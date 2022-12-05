Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
West Virginia Department of Homeland Security says school threats aren't credible
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security said multiple hoax calls were made about threats to schools across the state on Wednesday. The department said the calls were all deemed not credible. False threats came from all areas, including to Madonna High School in Weirton...
Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
Local cosmetology teacher warns against changes to licensing in Ohio
Ohio Lawmakers are just one step further to passing a bill that could impact cosmetology and barber students, as well as whoever gets beauty services done.
WTOV 9
Brooke County school chief asks commission, where's the money?
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A payment distribution became a point of contention Tuesday in Brooke County. "There's $4.6 million and when we've called the tax office, they say the check has been misplaced,” Brooke County Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Crook said. “How do you misplace $4.6 million?”. Now...
WHIZ
Revitalization grant coming to Guernsey County
COLUMBUS – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) supports more than $270,000 coming to Guernsey County through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program announced Tuesday. The program was funded through the state operating budget with Holmes’ support in the Ohio House and will fund the demolition of commercial...
WTOV 9
New Bellaire attraction presented Mattox Award by tourism officials
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Each year, Belmont County tourism gives out it's Mattox Award that rewards the tourism champion. The honor in 2022 went to the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society. “For us to be considered for putting a little bit of history back into Bellaire was very...
WTRF
Marshall County reading teacher wins award
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local teacher has gained statewide recognition for her hard work and dedication to her students. Allyson Varlas is a Title 1 Reading Specialist at Central Elementary in Moundsville. She was recently named a winner of the Dr. Jennie Bechtold Award. It’s an honor given out by the West Virginia Reading Association to a full-time beginning teacher, with one to five years of teaching, who demonstrates excellence.
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
WTOV 9
Truck springs diesel fuel leak along Ohio 7 in Steubenville, causes lane closure
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio 7 southbound in Steubenville near University Boulevard was limited to one lane after a tractor trailer hauling concrete piping sprung a diesel fuel leak. The truck was coming across the Veterans Memorial Bridge around 10 a.m., when officials say it hit a piece of...
Bus issue causes transportation delay at local school district
A local school district is alerting parents to potential travel amid growing bus issues.
WTAP
Former sheriff of Noble County passes away
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away. Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith. He...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Heritage funding four historic preservation projects in city
WHEELING, W.Va. — The city of Wheeling will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades. Wheeling Heritage has announced it is awarding $375,000 to four historic preservation projects in the city. This is made possible by the Paul Bruhn Revitalization Subgrant Program, a competitive national federal funding grant, in which...
Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society Board wins Mattox Award in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Tourism Council held its annual Christmas party Monday night, and following the dinner, the 2022 Mattox Award was presented by Jackee Pugh. The award is named in honor of the late John S. Mattox, who was curator and co-founder of the Underground Railroad Museum in Flushing. The award is given annually to the Belmont […]
WTOV 9
Leopold Lane residents address Ohio County Commission
WHEELING, W.Va. — News9 has been covering the story of beaten and battered Leopold Lane. Will it get the attention it needs? Tuesday evening, residents brought to the Ohio County Commission their concerns pleading for help. "I have reached out to many officials as others have and we have...
westliberty.edu
New Martinsville Resident Austin Pyles Named Student Speaker
One hundred and sixty students are expected to graduate and summer graduates also are invited to participate in the fall ceremony. President W. Franklin Evans will confer the degrees. The ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. in the Academic, Sports and Recreation Complex (ASRC). Tickets are required for the ceremony...
WTOV 9
Steubenville Council tables ordinance pertaining to Belleview Park ballfields
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday evening to table an ordinance to seek design and build services for new lights at the baseball fields at Belleview Park. This move came after a bit of confusion between some members of council over what was originally discussed when...
WFMJ.com
Columbiana School Board sets closed door investigation of charges or complaint
Members of the Columbiana Exempted Schools Board of Education have been closed to a special, closed door meeting to investigate charges or complaints. A notice issued by the district does not give information about who, or what the complaint being discussed is about, saying that federal law requires that the matter be kept confidential.
WBOY
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
WTOV 9
Ohio County Commission facing three lawsuits filed by county employees
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Ohio County employees have filed three lawsuits against the Ohio County Commission alleging improper wages and payment issues. In one lawsuit, 29 plaintiffs said they were denied pay when the county switched the payroll to being paid two days ahead to be paid entirely in unpaid debt.
