Steubenville, OH

WHIZ

Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.

A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County man sentenced for role in January 6th

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Steven C. Billingsley of Jefferson County has been sentenced for his role in the January 6th riot. Billingsley has been given 24 months of probation, a two fines in the amounts of $25 and $500. You’ll recall that he had allegedly threatened to “hang” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Thief steals toy donations from car dealership holiday drive

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Grinch came early this year in Guernsey County. After a month-long toy drive at the Dunning Ford car dealership in Cambridge, Ohio, nine bags of toys donated to the county’s Secret Santa program for children were taken by a person pretending to work for the program. According to a Facebook […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF

Double fatality in Wheeling with dirt bikes

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helm’s Marshall County Sheriff reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving 2 riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student of John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around 1328 Viola Road in Wheeling and crashed.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

'The greatest fraud of our generation'

WHEELING, W.Va. — Five people were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury alleging fraud in connection with COVID-19 -- and four are from the Northern Panhandle. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, Pittsburgh FBI, and Workforce West Virginia gathered to discuss mass amounts of COVID-19 fraud. Officials stress these indictments...
WHEELING, WV
WFMJ.com

Salem woman gets prison time for hitting man with car, leaving scene

A Salem woman will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to a number of charges. Erin Taggart, 27, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operating her vehicle under the influence. A judge sentenced her to five...
SALEM, OH
WTOV 9

New cigar store replaces legendary one in Steubenville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The former Herald Square Cigar Store was a stop for many dating back into the early 20th century, and now newly opened Chesterton & Company Cigars is following in its footsteps by offering customers a similar experience. "Part of it was we wanted to make...
STEUBENVILLE, OH

