Adena, OH

WTRF- 7News

Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Brooke County school chief asks commission, where's the money?

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A payment distribution became a point of contention Tuesday in Brooke County. "There's $4.6 million and when we've called the tax office, they say the check has been misplaced,” Brooke County Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Crook said. “How do you misplace $4.6 million?”. Now...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Revitalization grant coming to Guernsey County

COLUMBUS – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) supports more than $270,000 coming to Guernsey County through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program announced Tuesday. The program was funded through the state operating budget with Holmes’ support in the Ohio House and will fund the demolition of commercial...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Marshall County reading teacher wins award

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local teacher has gained statewide recognition for her hard work and dedication to her students. Allyson Varlas is a Title 1 Reading Specialist at Central Elementary in Moundsville. She was recently named a winner of the Dr. Jennie Bechtold Award. It’s an honor given out by the West Virginia Reading Association to a full-time beginning teacher, with one to five years of teaching, who demonstrates excellence.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTAP

Former sheriff of Noble County passes away

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away. Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith. He...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Wheeling Heritage funding four historic preservation projects in city

WHEELING, W.Va. — The city of Wheeling will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades. Wheeling Heritage has announced it is awarding $375,000 to four historic preservation projects in the city. This is made possible by the Paul Bruhn Revitalization Subgrant Program, a competitive national federal funding grant, in which...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society Board wins Mattox Award in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Tourism Council held its annual Christmas party Monday night, and following the dinner, the 2022 Mattox Award was presented by Jackee Pugh.  The award is named in honor of the late John S. Mattox, who was curator and co-founder of the Underground Railroad Museum in Flushing. The award is given annually to the Belmont […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Leopold Lane residents address Ohio County Commission

WHEELING, W.Va. — News9 has been covering the story of beaten and battered Leopold Lane. Will it get the attention it needs? Tuesday evening, residents brought to the Ohio County Commission their concerns pleading for help. "I have reached out to many officials as others have and we have...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
westliberty.edu

New Martinsville Resident Austin Pyles Named Student Speaker

One hundred and sixty students are expected to graduate and summer graduates also are invited to participate in the fall ceremony. President W. Franklin Evans will confer the degrees. The ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. in the Academic, Sports and Recreation Complex (ASRC). Tickets are required for the ceremony...
WHEELING, WV
WBOY

Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Ohio County Commission facing three lawsuits filed by county employees

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Ohio County employees have filed three lawsuits against the Ohio County Commission alleging improper wages and payment issues. In one lawsuit, 29 plaintiffs said they were denied pay when the county switched the payroll to being paid two days ahead to be paid entirely in unpaid debt.
OHIO COUNTY, WV

