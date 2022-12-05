Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
nwestiowa.com
Man sentenced for car theft and eluding
LE MARS—The second of two Las Vegas residents arrested following a high-speed chase that ended near Sheldon in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Forty-year-old Esteban Valdivia Nunez pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and eluding or attempting to elude resulting in an injury to a person other than the driver or while operating while under the influence, committing a controlled substance violation or participating in a felony on Nov. 21 in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars.
KELOLAND TV
Drunk man charged with kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man faces kidnapping charges and police are reminding parents to keep an eye on their kids. Police say some children got off the bus and were playing on a snowbank when an intoxicated man grabbed one of the kids. Police say...
Siouxland daycare provider allegedly causes injuries to two babies
A daycare provider faces felony charges after she was accused of causing injuries to children under 2 years old that were in her care.
stormlakeradio.com
BVU Student Arrested for Entering Dorm Room Without Permission and Assaulting Another Student
A Buena Vista University student has been charged for allegedly entering a dorm room without permission and assaulting another student. Storm Lake Police officers met with the male victim on Tuesday. The victim alleged that this past Saturday evening, 20-year-old Matthew Beisswenger of Audubon entered the victim's dorm room on the BVU campus without permission, and struck the victim in the face with his fist.
stormlakeradio.com
Spencer Man Receives Prison Sentence for Meth Conspiracy
A Spencer man was sentenced on Tuesday in Sioux City Federal Court to serve eight years in prison on a methamphetamine conspiracy charge. Back in July, 35-year-old Kenneth Block pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Evidence showed that from February through September in 2021, Block and others distributed at least 2.5 kilograms of meth in the Spencer area. In late September of 2021, Block was found with approximately 170 grams of ice methamphetamine in his vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested twice for theft of beer
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man arrested for OWI after crash
ARCHER—A 42-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, near Archer on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver. The arrest of Michael Arlen Van Ravenswaay stemmed from a report of a 2006 Chevrolet...
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden search leads to marijuana arrest
HAWARDEN—A 42-year-old Hawarden man was arrested about 9:10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of Dustin Ledrew Rydstrom stemmed from a search warrant executed at his residence at 1001-3 Avenue F resulting in the discovery of 1.3 grams of marijuana, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Man jailed for gun threat, assault, more
LARCHWOOD—A 66-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 5:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, first-degree harassment, interference with official acts and child endangerment.
nwestiowa.com
Hudson woman jailed for Hawarden assault
HAWARDEN—A 28-year-old Hudson, SD, woman was arrested about 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Hawarden on a charge of assault resulting in bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of Jaici Nikohl DeBruin stemmed from a report of a disturbance at a residence on the 1800 block of Avenue L in Hawarden, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
Mapping a murder with surveillance cameras
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A murder that happened in one central Sioux Falls neighborhood would have been much more difficult to solve without area surveillance cameras. The body of Paul Billion was found in his Sioux Falls home, three days after he died. After a walkthrough of the crime scene and collecting evidence, police turned to the first of many surveillance cameras that would prove consequential in locating the suspects.
nwestiowa.com
Inwood day-care provider facing charges
INWOOD—A 27-year-old Inwood woman was arrested Monday, Dec. 5, on two counts of child endangerment. The arrest of Hannah Louise Olson stemmed from two separate investigations regarding incidents in May and August at her in-home day care, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. In the May incident,...
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
3 South Dakota teens charged with first-degree murder
Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County jail tonight facing several charges, including first-degree murder.
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities asking for help in Harrisburg Ace Hardware burglary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has requested the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect and vehicle tied to a recent burglary at Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. The following options may be used to report the identity of the individual or the...
KELOLAND TV
Paul Billion homicide suspects identified through surveillance video, social media
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following hundreds of hours of investigation, Sioux Falls Police have arrested several suspects in a homicide case. Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of a murder nearly four months ago. Lt. Nick Butler with the Crimes Against Persons section outlined how...
Trial begins for Milford, Iowa shooting suspect
MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) — The trial for a man accused of shooting a Milford, Iowa woman began jury selection Tuesday. Christian Goyne-Yarns, of Spirit Lake, is accused of shooting Shelby Lynn Woizeschke at Grape Tree Medical Staffing LLC in Milford earlier this year. His trial was originally scheduled to take place in Dickinson County but […]
1 person hospitalized following O'Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
nwestiowa.com
Two hurt when Jetta strikes disabled car
IRETON—Two people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident about 6:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on Highway 10 about three miles northwest of Ireton. Fifteen-year-old Ellason Popken of Ireton was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta west when she entered the eastbound lane to avoid another vehicle and struck a disabled 2004 Ford Mustang on the roadway, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
