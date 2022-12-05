Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Heidi Matheny: preliminary hearing delayed for woman who allegedly drowned grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.Joel EisenbergDayton, OH
dayton.com
UPDATE: Huber Heights tortilla factory closes, new restaurant to open soon
A tortilla factory in the Powell Plaza Shopping Center at Old Troy Pike and Powell Road in Huber Heights is stopping production just as a new restaurant plans to open in the space early next year. Dayton.com reported in mid-November that Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill is expected to operate out...
dayton.com
Sports bar with seafood applies for liquor license in Huber Heights
A new sports bar with seafood could be coming soon to the Huber Center just off of Brandt Pike and Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, MNIR Ventures LLC DBA Sands Seafood & Sports Bar applied for D1, D2, D3 and D3A permits on Nov. 25 for 6250-6254 Chambersburg Road.
WDTN
El Meson shares its Italian Seafood Linguini
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — El Meson is celebrating the new year on your schedule this year! Bill and Mark joined us to share their seafood linguini special for their New Year’s celebration. According to Bill, El Meson is open for New Year’s-specific reservations from Dec. 28-31. He said...
dayton.com
Kettering bakery owner shares memory of her nana’s cookies: ‘It didn’t feel like the holidays until we got those from the mail’
Paige Woodie, the owner of Val’s Home Bakery in Kettering, admitted that growing up her family didn’t do much baking during the holidays. What made her holidays special was when her “Nana Val” mailed them shortbread cookies. “It didn’t feel like the holidays until we got...
dayton.com
Troy distiller to livestream bourbon aging, offer samples to subscribers
Hayner Distilling in Troy has announced it will conduct the world’s first livestream from inside a new whiskey barrel to allow customers to buy a bottle of bourbon as it is put into a barrel, and if they so choose, to actually watch the whiskey age for up to 6 years.
dayton.com
Cassano’s Pizza opens new Xenia location
Cassano’s Pizza has officially moved its Xenia location into the space that previously housed Rapid Fired Pizza on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com the pizza shop closed its doors on N. Allison Avenue last night and reopened today at 4 p.m. The new...
dayton.com
16 of Dayton’s favorite bars to visit with holiday guests this month
An alphabetical list of area bars that have been winners or finalists in our Best of Dayton contest in recent years. Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar finalist 2019. Second place 2017. 889 S Main St, Centerville | (937) 435-3150 | Facebook. Bargo’s Grill & Tap. Best of Dayton...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Holiday lights and the restaurants to pair with them
For the last 140 years onlookers have delighted in the sights of holiday lights since inventor Edward Johnson first rolled them out in 1882. It’s long been studied and shown that the holidays and the sights and sounds associated with them lead to an increase in the hormone dopamine that means a very happy boost.
dayton.com
Bellbrook’s first brewery expected to open in 2023
The city of Bellbrook is expected to have its first privately-owned brewery in April 2023 in the heart of downtown. Miami University graduates Jeff Bean and his wife, Julie, are excited to add something new to their community. Bean, a Cincinnati native, told Dayton.com Julie was born and raised in Bellbrook. After graduation, they moved back to her hometown to live and raise a family.
dayton.com
11 spots for chicken wings where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton region
An alphabetical list of area ice cream shops that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018. Best of Dayton finalist 2019. 67 S Main St, Miamisburg | (937) 866-4200 | Website | Facebook. Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill.
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
dayton.com
Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton
Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
dayton.com
Troy driving range featuring bar, restaurant, heated bays now open year-round
A 22-acre family-owned driving range in Troy that houses a bar and restaurant has announced it will stay open year-round. Long Shots, located at 2315 S. County Road 25A, has added 10 individually heated bays, a self serve ball dispenser and lights, according to a press release. “This allows patrons...
tmpresale.com
Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell in Huber Heights, OH Jun 25th, 2023 – presale code
Excited to announce a pre-sale passcode for another Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell presale is available below to tmpresale.com members 🙂. During this brief presale actibe members have got a great chance to buy event tickets before the general public. Don’t pass up this rare chance to personally...
dayton.com
2 Dayton-area businesses featured in social media gift guide
“This holiday season don’t just buy gifts. Buy gifts with impact,” Meta wrote in an article announcing the gift guide. “Find new inspiration for your holiday shopping in our 2022 Smalliday Showcase — unique gift ideas from diverse small businesses in the Meta Boost Leaders Network.”
wyso.org
West Dayton community kitchen will soon provide more community resources
Njoy! Njoy! has been feeding unhoused community members for about 10 years. It operates out of a West Dayton building that used to be an old church on West Riverview Avenue. The nonprofit, pronounced enjoy, was founded by Freida Oriahki along with her mom Lottie Rutherford, who always loved to cook.
WKRC
Bowling alley demolished to make way for $75 million development
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The demolition of a longtime bowling alley in Blue Ash is finishing up to make way for a mixed-use project that’s expected to transform the Cincinnati suburb’s downtown. Ringo Lanes, which was purchased by developer Ray Schneider, began demolition about three weeks ago,...
The Foodbank to host drive-thru distribution event today
TROTWOOD — The Foodbank, Inc. is set to host a drive-thru food distribution at the Salem Mall in Trotwood today. Trotwood and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance can head to the Salem Mall located off Shiloh Springs Road, Thursday, December 8., between 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. to pick up some food, according to a spokesperson with The Foodbank.
dayton.com
10 Dayton experiences that make great holiday gifts
Ribbons and wrapping paper are holiday staples, but some of the best presents might not be found under the Christmas tree. The gift of fun and fitness are experiences that can last well beyond the holidays. From outdoor ice skating and indoor rock climbing to nature walks and miniature golf, consider the following Dayton-area options for gift giving bound to create memories throughout the new year.
Dayton performance venue to host ‘Battle of the Bands’ event
"The goal for us is to shine a light and discover new original Dayton talent. We're just trying to dig up the new and exciting music that is happening in our community," said Libby Ballengee, the event's organizer.
