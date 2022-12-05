Read full article on original website
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Tennessee C Tamari Key (blood clots) out for season
Tennessee senior center Tamari Key will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season after blood clots were found in her
WNBA star Brittney Griner a generational talent on the court
PHOENIX (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner’s 10-month imprisonment in Russia on drug charges came to an end on Thursday, spreading relief and joy across sports world and beyond. It’s unknown if and when she might return to a basketball court. But if she does, women’s basketball will get back a generational talent. On the court, Griner was a dominant force in leading Baylor to the 2012 NCAA championship, then went onto stardom as a lanky anchor for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and as a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA. The 6-foot-9 center is known for her ability to dunk, once a rarity in the women’s game. Griner holds the NCAA record with 18 dunks and has 13 since joining the WNBA in 2014. She has five more in WNBA All-Star Games.
WTOP
Russell scores 15 points in 4th, Wolves beat Pacers 121-115
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Indiana Pacers 121-115 on Wednesday night. Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota, which blew a...
WTOP
DC Sports Huddle: Commanders at the bye — and the last time they ruled DC sports
The Washington Commanders enter their bye week with the confusion and disappointment surrounding their tie at the Meadowlands but looking ahead to a crucial Week 15 rematch with the New York Giants flexed to primetime. The WTOP Sports team breaks down the final stretch run for the Burgundy and Gold and reminisces about the last time Washington’s NFL team was tops in the local sports landscape.
