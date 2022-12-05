Read full article on original website
Youngstown police search for man who left woman bloody after beating
Reports said police have a suspect in a beating Tuesday that left a woman bloody from head to toe.
Teen charged following school threat investigation
A 15-year-old boy faces a criminal charge following a threat investigation at Niles High School.
Youngstown man jailed on domestic violence charge facing new charge
Tyler Verhest was arrested Tuesday at a Renee Avenue house in Struthers by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force on a warrant for a fifth-degree felony charge of domestic violence as well as a first-degree misdemeanor charge of child endangering.
Man sentenced for shooting woman on West Side
Danny Duley, 46, received the sentence from Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Report: Man kicked cop after fight with brother
Bond was set Wednesday at $20,000 in Niles Municipal Court for William Young, 53, on charges of domestic violence and assault on a police officer, both fourth-degree felonies.
Man charged with Thanksgiving bat beating in custody
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of hitting another man in the head on Thanksgiving with a baseball bat is in the Mahoning County jail. Patrick Jiles, 37, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Monday on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
Suspect in woman’s murder calmly tells detectives on video, ‘I shot her’
Video from the interview of a suspect in the 2021 shooting death of a woman at an Austintown apartment complex shows him calmly telling detectives he fired the fatal shots.
$1 million bond set for murder suspect in Youngstown
Bond was set at $1 million for a Youngstown man charged with murder.
Family awarded $2M for wrongful death of Ohio 20-year-old
A jury in Mahoning County last Friday awarded $2 million to the estate of a young Columbiana woman who died after complications of having her tonsils removed.
Man accused of firearm charges outside of bowling alley
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police arrested a man on a firearm charge Sunday night. An officer working at the bowling alley on the 600 block of Boardman Canfield Road was alerted by an employee to a man urinating in the parking lot. According to the report, the officer found 22-year-Brandon Sluder...
US Marshals now offering $10,000 reward for information on fugitive accused of killing Mahoning County 4-year-old
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force continues its search for a man accused of killing a 4-year-old boy more than two years ago in Mahoning County. Federal officials are now offering an increased $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Andre...
Charges filed against Newton Falls police chief, former sheriff’s deputy
Charges have been filed against Newton Falls' police chief and a former sheriff's deputy, alleging dereliction of duty after a crash that killed a woman in 2020.
Man accused in bar shooting goes before judge in Youngstown
Bond was set at $165,000 for a man accused of wounding three people early Sunday morning at a South Side bar.
Salem woman gets prison time for hitting man with car, leaving scene
A Salem woman will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to a number of charges. Erin Taggart, 27, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operating her vehicle under the influence. A judge sentenced her to five...
Austintown student charged with Inducing Panic for threat made to school Tuesday
An Austintown student has been charged with Inducing Panic after a threat made to Niles High School on Tuesday. Police say a Niles student relayed information about the threat to the school's administration, and Niles Police began investigating the threat. Police say the threat was made over social media. Police...
Charges pending after dog found severely neglected in Ohio
Animal Charity posted the disturbing photos on Monday, which show the emaciated dog.
Mom accused of hitting child with cellphone in Austintown
An Austintown mom was arrested after police say she was recorded on video hitting her child with a cellphone.
Sister of Lowellville murder victims shares message of domestic violence awareness
It's been nearly a week since a mother and daughter were gunned down in Lowellville in an apparent domestic dispute. "It's just so senseless," Brittany Hudak said. 55-year-old Deborah Hudak and her 25-year-old daughter Cathryn Hudak were shot to death by Jonathan Crago, who was an ex-boyfriend of Cathryn's. Crago...
Husband of woman accused of abuse on viral video now facing charges
The husband of a woman charged with abusing a child in Newton Falls is now facing similar charges.
