered an accident while doing repairs at a resort that had served as training base for the Saudi team during the World Cup. Nasser Al Khater, the head of Qatar’s organizing committee for the...
WTOP
Deep US figure skating team eyes medals at Grand Prix Final
There is a unique flavor to the return of the Grand Prix Final, arguably the most prestigious event in figure skating after the Olympics and world championships, following two years of pandemic-related cancellations. It’s a decidedly Japanese and American flavor. Whether it’s high-flying axel king Ilia Malinin in the...
WTOP
US officials: Russia frees WNBA star Brittney Griner in prisoner swap, with US releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout
WASHINGTON (AP) — US officials: Russia frees WNBA star Brittney Griner in prisoner swap, with US releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Comments / 0