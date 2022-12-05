Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Wrap party at the Kingsport Senior Center
Kingsport Senior Center members embraced the Christmas spirit recently as they spent more than an hour wrapping presents of all shapes and sizes. A dozen volunteers wrapped more than 50 packages in the center’s atrium on Friday and once the work was done, the gifts were delivered to the residents of Kiwanis Towers.
Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Luminaries
ELIZABETHTON — The 44th Annual “Lights for Jesus” luminaries will be held this Saturday in Golf Club Acres Subdivision from 5:30 to 11 p.m. The neighborhood invites everyone in the region to drive through Golf Club Acres on Saturday night to enjoy the “Lights for Jesus” display. It is on the same hight at the Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton, so families attending the parade are invited to top off their evening by going through the neighborhood light display.
Firewood deliveries, coat donations during winter seasons in Tennessee
With the temperatures decreasing, most people in East Tennessee are trying to keep warm.
Kingsport Times-News
Scott County PSA, Hawkins looking to bring clean water to Pink Hill homes
PINK HILL — Officials with the Scott County Public Service Authority and members of Hawkins County government met with residents of the Pink Hill community to talk about extending Scott County’s water lines to provide the area with clean drinking water. Water Condition.
wvlt.tv
‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
Kingsport Times-News
New Kingsport bicycle pump track to be constructed
A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
wcyb.com
Holiday tours being offered at historic Bristol home
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — This holiday season, you have a chance to see how a family in Bristol, Virginia, may have lived and decorated their home for Christmas in 1873. The historic Pleasant Hill home is located on Johnson Street in Bristol. It's considered one of the oldest houses in the city, and was home to the Wood family.
The Tomahawk
Mountain City decks the halls
Residents of Johnson County experienced a busy weekend for the holiday season. Visitors to downtown enjoyed the festivities at the Courthouse while others did some shopping. But for some people, it just isn’t Christmas until the trees and house are lit up, and all ornamentations are in place. For...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Christmas Parade will start down Elk Avenue at 6 p.m. Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The Annual Elizabethton Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton will begin rolling down Elk Avenue at 6 p.m. Saturday, much to the delight of good little boys and girls of all ages. The theme of this year’s parade is “Silver Bells” and this year’s grand marshal will be...
Kingsport Times-News
New Greatest of All Time Festival to showcase region's arts and crafts
KINGSPORT — City officials announced on Wednesday that a new arts and crafts celebration will be debuting next spring: the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The three-day event will be held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State plans free photo op with Santa and helicopter Dec. 9
BLOUNTVILLE — While the reindeers are resting up for the long journey on Christmas Eve, Santa is planning a photo op with his helicopter at Northeast State Community College. The Aviation Technology program will offer free photos with Santa and a helicopter 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.
Kingsport Times-News
Zachary’s prides itself on made-from-scratch home-cooked food
KINGSPORT — Zachary’s is a local Kingsport restaurant offering home-cooked food made from fresh, non-processed ingredients. The restaurant, which has been a part of the community since 2000, is owned by Ethiopian native Yared Desalegn.
Kingsport Times-News
EHS Naval cadets help celebrate Samuel Carter Day in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — This week, the Naval cadets of Elizabethton High School will be observing Samuel P. Carter Military Heritage Day. In recognition of the military heritage of Carter County, all students in the Elizabethton City School System will be greeted each morning with a profile of a currently serving Elizabethton native.
Kingsport Times-News
Saint Nick to share history, ‘total blessing’ of the Santa Train
KINGSPORT — Don Royston had no formal training before playing the role of Santa Claus for the famed Appalachian Christmas tradition the Santa Train. He took to his red suit and beard for the first time in 1999 knowing he’d need to bellow “Ho! Ho! Ho!” and “Merry Christmas” in true Saint Nick fashion. But little did he know of the memories and blessings the role would bring him for the next 20 years.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Health, Ballad Health bring pediatric rheumatology care to Appalachian Highlands
ETSU Health and Ballad Health have partnered to welcome rheumatologist Ashley Blaske, M.D., to Johnson City as the only board-certified pediatric rheumatologist serving the Appalachian Highlands east of Nashville. Blaske will see pediatric patients at Ballad Health’s Pediatric Subspecialties office and adult patients at ETSU Health’s Internal Medicine — Johnson...
Toys R Us coming down, coffee spot up on North Roan
A new option for coffee drinkers is about to go up on the former Toys R Us property on North Roan Street, and the 45,000-square-foot building that set countless kids dreaming through the years before closing in 2018 will soon fall to the wrecking ball.
Johnson City Press
Christmas in Kingsport continues this week
Christmas in Kingsport continues this week with celebrations in Glen Bruce and Centennial Park, a visit by jolly old St. Nick and for those not a fan of Christmas, a chance to hang out with the Grinch. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring holiday...
Elizabethton police, school leaders looking into video of juvenile punching cat
Police and school leaders in Elizabethton are looking into an incident involving a juvenile and an animal.
Family of East Tennessee murder victim speak out
Philip Glass, 31, had been planning to meet his niece and head to North Carolina to visit his mother on Dec. 1, but he never made it out of Elizabethton.
Comments / 0