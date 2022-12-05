ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Sports bar with seafood applies for liquor license in Huber Heights

A new sports bar with seafood could be coming soon to the Huber Center just off of Brandt Pike and Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, MNIR Ventures LLC DBA Sands Seafood & Sports Bar applied for D1, D2, D3 and D3A permits on Nov. 25 for 6250-6254 Chambersburg Road.
El Meson shares its Italian Seafood Linguini

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — El Meson is celebrating the new year on your schedule this year! Bill and Mark joined us to share their seafood linguini special for their New Year’s celebration. According to Bill, El Meson is open for New Year’s-specific reservations from Dec. 28-31. He said...
Cassano’s Pizza opens new Xenia location

Cassano’s Pizza has officially moved its Xenia location into the space that previously housed Rapid Fired Pizza on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com the pizza shop closed its doors on N. Allison Avenue last night and reopened today at 4 p.m. The new...
DAYTON EATS: Holiday lights and the restaurants to pair with them

For the last 140 years onlookers have delighted in the sights of holiday lights since inventor Edward Johnson first rolled them out in 1882. It’s long been studied and shown that the holidays and the sights and sounds associated with them lead to an increase in the hormone dopamine that means a very happy boost.
Bellbrook’s first brewery expected to open in 2023

The city of Bellbrook is expected to have its first privately-owned brewery in April 2023 in the heart of downtown. Miami University graduates Jeff Bean and his wife, Julie, are excited to add something new to their community. Bean, a Cincinnati native, told Dayton.com Julie was born and raised in Bellbrook. After graduation, they moved back to her hometown to live and raise a family.
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton

Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
Troy driving range featuring bar, restaurant, heated bays now open year-round

A 22-acre family-owned driving range in Troy that houses a bar and restaurant has announced it will stay open year-round. Long Shots, located at 2315 S. County Road 25A, has added 10 individually heated bays, a self serve ball dispenser and lights, according to a press release. “This allows patrons...
2 Dayton-area businesses featured in social media gift guide

“This holiday season don’t just buy gifts. Buy gifts with impact,” Meta wrote in an article announcing the gift guide. “Find new inspiration for your holiday shopping in our 2022 Smalliday Showcase — unique gift ideas from diverse small businesses in the Meta Boost Leaders Network.”
West Dayton community kitchen will soon provide more community resources

Njoy! Njoy! has been feeding unhoused community members for about 10 years. It operates out of a West Dayton building that used to be an old church on West Riverview Avenue. The nonprofit, pronounced enjoy, was founded by Freida Oriahki along with her mom Lottie Rutherford, who always loved to cook.
Bowling alley demolished to make way for $75 million development

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The demolition of a longtime bowling alley in Blue Ash is finishing up to make way for a mixed-use project that’s expected to transform the Cincinnati suburb’s downtown. Ringo Lanes, which was purchased by developer Ray Schneider, began demolition about three weeks ago,...
The Foodbank to host drive-thru distribution event today

TROTWOOD — The Foodbank, Inc. is set to host a drive-thru food distribution at the Salem Mall in Trotwood today. Trotwood and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance can head to the Salem Mall located off Shiloh Springs Road, Thursday, December 8., between 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. to pick up some food, according to a spokesperson with The Foodbank.
10 Dayton experiences that make great holiday gifts

Ribbons and wrapping paper are holiday staples, but some of the best presents might not be found under the Christmas tree. The gift of fun and fitness are experiences that can last well beyond the holidays. From outdoor ice skating and indoor rock climbing to nature walks and miniature golf, consider the following Dayton-area options for gift giving bound to create memories throughout the new year.
