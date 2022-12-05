Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Florida man wins $1M off Publix scratch-off ticket
Two lucky Ft. Myers men are each going home a millionaire after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
This Is Florida's Top Seafood Restaurant
Cheapism pinpointed the best seafood restaurant in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida spot got the spotlight.
austinnews.net
Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many
Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Hundreds of mysterious rabbit signs pop up around Florida city
Hundreds of metal cut-out rabbit signs are taking over downtown Fort Myers and no one knows how they got there.
luxury-houses.net
A Private Elegant Home in Naples, Florida, with the Ideal Location and Fully Equipped Modern Amenities, is Listed for $5.15 Million
5750 Spanish Oaks Lane Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 5750 Spanish Oaks Lane, Naples, Florida is a private gated community, with a large outdoor living space and full equipment. With estate on 2.27 acres and a location close to beaches, restaurants, the interstate, and the Ritz Carlton, this home has it all and will not last. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,13 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5750 Spanish Oaks Lane, please contact Ralph Harvey (Phone: 561-843-4877) at LISTWITHFREEDOM.COM for full support and perfect service.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
State archaeologists returning to site of mysterious debris on Florida beach
State archaeologists are set to investigate a large piece of debris that was partially unearthed at a Florida beach after back-to-back hurricanes destroyed seawalls, dunes, and swept away layers of sand.
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
Adopt Ranger: Adorable pup in need of loving home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ranger, an adorable 4-year-old pint-sized lovable pup, is in need of a forever family. He definitely has puppy looks, but he’s got the maturity behavior of a 4-year-old!. He enjoys playing with other dogs, but if you are interested and do have another furry...
LaBelle female drag racer among the fastest in the country
LABELLE, Fla. — Southwest Florida is home to one of the fastest 11-year-olds in the entire country. LaBelle’s Victoria Beaner is set to compete against some of the best young drag racers in the country later this month. For most 11-year-olds, going 75 miles per hour by yourself...
Naples Zoo expansion project awarded to Southwest Florida builder
The Naples Zoo awarded Waltbillig & Hood General Contractors its capital improvement project to increase the Zoo’s capacity to meet its education and conservation mission at the 100-year-old park.
Fort Myers Beach real estate market not slowing down despite Hurricane Ian damage
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Properties on Fort Myers Beach are up for sale and experts say they’re selling fast. Damaged homes that have been gutted to stilts are selling between $500,000 to upwards of four million. “It’s priced according to the dirt right now, not according to...
Florida woman wins top lottery prize from Publix lottery ticket
A Florida woman's $10 purchase won her $1 million back after she found that she bought a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.
NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
thewestottawan.com
Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island
Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
Naples home inspired by Roald Dahl open to public for holiday season
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – One Naples home is dressing up for the holidays, all for a good cause. Theo and Maddie Dahl, the son and daughter-in-law of esteemed children’s author Roald Dahl, have gone above and beyond to decorate their home, all in an effort to raise money for the new Lee Health Regional Cancer Center in Bonita Springs.
Charlotte County parents split over hurricane damaged canceling Little League season
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Fall ball is officially canceled in Port Charlotte. Little League leaders are making the call over the weekend not to refund parents for the season but instead credit them $25 toward spring. The decision isn’t sitting well with some parents who say only receiving 1/3...
