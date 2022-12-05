Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Killed In Tuesday Accident
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 4, 2022, in the Bridgeville area as Richard Kalinevitch, 83, of Greenwood, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon in the Bridgeville...
WDEL 1150AM
Worker trapped under trailer in Stanton
A worker is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after becoming trapped underneath part of a mobile home Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022. The incident happened on Maple Street in Murray Manor Trailer Park in Stanton around 1 p.m. New Castle County paramedics, firefighters from several fire companies, and the...
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car Near Milford
MILFORD, Del. - Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed after being struck by a car near Milford early Sunday evening, authorities said. Delaware State Police identified the victim as Steven Shehorn, 49, of Milford. Troopers said that at around 6:30 p.m., a Toyota Corolla was...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Killed In Newark I-95 Crash On Saturday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 3, 2022, in the Newark area as Matthew Slavish, 35, of Bear, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening in the Newark...
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Greenwood Man Dies in Bridgeville Area Crash
Update: State Police have identified the person who died in a vehicle crash that occurred in the Bridgeville area on December 4th. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Police say 83-year-old Richard Kalinevitch of Greenwood who was driving a Ford Focus did not stop at the posted stop sign and flashing red traffic light for northbound traffic on Wesley Church Road and as a result crashed into the path of a Dodge Charger. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident.
WBOC
One Killed, Another Injured in Bridgeville Area Crash
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A two-car crash near Bridgeville left one driver dead and the other injured early Monday afternoon, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 1:20 p.m., a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Wesley Church Road and approaching the intersection at Cannon Road. At the same time, a Dodge Charger was reportedly traveling eastbound on Cannon Road and approaching the same intersection.
firststateupdate.com
Photos: Firefighter Rescue Man Trapped Under House Wednesday
Just after 1:00, Wednesday afternoon rescue crews from multiple New Castle County fire companies responded to the 100 block of Maple Street in Wilmington for reports of a collapsed home with a person trapped. Arriving crews confirmed that a male worker was trapped under the home. The trailer was being...
WBOC
Dover Police Make Arrest in Thanksgiving Day Homicide
DOVER, Del.- Police have arrested a teen believed to have been involved with the Thanksgiving Day death of a Dover man. Tyre Blue, 17, was identified by Dover police as a suspect in the shooting death of Walter Pereira. Police say they got a call on the morning of Thanksgiving...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash In The Bridgeville-Area
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon in the Bridgeville area. Officials said on December 5, 2022, at approximately 1:22 p.m., a gray 2010 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Wesley Church Road approaching the intersection at Cannon Road. At the same time, a white 2014 Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on Cannon Road approaching the same intersection. There is a posted stop sign and flashing red traffic light for northbound traffic on Wesley Church Road at this intersection. The traffic on Cannon Road does not have to stop. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Focus did not stop and proceeded through the intersection and into the path of the Charger according to police. As a result, the front of the Charger struck the left side of the Focus, and both vehicles exited the roadway and came to rest north of Cannon Road.
WBOC
Delaware State Police Asking for Public's Help in Finding Wanted Suspect
Delaware State Police is seeking the public's assistance with locating a man who is wanted on several felony charges after he allegedly used a stolen debit card. Police say on November 18th, someone from Rehoboth Beach reported that an unknown person had been using his debit card numerous times to make unauthorized purchases. Detectives believe that Jorge Vasquez had been fraudulently using the victim’s stolen card repeatedly over the course of two months.
WMDT.com
Gold Alert issued by DSP for missing Lewes woman
LEWES, Del. – UPDATE: Alyssa Speese was located on 12/7/22 and Delaware State Police have lifted the alert. Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing 26-year-old Lewes woman. We’re told Alyssa Speese was last seen earlier in the day on Wednesday in the Millsboro area....
WBOC
School Bus Flips Over Following Millsboro Crash
MILLSBORO, Del. - A school bus flipped over after allegedly running into a truck Monday evening in Millsboro. Delaware State Police say an East Millsboro Elementary school bus was traveling northbound on Millsboro Highway near Laurel Road around 5 p.m. No students were onboard the bus. DSP says the bus...
School bus with dozens of students hit in crossfire of shootout
A school bus carrying 36 high school students was hit in the crossfire of a shootout on Friday, according to reports. Police responded to a report of someone with a gun around 7:30 a.m. in the Route 141 and East Market area of New Castle County, Delaware. The person ran...
theconradhowler.org
Police Chase On Interstate 95
A Delaware citizen died in Newark, Delaware, after a hectic morning on December 2, 2022. Last Friday morning, two cars being hijacked led to a shooting among police officers. Around 7:30 a.m., a report was made of an odd individual carrying a gun. Police arrived after this call was made, but this is when shots were fired. Delcastle school bus #15 was hit by a few bullets from the shooting but harmed no students. After this first shooting, the suspect continued to escape Route 141 and proceeded to hijack another car. This was when the frantic police pursuit was initiated in New Castle and Newark areas. The same suspect pulled the stolen vehicle into a cul-de-sac on Old Cooch Bridge Road, behind the Red Roof Inn in Newark. They then proceeded to run on foot towards 95 where they hijacked yet another victim’s car. While this was occurring, reports of more gunshots were made. The pursuit continued onto Interstate 95 in Newark but ended just south of Route 896 where additional gunshots were fired. According to a police update from this Friday afternoon, the suspect is now dead “from injuries sustained”. It’s unknown if the suspect was killed by police gunfire or if the death was self-inflicted by the suspect’s gun. If you have any statements, photos, videos, or anything on the incident, it’s hoped you will contact Delaware State Police Sergeant Yeich at 302-741-2703.
WBOC
Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. - Smyrna police are investigating after an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire late Sunday afternoon. Police said that around 4 p.m., a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year-old's, and a 15-year-old, was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of West North and Lincoln streets.
firststateupdate.com
Three Teens Shot At In Smyrna Sunday
Smyrna Police detectives are continuing to investigate an afternoon shooting where an occupied vehicle was struck. Officials said on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year old’s and a 15-year-old was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of W North Street and Lincoln Street.
firststateupdate.com
County Medics Deploy New Rescue Team For The First Time On Wednesday
New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) deployed their new Technical Rescue Team on Wednesday. At approximately 1:06 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics and numerous New Castle County Volunteer Fire Companies, responded to the 100 block of Maple Street, in the Murray Manor Trailer Park, for the report of a worker trapped underneath a trailer.
WBOC
Decade Of DelmarvaLife: Delmar Model Railroad Club
Those blinking lights, those dazzling dioramas, and those "choo-choooos"? Yes, we're talking trains! Our celebration of decade of delmarvalife takes us to 2019 when Katie visited the Delmarva model railroad club in Delmar.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits
Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police. The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
Comments / 0