ELIZABETHTON — The 44th Annual “Lights for Jesus” luminaries will be held this Saturday in Golf Club Acres Subdivision from 5:30 to 11 p.m. The neighborhood invites everyone in the region to drive through Golf Club Acres on Saturday night to enjoy the “Lights for Jesus” display. It is on the same hight at the Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton, so families attending the parade are invited to top off their evening by going through the neighborhood light display.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO