Read full article on original website
Related
kchanews.com
Chickasaw County Taking Names of Those Interested in Becoming Next Sheriff
Last week, Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann announced his retirement effective January 20th. Who and how that vacancy will be filled was discussed during Monday’s regular Board of Supervisors meeting. On a 3-to-0 vote, with Supervisors Matt Kuhn and Jason Byrne absent, Supervisors opted to allow those interested in being appointed to the post to submit their names to the County Auditor’s office by 4 p.m. December 22nd.
kchanews.com
Disaster Recovery Commission Open House Thursday in Charles City
Officials in Floyd, Mitchell, Cerro Gordo and Worth counties have joined forces to form the North Iowa Long Term Disaster Recovery Commission. Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden says the commission’s goal is to meet unmet needs for those impacted by a disaster event. In addition to helping those in...
kchanews.com
Charles City Community Schools District Talks Bond Referendum, Superintendent & Activities Director and Winter Break
Charles City Community Schools Communications Director Justin DeVore along with information co-chair Darci Tracey to discuss the upcoming bond referendum asking the community if they would support renovating the Charles City High School. DeVore also spoke about some exciting news regarding Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist, Activities Director Dana Sullivan, the performing arts out and about in the community with Christmas carols and winter break.
kchanews.com
Busy Start for New Floyd County Sheriff’s K9
The new Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 has been on the job for about two months, but he hasn’t been easing into the position. Deputy Luke Chatfield is the handler for Sirius, who joined the department in early October. Chatfield says he and Sirius spent over 200 hours...
KIMT
Charles City police say missing woman was found dead
CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Police are now confirming that a woman who went missing on Saturday was found deceased. The Charles City Police Department says Angela Fogarty, 46, disappeared from the area of the Casa (Clarkview) Apartments. The public was asked to help locate her and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Floyd County Search and Rescue, Floyd County CERT, EMA, Charles City, Colwell, and Floyd Fire Departments, and the National Guard all contributed to the search.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for break-in in rural Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A man accused of repeatedly burglarizing a home in Rockford is sentenced to prison. Ryan Matthew Allen, 39 of Mason City, was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say he broke into a home in the 1200 block of 215th Street three times between June 9 and June 15 of 2021. Court documents state that during one burglary, Allen caused over $1,500 in damage to two safes.
KAAL-TV
Gov. Reynolds appoints district associate judge in Judicial Election District 2A
(ABC 6 News) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed a new district associate judge in Judicial Election District 2A. Elizabeth Batey, of Greene, Iowa, will fill the vacancy created by the addition of four new district positions authorized by the legislature in this year’s session. Batey currently serves as...
mystar106.com
RSV, Influenza A on the rise in our area
MASON CITY — Influenza A and RSV cases are on the rise in north-central Iowa. Karen Crimmings with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says you should get kids medical attention when you start noticing they are having a hard time breathing. “They’re breathing fast. If you can see their chest kind of moving inward, most definitely seek medical attention. You can kind of pay attention to their lips too, those will change, kind of a purplish-bluish. Here’s the thing, I have four children, and I would say a mother’s intuition is right. Any time you’re not feeling right about it, you need to seek medical care.”
kchanews.com
FCMC SHIIP/SMP Offer Assistance During Medicare Open Enrollment Period
The open enrollment period for Medicare continues through Wednesday, December 7th. For those 65-and-older needing assistance, Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC) in Charles City has volunteers available through the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). SHIIP counselors like Joan Lore are here to help Iowans on Medicare with questions and problems related to Medicare and health insurance.
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
KGLO News
Mason City woman pleads guilty to scamming local store out of over $10,000 as an employee
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman faces ten years in prison after pleading guilty to a theft charge after scamming a local store out of over $10,000 while employed there. 27-year-old Emily Schumaker was charged with first-degree theft in July. A criminal complaint says she worked as an employee through CVS inside of Target in Mason City. Schumaker over a period of a couple of months allegedly refunded medications that had not been returned to the store and placed the amount into her account and on a gift card, with a total amount over $10,000 during that time.
kchanews.com
Upcoming Upcoming events and activities at the Charles City Public Library
The Charles City Public Library’s Kamryn joined us on the morning show to talk about the many events and activities they have coming up just in time for the holidays. To view more information, go to charles-city.lib.ia.us.
iheart.com
Two Hospitalized After Head-On Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Fayette County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says two people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash in northeast Iowa Monday. The ISP says the crash happened north of Sumner when the driver of a pickup lost control of the vehicle on icy roads and hit a semi truck. There were two people inside the pickup, both of whom were taken to an area hospital in serious condition. The driver of the semi was not hurt. So far, the names of those involved have not been released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
KIMT
$100,000 lottery prize goes to North Springs man
CLIVE, Iowa – A Nora Springs man has won a $100,000 prize from an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Anthony Moore, 34, bought a "Hit It Big!" scratch game at the Casey's General Store on E. Congress Street in Nora Springs and claimed the second top prize. "I go in...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Woman Arrested for Stealing Customer’s SUV from Independence Dealership
A woman was arrested for stealing a customer’s vehicle from an Independence dealership last week. Independence Police say Jenna McLaury drove to the Independence Kwik Star last Tuesday, purchased some things and then walked over to Dunlap Motors, where she got into a black SUV and drove off. Police...
Comments / 0