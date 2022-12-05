Read full article on original website
Hot Chocolate Poke Cake: Decadent Desserts
I absolutely love making poke cakes. What is a poke cake you may ask? Just like the name implies, you literally bake a cake, let it cool and poke some holes in it. Then you pour a filling into the holes, spread with frosting and toppings. Poke cakes are inexpensive, easy to make and always come out so moist and delicious. That's why I love them. Plus, there are so many different kinds of poke cakes that you can make, it just depends on the occasion or what you are in the mood for.
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
Say Hello to Your New Favorite Boozy Hot Chocolate: The Dirty Snowman
What happens when you mix a childhood classic hot cocoa beverage with a dash or two of your favorite spirits? Magic! Similar to the inanimate snow character from our childhood that came to life when a silk hat was placed upon his head....The Dirty Snowman also awakens to spread cheer once infused with a little booze. Perfect for après ski cocktail hours, keeping cozy (and a bit tipsy) around the fire pit and winter in general—we're here to show you how to make it.
I Made Dolly Parton’s Recipe for Milk Gravy and It’s the Only Way to Eat Biscuits for Breakfast
When it comes to Southern comfort food at breakfast time, you can’t go wrong with the classic combination of biscuits and gravy. And when Southern country music star, philanthropist and all-around living legend Dolly Parton shares a recipe for milk gravy, you know it’s going to be good.
Recipes for Fall
Autumn weather calls for hearty, warm meals. The heat of the summer has begun to fade, so it’s a great time to get back to the oven or stovetop. The following recipes are warm comfort foods which are also great for students beginning to cook. Pumpkin-Banana bread. This recipe...
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Macaroni and Cheese: Classic recipe for the perfect Thanksgiving comfort food
The turkey maybe the guest of honor for Thanksgiving, but there is no debating the fact that it really is a day given over to carbohydrate overload. There is a reason for this: Carbs are the ultimate in comfort foods. We eat them and we feel better about our situation...
This Shop Serves Florida's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tasting Table found every state's most creative takes on chocolate chip cookies.
Pecan Pralines
Creamy and crunchy, pecan pralines are the kind of like the perfect cross between a cookie and a candy. They're melt-in-your-mouth, and are the perfect gift to bring to any holiday gathering. They may seem daunting to make but are actually so much easier than you might think, especially when you follow our tips below.
Aldi Dropped 2 Winter Ice Cream Flavors: Peppermint And Hot Cocoa
You might think of ice cream as a summer treat — after all, it's the best way to cool off on a hot sunny day. But it turns out that plenty of people enjoy ice cream year-round. In fact, a YouGov survey of 1,000 U.S. citizens conducted in July found that 74% of them will indulge in this frozen dessert any month of the year. So it should come as no surprise that many brands have come out with new varieties all year, even in winter. Think seasonal holiday ice cream flavors galore. There's the Blue Bell Christmas Cookies Ice Cream (which features bits of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies) or the limited-edition Häagen-Dazs peppermint bark ice cream bars.
How to Make a Snack Board—The Ultimate Party Spread
We’ve all been there: Scrolling Instagram or Pinterest and finding the most beautiful spread of meats and cheeses and telling ourselves we’re going to make it this year. But molding salami into roses and slicing cheese into triangles and fanning out slices of apples is a lot of work, and we’re hungry! Luckily, snack boards are a thing, and we can’t wait to make them.
8 cookie recipes to make the holiday season sweet
Try these holiday cookie recipes from classics like cut-out Christmas shapes to creative and keto-friendly sweet treats.
Hamburger casserole for dinner: Grandma's super simple recipe
This hamburger casserole recipe from Jill Bauer, the food and lifestyle expert behind JustJill.com, is simple and can be made in under an hour.
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosintg
Dress up a boxed cake mix with the tastes of fall in these pumpkin spice cupcakes with cream cheese frosting. 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans (optional) Mix all ingredients together except pecans, fold those in last. Fill paper cupcake liners 2/3 full. I use an ice cream scoop for a perfect measure every time. Bake according to box directions. Cool completely before frosting.
Recipe: Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Pull out butter and eggs and allow to reach room temperature. Cream the butter, shortening, and both sugars with a mixer at a low to medium. speed until lighter in color and creamy. Add eggs, then the egg yolks, one at a time to the mixer, scraping the bowl after.
Chicken Pot Pie Soup, a simple comfort food
I love chicken pot pies and this chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and is so thick and creamy which makes it the perfect, delicious cold weather comfort food. 1/2 lb. of small russet or yellow potatoes, peeled and chopped in cubes.
Santa Hat Mini Cheesecakes
These Santa Hat Mini Cheesecakes are an easy, festive and tasty single serving Christmas dessert. Perfect for all your holiday gatherings!. Holiday season is upon us and I can't help but share all my fun and tasty desserts with you! These Santa Hat Mini Cheesecakes are an easy and tasty recipe that makes a huge batch and are a great single serving dessert! Topped with whipped cream and strawberries these create a fun Santa-themed treat that everyone will love, especially kids! They are perfect for gatherings!
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pie
This chocolate peanut butter cheesecake pie is so easy and simple to prepare! So, do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this amazingly delicious dessert that is rich and so creamy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened. 1 Oreo crumb crust,...
