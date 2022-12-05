ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Visitor Busted Sneaking Drugs Into NY Prison, Police Say

A New York woman may soon find herself on the other side of the bars after allegedly sneaking drugs into a state prison. Schenectady resident Jessica Olds, age 30, was arrested at around noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie after troopers learned that a visitor ha…
COXSACKIE, NY
Student Stabbed During Fight At Schenectady High School

A high school student from the region is recovering after being stabbed by another student during an altercation on campus. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, at Schenectady High School, a district spokesperson told Daily Voice. During an altercation between two students inside a campus bathroom, a male student...
SCHENECTADY, NY

