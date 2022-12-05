ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOP

Messi resumes World Cup quest as Argentina plays Netherlands

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi up against Virgil van Dijk. The youngest coach at the World Cup taking on the oldest. South America versus Europe. A back catalog of famous meetings. The quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands has all the ingredients of a classic. And the...
WTOP

Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly suffered an accident while doing repairs at a resort that had served as training base for the Saudi team during the World Cup. Nasser Al Khater, the head of Qatar’s organizing committee for the...
WTOP

Deep US figure skating team eyes medals at Grand Prix Final

There is a unique flavor to the return of the Grand Prix Final, arguably the most prestigious event in figure skating after the Olympics and world championships, following two years of pandemic-related cancellations. It’s a decidedly Japanese and American flavor. Whether it’s high-flying axel king Ilia Malinin in the...

