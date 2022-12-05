Read full article on original website
CView
2d ago
He IS going to do it to her too...and probably vice versa. Their actions have consequences. As consenting adults, they had to know that. TIME to suck it up. They should be happy, now they can spend even more time together...but the grass on the other side of the fence probably doesn't look so green now.. Awwww too bad..
Reply
5
Linda Locklear
2d ago
Leave Amy and TJ alone they are awesome and I will not watch any longer if you take them off. All of you people have done this so move on.
Reply(7)
16
90807
3d ago
it wasn't his first rodeo. he was having an affair with one of the producers first. she was best friends with Amy. now Amy #1 side chick. or main chick. so confusing. he gets around. he has 2 marriages. her too.
Reply
5
Related
Robin Roberts confronted T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about affair rumors
“Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts warned colleagues T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about rumors of an affair that were swirling around the network years before the pair was outed, multiple sources tell Page Six exclusively. Page Six reported this week that the married co-anchors left their partners after an alleged months-long affair, but we are told that the pair were plagued by internal speculation for years — going as far back as 2017. One insider said Roberts “pulled them both aside and basically said, ‘Stop it.’” Another source confirmed Roberts asked them about it because she was also hearing the rumors. The...
Amy Robach’s ‘Inner Circle’ Believe Lara Spencer Pushed for Her and T.J. Holmes’ Break From ‘Good Morning America’
Drama behind the scenes? Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were temporarily benched from GMA3 — and an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that Robach thinks her coworker Lara Spencer is behind the removal. "The bosses were thrilled and giddy with the ratings on Friday, but now Amy and T.J. are suddenly off the show," the […]
T.J. Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, ‘blindsided’ by alleged Amy Robach affair
T.J. Holmes’ wife was “blindsided” by his alleged affair with his “GMA3” co-anchor Amy Robach, an insider tells Page Six exclusively. The staffer tell us Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had been separated for several months but were trying to “work things out” when news of his romance with Robach broke Wednesday. “She’s devastated. She had no idea,” our source says. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out. “They were just together for T.J.’s birthday,” which is Aug. 19. The source notes that while Fiebig hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring, the now-estranged couple were...
‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
Gayle King's Relationship History Is Dramatic — Why Did She Divorce Her Ex-Husband?
Gayle King is far more than Oprah Winfrey's best friend. The TV personality is a journalist and author, and she currently works as a co-host on CBS Mornings. Waking up just wouldn't be quite the same without Gayle's authentic charm. Article continues below advertisement. Naturally, we couldn't help but wonder...
Sunny Hostin Under Fire After Fans Of 'The View' Accuse Her Of Using Too Much Filler
Fans of The View are calling out Sunny Hostin. On Friday, December 2, the legal analyst posed for a holiday-themed photo, shared to the show's official Instagram page, smiling alongside her fellow panelists at the Hot Topics table. However, social media users could not help but point out how different Hostin looked. "Sunny needs to chill on the Botox.... Looks like she's bleaching her skin also," one commentator alleged about the attorney.'THE VIEW' FANS LOSE IT AFTER WHOOPI GOLDBERG SLAMS 'IGNORANT AS HELL' POLITICIAN LIVE ON AIR "Sunny Hostin’s bad Botox has gotten to her brain." another user chimed in...
T.J. Holmes’ Wife: Everything To Know About The ‘GMA’ Star’s 2 Marriages
T.J. Holmes is a journalist on Good Morning America. He has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. He was previously married to Amy Ferson. T.J. has gushed over his family several times in the past. T.J. Holmes is best known for being a journalist on some of America’s most...
‘Nervous’ TJ Holmes left ‘frozen’ Amy Robach ‘vulnerable’ in first GMA spot since ‘affair’ news, body language pro says
GMA cohosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach seem nervous and uncomfortable next to each other on their first show back since news of their alleged love affair broke, an expert says. Speaking to The U.S. Sun, body language expert Patti Wood broke down how Amy looked "frozen" and subconsciously tried to draw attention away from TJ, while TJ worked hard to hide his nervousness but physically moved his chair away from Amy, leaving her unbalanced.
