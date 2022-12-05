Neumann-Goretti’s Shawn Battle voted SBLive’s Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Neumann-Goretti’s Shawn Battle for being voted SBLive’s Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week for November 20-26

Congratulations to Neumann-Goretti ’s Shawn Battle for being voted SBLive’s Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week for November 20-26!

Battle ran for 124 yards and three touchdowns and also returned an interception 102 yards for a touchdown in a 38-6 win over Northwestern Lehigh in the state quarterfinals.

Battle received more than 80% of the vote, followed by Matthew Kramer of Wyomissing.

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email r yan@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Facebook at @sblivepa.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for November 20-26:

Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia

In a 42-14 win over Bishop Guilfoyle, he carried the ball 21 times for a game-high 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley

In a 34-14 win over Beaver Falls in the WPIAL 2A title game, Brookins ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns.

Ronald Burnette, Steelton-Highspire

Burnette ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 42-35 win over Northern Lehigh in the state quarterfinals.

Finn Furmanek, State College

In a 28-7 win over North Allegheny, Furmanek ran for 132 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns and added 52 yards passing.

Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa

In a 34-7 win over Central Valley in the WPIAL 4A championship, the sophomore running back ran for 112 yards on 26 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Samaj Jones, St. Joseph's Prep

In a 52-12 win over Parkland in the state quarterfinals, Jones threw for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for 94 yards and two more scores.

Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle

Despite a 42-14 loss to Southern Columbia, Kiesewetter threw for 249 yards and a touchdown and ran for 50 yards and another score.

Matthew Kramer, Wyomissing

Kramer ran the ball 27 times for 157 yards and what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown in a 21-19 win over Danville.

Shawn Lee, Jr., Harrisburg

Completed 9-of-13 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown and ran for 66 yards on nine carries with three scores as Harrisburg defeated Manheim Township 44-6 for the District 6 3A title.

Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon

Martin scored three different ways in a 24-7 win over Avonworth in the WPIAL 3A championship game. He had a 32-yard touchdown catch, a 51-yard punt return and a 45-yard touchdown run.

Matt Mesaros, Garnet Valley

The senior quarterback had 134 yards rushing and a touchdown and threw for 69 yards and another score in a 35-7 win over Central Bucks West.

Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland

In a 21-14 win over Erie Cathedral Prep, Palmieri ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 152 yards and the game-winning score.

Caiden Shaffer, Allentown Central Catholic

Schaffer made the most of his 11 carries in a 50-7 win over Meadville, rushing for 104 yards and four touchdowns.

Marquese Williams, Bishop McDevitt

In a 40-0 win over Manheim Central, Williams ran for 187 yards and two scores on 18 carries.