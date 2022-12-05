ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Man charged with Thanksgiving bat beating in custody

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of hitting another man in the head on Thanksgiving with a baseball bat is in the Mahoning County jail. Patrick Jiles, 37, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Monday on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Man accused of firearm charges outside of bowling alley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police arrested a man on a firearm charge Sunday night. An officer working at the bowling alley on the 600 block of Boardman Canfield Road was alerted by an employee to a man urinating in the parking lot. According to the report, the officer found 22-year-Brandon Sluder...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Salem woman gets prison time for hitting man with car, leaving scene

A Salem woman will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to a number of charges. Erin Taggart, 27, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operating her vehicle under the influence. A judge sentenced her to five...
SALEM, OH

