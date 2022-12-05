Read full article on original website
Police: Schenectady HS student slashed in face
Glens Falls man arrested, allegedly robs Cumberland Farms
A Glens Falls man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing Cumberland Farms. Isaiah Gregory, 22, is charged with first-degree robbery.
Visitor Busted Sneaking Drugs Into NY Prison, Police Say
Student Stabbed During Fight At Schenectady High School
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Four arrested after narcotics investigation in Corinth
Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and Special Operations Team executed a search warrant on December 6 in Corinth. As a result of the search and investigation, four were arrested and accused of having and selling crack cocaine.
Woman accused of bringing pot, suboxone to jail
Rotterdam man sentenced in death of foster child
Gunman Pleads Guilty In Shooting Death Of Security Guard, Father Of 2 In Albany
Police: Attempted Albany carjacking ends when driver crashes with suspect inside
An attempted carjacking happened Monday afternoon in Albany, say police. It happened, they say, while the driver was still in the car. A man got in the car on the passenger side, pulled out a gun and demanded the car. The driver kept driving, and crashed into trees near 1st...
Guilderland man accused of attempting to entice a child
Man arrested, accused of attempting to entice who he thought was a minor, say police
Police Seeking Tips After Burglar Hits Convenience Store In Capital Region
Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect seen on surveillance footage breaking into a convenience store in the Capital Region.The Saratoga County incident happened in Ballston Spa, at the Cumberland Farms on Milton Avenue, according to Ballston Spa Police.Police did not specify when the …
Search continues in missing Schenectady teen case
NEWS10 has received an update from police regarding Samantha Humphreys, the Schenectady teenager who was reported missing on November 27.
14 men part of NY's 'Double Nine Grim Reapers' gang charged with robbery, narcotics offenses
One business caught in underage drinking operation
The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) went undercover on December 1 in Schenectady, Saratoga and Warren counties to conduct an underage-drinking operation. Out of seven businesses visited only one sold to an underage agent.
Fourteen members of Newburgh gang charged with racketeering, narcotics and firearms offenses
Watervliet man pleads guilty to 2021 Central Ave. murder
'Absolute Sociopath': Rotterdam Foster Dad Sentenced In Beating Death Of 4-Year-Old
Police seeking second driver in Vermont car crash
Vermont State Police are seeking a driver in connection to a car crash in the town of Shaftsbury. While the two cars did not collide, police are seeking information from a driver who left the scene before police arrived.
