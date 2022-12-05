ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Work forges ahead as scheduled on Kentucky EV battery plants

By BRUCE SCHREINER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5XOr_0jXsG1Ur00
1 of 4

Ford Motor Co. and a South Korean partner company showed off their progress Monday in developing a massive battery production venture in Kentucky, where they have laid the groundwork for one of the “big bets” the automaker is making in its electric vehicle business.

Dirt has been moved, concrete poured and steel structures are being built according to plan so far, the companies said. Production is scheduled to start in 2025 at the two battery manufacturing plants being built in Glendale, Kentucky. The venture will employ 5,000 people to produce batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.

“Ford’s made some big bets on electrification, because we believe in our ability to lead the electric revolution,” said Dave Nowicki, director of manufacturing operations for EV programs at Ford.

Ford and its partner SK On, a South Korean electric vehicle battery developer and manufacturer, have invested $5.8 billion in the Kentucky project — known as BlueOval SK Battery Park.

It ranks as Kentucky’s largest-ever economic development project. And it deepens Ford’s deep production ties to the Bluegrass State, which began more than a century ago when Model T cars started rolling off an assembly line in Louisville — 52 miles (84 kilometers) north of Glendale. Ford now has two vehicle production plants in Louisville, the state’s largest city.

The battery production project outside the small town of Glendale is a “huge step forward” in strengthening Ford’s position in the EV market, Nowicki said.

“BlueOval SK Battery Park is a key enabler in Ford’s plan to produce an annual run rate of 2 million electric vehicles globally by the end of 2026,” he said during the event.

Jee Dong-seob, SK On president and CEO, said in a statement that the Kentucky project will be “at the core of the electrification of the North American auto market.”

Significant progress has been made at the 2.3 square-mile battery manufacturing campus in central Kentucky since the project was announced in September 2021. Crews have moved 4.3 million cubic yards of soil — enough to fill 200 American football stadiums — and poured 66,000 cubic yards of concrete, enough to fill 356 backyard swimming pools, Nowicki said. Workers have put up 7,900 tons of structural steel.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday called it a “game-changing” project that “super-charged” the state’s growing EV sector.

“Together, Ford and SK are ensuring Kentucky is where it should be, in the driver’s seat, and together we will lead this growing EV industry far into the future,” the Democratic governor said.

Workers for the twin battery plants will be trained at a new Elizabethtown Community and Technical College training center, to be situated at the BlueOval SK Battery Park site. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System will begin construction of the training center in 2023, with completion expected in 2024, officials said in the news release.

The Kentucky project was part of a two-state venture announced last year by Ford and its partner. They picked western Tennessee as the site for an electric pickup truck factory and battery manufacturing plant — amounting to a $5.6 billion project.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Marijuana now legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — As of Thursday, it’s lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri. That doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. The new law makes Missouri the 21st state to allow recreational use. The change comes with some confusion. For one thing, dispensaries can’t yet sell for recreational use. People will eventually be able to grow their own, but applications to do so won’t be taken until next month. And places such as schools and businesses can still prohibit the drug. John Mueller, co-founder of Greenlight Dispensaries, said the company’s 15 Missouri shops are getting calls from people confused about the new law and why they can’t yet buy it from the dispensaries.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Judge allows Mississippi execution amid inmates’ lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that he will not block Mississippi from carrying out with next week’s scheduled execution of an inmate who is suing the state over its use of three drugs for lethal injections. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, faces a Dec. 14 execution date, which was recently set by the Mississippi Supreme Court. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate handed down a ruling late Wednesday, saying Loden’s execution can happen even while the lawsuit is pending. The Associated Press left phone messages for two of Loden’s attorneys Thursday, asking whether Wingate’s ruling would be appealed. Those calls were not immediately returned. Loden has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery against a 16-year-old girl.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

California eyes penalties for oil companies' big profits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could become the first state to fine big oil companies for making too much money, a reaction to the industry’s supersized profits following a summer of record-high gas prices in the nation’s most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Democratic allies in the state Legislature introduced the proposal Monday as lawmakers returned to the state Capitol in Sacramento for the start of a special legislative session focused solely on the oil industry. But the proposal was missing key details, including how much profit is too much for oil companies and what fine they would have to pay for exceeding it. Newsom’s office said those details would be sorted out later after negotiations with lawmakers. Any money from the fines would be returned to the public. Gas prices are always higher in California because of taxes, fees and environmental regulations that other states don’t have. But in October, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California was more than $2.60 higher than the national average — the biggest gap ever.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators have found in a case that first became public in August. It came as federal authorities charged three of the self-declared prophet’s wives with kidnapping and impeding a foreseeable prosecution after eight girls associated with the group fled from state foster care. Naomi Bistline and Donnae Barlow appeared in federal magistrate court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. They remain jailed and have court hearings scheduled next week. Moretta Rose Johnson is awaiting extradition from Washington state. The FBI affidavit filed in the women’s case centers on Samuel Bateman, who proclaimed himself a prophet in 2019. Authorities wrote that Bateman orchestrated sexual acts involving minors and gave wives as gifts to his male followers, claiming to do so on orders from the “Heavenly Father.” The men supported Bateman financially and gave him their own wives and young daughters as wives.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

California's commercial Dungeness crab season delayed again

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The start of the commercial Dungeness crab season in California has been delayed further to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday that commercial crabbing will be delayed until at least Dec. 30. The situation will be reassessed on or before Dec. 22. It’s the third delay for the start of the commercial season, which traditionally begins Nov. 15 for waters between the Mendocino county line and the border with Mexico. The crab industry is one of California’s major fisheries and the shellfish is especially popular around the holidays.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Detroit

Ex-candidate for governor seeks time to mull any plea deals

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor said Tuesday they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Gary Springstead made the request on behalf of Ryan Kelley, asking a judge for another 60-day timeout in federal court in Washington. Prosecutors were not opposed.Kelley, who supported former President Donald Trump, is charged with misdemeanors. He's accused of disruptive conduct, injuring public property and entering restricted space without permission on Jan. 6, 2021.Kelley has said he was lawfully protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Allendale man's arrest last summer suddenly improved his name recognition in a crowded field of Republican candidates for governor, but Kelley finished fourth in the GOP primary in August."The requested continuance is reasonable and for good cause as defense counsel requires more time to receive and review the (evidence) and also explore any potential plea offers," Springstead said in a court filing.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy