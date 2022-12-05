Read full article on original website
newyorkupstate.com
Def Leppard, Motley Crue to bring World Tour to JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — More hard rock is coming to the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse next year. Def Leppard and Motley Crue will play at the JMA Dome on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. They’ll be joined by special guest Alice Cooper. Tickets for the show go on sale...
newyorkupstate.com
In the mood again: Glenn Miller Orchestra returning to Syracuse
The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra is returning to Syracuse in the spring. The legendary big band will perform at The Oncenter Carrier Theater on April 10, 2023. The one-night-only show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster or in person...
Syracuse artist creates custom diabetes patch for singer, Patti LaBelle
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local artist from Syracuse teamed up with singer Patti LaBelle to push for improved access to diabetes care. It’s part of the #SeeDiabetes Campaign. You’ve likely heard of it, but you may not know much about it. “There is a stigma that is associated with diabetes and you know just […]
newyorkupstate.com
Bush, Creed Bratton, Larry the Cable Guy added to del Lago lineup
“The Office” star Creed Bratton and more have been added to the lineup at the del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, N.Y. Bratton, who played a fictional version of himself on the NBC sitcom, will perform an evening of music and comedy at del Lago’s Vine Showroom on March 3 at 8 p.m. He got his start performing in California and was once a member of the rock group The Grass Roots, but today is better known for his acting and solo music.
cnycentral.com
Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
Oswego Humane Society Home for the Holidays event
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In need of a purr-fect holiday event to attend? The annual Home for the Holidays event for the Oswego County Humane Society will take place on Saturday, December 17 at the Oswego Elks Lodge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many adoptable animals will be featured at the event, along with […]
CXTec is moving headquarters to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — CXTec is moving its corporate headquarters from the Town of Salina to City Center in Syracuse. CXTec helps companies better organize and develop their IT infrastructure. The company currently employs about 100 people at its current location on South Bay Road in Salina. Those jobs will be headed to downtown Syracuse […]
Beer, BBQ and snow: ACC Network to air ‘3 Day Weekend’ show highlighting Syracuse
A travel show that offers viewers a look at the towns that are home to Atlantic Coast Conference sports teams is about to debut its feature on Syracuse. It will mention basketball, of course, but also showcase a heavy dose of beer, barbecue and snow. The ACC Network’s “3 Day...
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
Cafe Canole Sharing Italian Pies from Utica on QVC Network
Dean Nole and Cafe Canole of New Hartford recently shared their Italian culinary arts on the QVC shopping TV network by selling their Italian pies. Nole explains the Italian delicacy Pasticiotti (pronounced Pasta-Chah'-tee) to the QVC host which are available to be shipped across the country via the shopping network.
Magical Christmas Display in Central New York Puts Clark Griswold to Shame
There's a Christmas lights display in Central New York that puts Clark Griswold to shame. Josh Rapke spends countless hours every year hanging Christmas lights, lots and lots of lights. "I've got well over 500 strands of lights this year." Disney Magic. Once the lights are hung, it's time to...
newyorkupstate.com
Child poverty falls in Syracuse, but other cities saw much bigger drops, census says
Syracuse, N.Y. — Child poverty in the last five years inched lower in Syracuse, but other large cities around the country saw bigger improvements. Syracuse still has the worst child poverty in the nation among cities with at least 100,000 people at 46.9%, according to new census estimates released Thursday. The city has long had one of the highest rates of child poverty in the nation among big cities.
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
WKTV
Varick Street improvement project begins in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica will begin revamping the streetscape along Varick Street this week by removing dying trees along the corridor. The trees will be uprooted between Court and Columbia streets. The city plans to upgrade the décor and the street itself by:. Installing new...
cnycentral.com
They kept Cazenovia College 'in the family' and the closing hurts
Cazenovia, New York — Fred “Fritz” Scherz of Verona got his first college teaching job at Cazenovia College in the early 2000s. His daughters graduated from the College. The news of its closure next year was a shock, even though Scherz grew concerned in recent years about the College’s decision to close a dormitory and convert it to offices.
In Case You Missed It: New Hartford Will Soon Be Home For One Popular Restaurant
After months and months of speculation, it's finally been determined what's moving in to the Orchard Shopping Center in New Hartford, New York. The former Outback Steakhouse building was painted blue and honestly looks like a totally different restaurant at this point. Many people have been asking the question about what is moving in there, and the news has finally been announced.
sujuiceonline.com
Fast rising prospect Vincent Carroll-Jackson ‘shocked’ by Syracuse offer
On Monday, Syracuse was the latest school to offer 2023 defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson, one of the fastest rising prospects in the cycle. “I like Syracuse from what I’ve seen,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. “As always, I am humbly grateful, shocked and appreciative that a school as big as Syracuse wants me.”
Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, John Bol Ajak lead Syracuse to easy win vs. Oakland (quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse hosted a rare 6 p.m. game Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The 2-8 Oakland Grizzlies were on the menu.
iheartoswego.com
Holly Harrington – December 3, 2022
Holly Harrington, 58, sadly passed away on December 3, 2022 at St. Luke’s Health Services in Oswego NY. She was born to George H. Harrington Jr. and Rosemary J. Eason. Holly will be greatly missed by her surviving brothers and sisters: George E. Harrington (Kathy) of North Carolina, Rose M. Harrington of Oswego, Doris A. Matthews (Tanya) of Oswego, and Timothy P. Harrington (Kelly) of Oswego; her Nieces and Nephews: George L. Harrington of North Carolina, Tera El-Hage of Oswego, Ted El-Hage (Shelby) of Oswego, and Darcy Daniszewski (Travis) of Fulton; Great Nieces and Nephews: Thomas Remington, Mary Rose Ladd, and Maren Tala El-Hage.
Is There a Lost Treasure from 1875 Near Bear Creek in Hannibal?
Did you know there was a train wreck in 1875 near Bear Creek in Hannibal where many jewels and diamonds were lost and never recovered? It's true and thanks to one local researcher, we now can know more about this legend that just happens to be true. Big thanks to...
