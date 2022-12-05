ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

No food in 9 days for 19 Nevada prisoners on hunger strike

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Through stifled sobs, Nina Fernandez described on Friday a vastly different version of events than those shared by Nevada prison officials as to why her son and dozens of others have been on hunger strike at a maximum-security prison for more than a week. The Nevada Department of Corrections has said the protest was prompted in large part by complaints about inadequate meal portions from a new food vendor, Aramark Correctional Services, according to statements released since the prisoners at Ely State Prison stopped eating on Dec. 1 But in a phone call on the second day of the hunger strike, Fernandez said her son Sean Harvell, 35, told her the protest was over what he called unsafe and inhumane living conditions. Harvell alleges physical abuse by prison staff, excessive lockdowns and unreasonably long periods of solitary confinement, in addition to the food concerns.
NEVADA STATE
Cleveland.com

Rob Portman bids farewell to U.S. Senate, keeps pressing deals: Capitol Letter

Last stand: In an era of partisan strife that’s made compromise increasingly difficult in the nation’s capital, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman plans to keep brokering political deals until the last mementos of his 24-year legislative career are wheeled out of the U.S. Senate in January, Sabrina Eaton writes. Not having to run for reelection was a freeing experience for Portman. It let him spend his last two years in Congress negotiating compromises with colleagues instead of devoting himself to raising reelection money, making campaign appearances and preparing for debates.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy