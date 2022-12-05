JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Steven C. Billingsley of Jefferson County has been sentenced for his role in the January 6th riot. Billingsley has been given 24 months of probation, a two fines in the amounts of $25 and $500. You’ll recall that he had allegedly threatened to “hang” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi […]

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO