Fort Myers, FL

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
austinnews.net

Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many

Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
luxury-houses.net

A Private Elegant Home in Naples, Florida, with the Ideal Location and Fully Equipped Modern Amenities, is Listed for $5.15 Million

5750 Spanish Oaks Lane Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 5750 Spanish Oaks Lane, Naples, Florida is a private gated community, with a large outdoor living space and full equipment. With estate on 2.27 acres and a location close to beaches, restaurants, the interstate, and the Ritz Carlton, this home has it all and will not last. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,13 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5750 Spanish Oaks Lane, please contact Ralph Harvey (Phone: 561-843-4877) at LISTWITHFREEDOM.COM for full support and perfect service.
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
CBS 17

NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
thewestottawan.com

Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island

Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
SANIBEL, FL