No slowing down! GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are 'committed to growing their romance' after DailyMail.com revealed the two married co-hosts were cozying up together in secret affair
Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have doubled down on their secret affair - and are allegedly committed to 'growing their relationship.'. Earlier this week, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the pair's secret romance - and despite the intense scrutiny, the couple are said to be committed to growing their romance.
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'Good Morning America' Amid Romance Reveal
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it all business on Thursday's episode of their show, GM3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. The co-hosts were both present on the show, but didn't mention the recent PDA pics that surfaced of them and newly revealed details of their romance.
‘Good Morning America’: What Is Amy Robach’s Salary? Does T.J. Holmes Make More?
'Good Morning America' co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are involved in a romance. What is Robach's salary compared to Holmes?
The View’s Sunny Hostin missing again from talk show as fans express concern for show regular
THE VIEW'S Sunny Hostin has missed another airing of the morning talk show as fans express their concern regarding the show regular's absence. The morning show moderator was also absent from Thursday's broadcast of The View along with co-host Whoopi Goldberg, 67. With Sunny, 54, missing for the second day...
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Reveals Messy Kitchen Mishap Ahead of Thanksgiving
Ginger Zee's Thanksgiving plans are getting off to a messy start. The beloved Good Morning America meteorologist's kitchen looked more like a crime scene earlier this week as Zee attempted to get a head start on Thursday's Thanksgiving feast, resulting in a hilarious and completely relatable kitchen mishap. Zee –...
Amy Robach spotted for first time since ‘GMA3’ absence over T.J. Holmes romance
Amy Robach was spotted for the first time after she was taken off the air following her alleged affair with co-anchor T.J. Holmes being exposed. The anchor, 49, looked completely unfazed while walking her dog around her new New York City neighborhood on Wednesday. Robach seemingly dressed up for the occasion as she rocked a pair of green cargo pants and a white blouse, which she paired with a denim jacket and brown boots. She styled her blonde bob into a messy bun and opted for minimal makeup as she strolled the streets of downtown Manhattan. Robach’s outing comes just days after...
TMZ.com
'GMA' Hosts Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Weren't Pulled Off Air Because of His Prior Affair
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' benching from the 'GMA3' anchor's desk has nothing to do with an alleged workplace affair he had several years ago with another producer ... TMZ has learned. Amy and T.J. were noticeably absent Monday morning -- less than a week after news of their romance...
Megyn Kelly’s Husband Reveals What It’s Like to Date and Be Married to Her
Megyn Kelly and her husband Doug Brunt discussed their early days of dating and how they've managed to stay married for 15 years.
T.J. Holmes Grew Closer to Amy Robach When He 'Was Very Much There' for Her amid 'Heartache': Source
A source tells PEOPLE the Good Morning America 3 co-anchors had "no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month" The bond between Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes grew after he helped her through a difficult time. Speaking about the pair's relationship, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something." The GMA 3 co-anchors' relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos...
Who Is Dr. Jennifer Ashton? 5 Things to Know About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ ‘Good Morning America’ Cohost
Part of the team! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were enlisted to helm GMA3: What You Need to Know in September 2020 opposite Dr. Jennifer Ashton. “The three of us have been working and collaborating together on random segments for a while now,” Ashton, 53, recalled of her broadcast partnership with Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, during Resident […]
The SHADE! Lori Harvey’s Ex Michael B. Jordan Takes Jab at Former Girlfriend
Lori Harvey might be chilly after the shade her ex Michael B. Jordan threw her way in a recent skit. The Creed actor took part in a spoof SNL skit announcing musical guests Drake and 21 Savage to promote the pair’s latest album, Her Loss. In the skit, Jordan...
CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host
"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
Comments / 93