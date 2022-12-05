Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.
A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
Jefferson County man sentenced for role in January 6th
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Steven C. Billingsley of Jefferson County has been sentenced for his role in the January 6th riot. Billingsley has been given 24 months of probation, a two fines in the amounts of $25 and $500. You’ll recall that he had allegedly threatened to “hang” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi […]
Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
Man charged with Thanksgiving bat beating in custody
A man accused of hitting another man in the head on Thanksgiving with a baseball bat is in the Mahoning County jail.
Police seize 100g meth, 25g fentanyl from Salem woman
A woman has been sentenced to 14 years in person after police believe she was involved in the transportation and sale of illegal drugs in Columbiana County.
WTRF
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
Trial set for Youngstown woman charged with arson
In court today, Moore rejected a deal from prosecutors.
Campbell raid ends in drugs and weapons arrest
A Campbell man is jailed on a $25,000 bond after police and federal agents raided his home Monday.
Police nab accused shoplifter after escaping in Austintown
A woman who police say ran from the loss prevention office at a store and took off down Mahoning Avenue was caught by police.
Mom with child in car charged with OVI
A mom accused of driving impaired with her child in the car was in court Monday.
Coroner identifies victim of Ohio crash that sheared vehicle in half
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a crash in Youngstown in which the vehicle split into two pieces.
Thief steals toy donations from car dealership holiday drive
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Grinch came early this year in Guernsey County. After a month-long toy drive at the Dunning Ford car dealership in Cambridge, Ohio, nine bags of toys donated to the county’s Secret Santa program for children were taken by a person pretending to work for the program. According to a Facebook […]
WTRF
Double fatality in Wheeling with dirt bikes
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helm’s Marshall County Sheriff reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving 2 riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student of John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around 1328 Viola Road in Wheeling and crashed.
WTOV 9
Truck springs diesel fuel leak along Ohio 7 in Steubenville, causes lane closure
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio 7 southbound in Steubenville near University Boulevard was limited to one lane after a tractor trailer hauling concrete piping sprung a diesel fuel leak. The truck was coming across the Veterans Memorial Bridge around 10 a.m., when officials say it hit a piece of...
Family awarded $2M for wrongful death of local 20-year-old
A jury in Mahoning County last Friday awarded $2 million to the estate of a young Columbiana woman who died after complications of having her tonsils removed.
WTOV 9
'The greatest fraud of our generation'
WHEELING, W.Va. — Five people were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury alleging fraud in connection with COVID-19 -- and four are from the Northern Panhandle. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, Pittsburgh FBI, and Workforce West Virginia gathered to discuss mass amounts of COVID-19 fraud. Officials stress these indictments...
WFMJ.com
Salem woman gets prison time for hitting man with car, leaving scene
A Salem woman will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to a number of charges. Erin Taggart, 27, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operating her vehicle under the influence. A judge sentenced her to five...
Mom accused of hitting child with cellphone in Austintown
An Austintown mom was arrested after police say she was recorded on video hitting her child with a cellphone.
WTOV 9
New cigar store replaces legendary one in Steubenville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The former Herald Square Cigar Store was a stop for many dating back into the early 20th century, and now newly opened Chesterton & Company Cigars is following in its footsteps by offering customers a similar experience. "Part of it was we wanted to make...
