Ohio couple’s gifts show need for U.S. Supreme Court ethics code, congressional committee told
WASHINGTON, D. C. – Meals and vacations that a wealthy evangelical Ohio couple bestowed on conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices were cited as a reason the nation’s highest court needs an ethics code at a Thursday hearing by the House Judiciary Committee. Gayle and Don Wright of Centerville,...
Jim Jordan’s role in the debate over the U.S. Supreme Court’s lack of an ethics code: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Meals and vacations that a wealthy evangelical Ohio couple bestowed on conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices were cited as a reason the nation’s highest court needs an ethics code. U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan Jordan spent a hearing Thursday attacking the credibility of the pastor who told...
Ohio Supreme Court: State historical society can take over golf course built on ancient earthworks
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s state historical society can use its eminent-domain powers to buy out a lease from a Newark golf course located on a series of ancient Native American earthworks, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The court’s 6-1 ruling opens the door for the Ohio History...
President Biden announces $36 billion relief for Central States Pension Fund
WASHINGTON, D. C. - President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the failing Central States Pension Fund, which serves almost 40,000 Ohioans, will get $36 billion from the American Rescue Plan to prevent drastic cuts to the pensions of the more than 350,000 union workers and retirees it covers. “Thanks to...
Americans need to find a better balance of individual and collective rights: Richard M. Perloff
CLEVELAND -- It’s my right. I have an absolute right to do this. You’re trampling on my rights. Those are a common cri de coeur in contemporary America. In 2021, when airlines required masks, thousands of passengers threatened, insulted or assaulted flight attendants, claiming they had a right not to mask up.
Veteran Cuyahoga County judge should be suspended for a year for misconduct, panel recommends
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court should remove long-sitting Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Daniel Gaul from office and suspend his license for one year, a disciplinary panel recommended on Friday. A panel of attorneys for the court’s Board of Profession Conduct held that Gaul committed misconduct in eight...
No food in 9 days for 19 Nevada prisoners on hunger strike
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Through stifled sobs, Nina Fernandez described on Friday a vastly different version of events than those shared by Nevada prison officials as to why her son and dozens of others have been on hunger strike at a maximum-security prison for more than a week. The Nevada Department of Corrections has said the protest was prompted in large part by complaints about inadequate meal portions from a new food vendor, Aramark Correctional Services, according to statements released since the prisoners at Ely State Prison stopped eating on Dec. 1 But in a phone call on the second day of the hunger strike, Fernandez said her son Sean Harvell, 35, told her the protest was over what he called unsafe and inhumane living conditions. Harvell alleges physical abuse by prison staff, excessive lockdowns and unreasonably long periods of solitary confinement, in addition to the food concerns.
Gutting State Board of Education after Democrats were elected is short-sighted and wrong: editorial
A curious thing happened on Nov. 8. Amid a stampede of Republican victories in Ohio, voters in state education board districts ousted two GOP incumbents in favor of Democrats and elected another Democrat in a contested district previously held by a Republican. While the races were officially nonpartisan, the outcome...
Rob Portman bids farewell to U.S. Senate, keeps pressing deals: Capitol Letter
Last stand: In an era of partisan strife that’s made compromise increasingly difficult in the nation’s capital, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman plans to keep brokering political deals until the last mementos of his 24-year legislative career are wheeled out of the U.S. Senate in January, Sabrina Eaton writes. Not having to run for reelection was a freeing experience for Portman. It let him spend his last two years in Congress negotiating compromises with colleagues instead of devoting himself to raising reelection money, making campaign appearances and preparing for debates.
