Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Virginia man sentenced for strangulation, child neglect
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to strangulation and child neglect was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was sentenced to two to ten years and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. He will also serve 10 years of extended […]
Metro News
Man who strangled wife, led police on three-county chase with child in back seat heads to prison
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man who lead police on a three-county chase with his young child in the backseat of his car earlier this year is heading to prison. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango on Wednesday sentenced Dakota Taylor, 20, of Nitro, to 1-5 years for strangulation and 1-5 years for child neglect creating risk of bodily injury or death.
wchstv.com
Shooting hoax felt real for South Charleston parents
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police swarmed South Charleston High School Wednesday morning in response to a false report of a school shooting. Parents said while it may have been a hoax it felt real to them and their kids. "Police car after police car came flying and they...
wchstv.com
Roane County man sentenced to prison for possessing pipe bombs
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Roane County man accused of possessing pipe bombs was sentenced to a year in prison on Wednesday. Joseph David Bailey, 52, of Spencer, who was convicted of possessing an unregistered destructive device, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison and three years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
UPDATE: WV State Police working with FBI to address false shooting reports
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Police have addressed the widespread fraudulent reporting of school shooting situations throughout the state on Wednesday. The statement came late Wednesday afternoon with the acknowledgment of the initial reports received which pertained to South Charleston High School in Kanawha County and...
wchstv.com
Clay County man pleaded guilty to federal gun charge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Clay County man pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime Wednesday. Todd Jeffery Ullum, 32, of Maysel pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
wchstv.com
Parents thankful for responsiveness of law enforcement following false shooting call
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A shooting call at South Charleston High School sent dozens of local law enforcement officers to the school early Wednesday morning. The call came in just after 8 a.m., right when students were being dropped off. After a lengthy lockdown, officers cleared the area and deemed it a false call. Multiple schools in the area reported receiving similar calls.
wchstv.com
Man convicted in 2018 Cabell shooting, manhunt has appeal denied by W.Va. high court
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man convicted of shooting at the residence of his ex-girlfriend and leading police on a nearly weeklong manhunt in Cabell County had his appeal denied Tuesday by the West Virginia Supreme Court. Jeremy Bartram, 33, of Barboursville was convicted of firing 14 shots...
WSAZ
School resource officer walks through response following shooting threats at surrounding schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Threats made minutes apart from each other regarding possible shootings at Huntington High School and South Charleston High School sent law enforcement to investigate and protect. The threats turned out to be a hoax. However, law enforcement officials checked up on schools across the region to...
WSAZ
Man sentenced to life without mercy in killing, dismemberment case
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, a Cabell County jury recommended a man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman in 2017 go to prison for the rest of his life. In October, Argie Jeffers was convicted of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.
Man violates protective order multiple times, arrested
MADISON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man has been arrested outstanding warrants stemming from changes pertaining to violation of a protective order. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, deputies with the department conducted an arrest on Samuel Elswick, 51 years old of Van, WV.
Deputies search for missing man in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 45-year-old Kevin Erwin was last seen at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes on Nov. 26. Mr. Erwin is 5’11” and weighs about 175 pounds. He has a teardrop tattoo near his left eye. Anyone with […]
wchstv.com
Man who killed woman whose dismembered body found in river sentenced to life without mercy
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County’s prosecutor said a man convicted in the murder of a Huntington woman whose body was found dismembered in the Guyandotte River was sentenced to life without mercy. Argie Jeffers, 78, was sentenced to prison Tuesday, Cabell County Prosecutor Corky Hammers said.
Williamson Daily News
Man facing attempted murder, other charges
SPRATTSVILLE — A Baisden man arrested last week faces multiple charges, including attempted second degree murder, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court. According to the criminal complaint, the initial incident took place Nov. 20.
WSAZ
Par Mar Store raided for drug activity allowed to reopen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ ) – A temporary restraining order that closed a Par Mar store in Charleston expired Wednesday, clearing the way for the convenience store to reopen following a raid by Charleston Police last month due to drug activity. Six people were arrested Nov. 29 after search warrants...
Metro News
Supreme Court upholds murder conviction of motorcycle gang leader
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals upheld the murder conviction of the former president of a local Pagan Motorcycle Club chapter. In the appeal, James Vincent argued his gang affiliation should have been excluded from the lower trial because it unfairly resulted in judgement of his character.
wchstv.com
False shooting, threats reported at multiple schools in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violence were reported Wednesday in at least a dozen counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha and Cabell counties, state officials said. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security reported in a news release the false threats...
wchstv.com
Kanawha Schools' official: Charleston police arrest male student who beat female student
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police arrested a male student Monday afternoon who beat a female student at George Washington High School, a Kanawha County school official said. Paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon, said Briana Warner, communications director for Kanawha County Schools. Warner...
wchstv.com
Judge denies dismissal of Par Mar injunction as city and business come to agreement
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County judge ruled that a convenience store on the East End of Charleston can open under certain conditions after it was the site of a raid by Charleston police in a drug investigation last week. On Wednesday, during an injunction hearing, Charleston City...
wchstv.com
Trial continued for woman charged in double fatal I-77 crash in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The trial for a woman accused of killing two people in a car crash on Interstate 77 has been continued. Edriene D. Sutton's trial is now scheduled for March 27, 2023. Her council said they are waiting on an independent lab test, and the lab is backlogged.
Comments / 0