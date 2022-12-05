ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkview, WV

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man sentenced for strangulation, child neglect

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to strangulation and child neglect was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was sentenced to two to ten years and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. He will also serve 10 years of extended […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Man who strangled wife, led police on three-county chase with child in back seat heads to prison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man who lead police on a three-county chase with his young child in the backseat of his car earlier this year is heading to prison. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango on Wednesday sentenced Dakota Taylor, 20, of Nitro, to 1-5 years for strangulation and 1-5 years for child neglect creating risk of bodily injury or death.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Shooting hoax felt real for South Charleston parents

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police swarmed South Charleston High School Wednesday morning in response to a false report of a school shooting. Parents said while it may have been a hoax it felt real to them and their kids. "Police car after police car came flying and they...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Roane County man sentenced to prison for possessing pipe bombs

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Roane County man accused of possessing pipe bombs was sentenced to a year in prison on Wednesday. Joseph David Bailey, 52, of Spencer, who was convicted of possessing an unregistered destructive device, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison and three years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Clay County man pleaded guilty to federal gun charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Clay County man pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime Wednesday. Todd Jeffery Ullum, 32, of Maysel pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Parents thankful for responsiveness of law enforcement following false shooting call

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A shooting call at South Charleston High School sent dozens of local law enforcement officers to the school early Wednesday morning. The call came in just after 8 a.m., right when students were being dropped off. After a lengthy lockdown, officers cleared the area and deemed it a false call. Multiple schools in the area reported receiving similar calls.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man sentenced to life without mercy in killing, dismemberment case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, a Cabell County jury recommended a man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman in 2017 go to prison for the rest of his life. In October, Argie Jeffers was convicted of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Man violates protective order multiple times, arrested

MADISON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man has been arrested outstanding warrants stemming from changes pertaining to violation of a protective order. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, deputies with the department conducted an arrest on Samuel Elswick, 51 years old of Van, WV.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for missing man in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 45-year-old Kevin Erwin was last seen at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes on Nov. 26. Mr. Erwin is 5’11” and weighs about 175 pounds. He has a teardrop tattoo near his left eye. Anyone with […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Man facing attempted murder, other charges

SPRATTSVILLE — A Baisden man arrested last week faces multiple charges, including attempted second degree murder, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court. According to the criminal complaint, the initial incident took place Nov. 20.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Par Mar Store raided for drug activity allowed to reopen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ ) – A temporary restraining order that closed a Par Mar store in Charleston expired Wednesday, clearing the way for the convenience store to reopen following a raid by Charleston Police last month due to drug activity. Six people were arrested Nov. 29 after search warrants...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Supreme Court upholds murder conviction of motorcycle gang leader

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals upheld the murder conviction of the former president of a local Pagan Motorcycle Club chapter. In the appeal, James Vincent argued his gang affiliation should have been excluded from the lower trial because it unfairly resulted in judgement of his character.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

False shooting, threats reported at multiple schools in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violence were reported Wednesday in at least a dozen counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha and Cabell counties, state officials said. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security reported in a news release the false threats...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

