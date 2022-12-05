ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan Advance

Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’

Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month. Bolden, […] The post Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

How Moroun project has changed this Detroit neighborhood

Detroit — Three years after the city of Detroit sold 34 properties to a billionaire family's development firm as part of a land-swap deal for a new Jeep assembly plant, the result has been the near leveling of several blocks of an eastside neighborhood. The properties were a small...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts unhappy with photo of his face on Grinch

A photo left at Warren City Hall showing Mayor Jim Fouts' face on the Grinch hasn't been well received by the leader. It was apparently placed there after a councilwoman said she would make a sizeable donation to the Salvation Army if anyone played a prank on Fouts by hanging the photo up.
Michigan Daily

Out-of-state students help swing the vote

On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland Co. residents urged to correct FCC high-speed internet access map

A new FCC map of Michigan is supposed to show which households have access to high-speed internet, often simply called broadband. The map suggests that close to 500,000 Michigan residents don’t have broadband, and the consequences range from limited educational opportunities, jobs, healthcare and other resources. Now, the FCC...
MICHIGAN STATE
theoldmotor.com

1960 Detroit Auto Show Line Up at the New Cobo Hall

Four years ago, we posted a series of nine photos of the 1960 Detroit Auto Show held at the recently completed Cobo Hall on the Detroit River in the heart of the “Motor City.” Today’s photograph by Joe Clark shows a display of new 1961 Automobiles being presented on the parking lot ramp.
DETROIT, MI
nomadlawyer.org

Detroit: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Detroit, Michigan

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Detroit, Michigan. The city is also home to many world-class museums. Among the many things to do in Detroit are the Detroit Historical Museum, which traces the city’s history over three centuries, and the Motown Museum, which showcases instruments and recording equipment used by the legendary artists.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Prosecutor's tweets become flash point in Detroit police assault case

Detroit — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy may pull an assistant prosecutor from an assault case involving a Detroit police officer after learning of the employee's social media history that includes a June 2020 tweet accusing cops of using curfews during that year's protests as "just an excuse to tear gas people."
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer

Reading Time: 5 minutes A Moroun-owned concrete company's request for a permit to store materials and crush concrete on the Detroit riverfront between Detroit's Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park and Riverside Park is raising concerns about pollution, dust, and truck traffic for residents and park-goers. But a Moroun spokesperson said the real issue is a land transfer that's ...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Southwest Solutions renovates 2 Detroit buildings for affordable apartments

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and Southwest Solutions leaders celebrated the completion Monday of renovations of two historic apartment buildings, which will offer a combined 40 units of affordable housing in southwest Detroit. The project tapped $7.8 million in grants and loans to invest in the Hubbard-Richard community. There...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn man charged in antisemitic incident at Michigan synagogue

A Dearborn man has been charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation in what officials said was an antisemitic attack at a historic synagogue and preschool for Jewish students in Bloomfield Township. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was arrested by police after antisemitic and racist threats were made Friday against children, adults and security personnel outside Temple Beth El, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. He made remarks that were both anti-Jewish and anti-Black, said the temple's...
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Suspect in antisemitic attack moons Detroit judge as bond is revoked

The suspect charged in an antisemitic attack in Bloomfield Township last week mooned a Wayne County judge Tuesday during a hearing in a separate case involving a charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer two years ago. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, appeared via video at a pretrial hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court before Judge Regina Thomas in a case that originally involved several assault charges as well as assaulting and resisting a police officer. ...
DETROIT, MI

