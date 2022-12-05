Read full article on original website
China eases anti-COVID measures following protests
BEIJING (AP) — China rolled back rules on isolating people with COVID-19 and dropped virus test requirements for some public places Wednesday in a dramatic change to a strategy that confined millions of people to their homes and sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign. The...
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in, Russia will only sell at market price
The Group of Seven price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production. As the world's key shipping and insurance firms are based in G7 countries, the cap could make it difficult for Moscow to sell its oil for a higher price. FRANCE 24's Leo McGuinn tells us more.
'Hiccup!' Spirits low after vodka brand auction runs dry
THE HAGUE (AP) — Shareholders of dismantled Russian oil company Yukos were low in spirits Tuesday after the top bid in an auction of several iconic vodka brands came up short. Financial holding company GML, which was the majority shareholder in Yukos before the Kremlin dismantled the energy giant...
Lebanon-based Entek gets $200M federal boost to amp out EVs in US
A Lebanon-based battery parts manufacturer is named in the first round of funding under the more than $7 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The U.S. Department of Energy announced Oct. 19 it awarded $2.83 billion to 20 companies involved in battery manufacturing in 12 states, under an impetus to scale up the country’s involvement in its own electric vehicle manufacturing supply chain.
US appeals ruling that would lift asylum restrictions
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government said Wednesday it is appealing a court ruling that would lift asylum restrictions that have become the cornerstone of border enforcement in recent years. But there was no indication that the appeal would scuttle a Dec. 21 deadline set by a...
China announces new measures rolling back COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting lockdowns and testing requirements
BEIJING (AP) — China announces new measures rolling back COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting lockdowns and testing requirements. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Biden on securing release of Brittney Griner from Russia: 'She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden on securing release of Brittney Griner from Russia: 'She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home.'. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:39 a.m. EST
Celine Dion diagnosed with rare neurological disorder. Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. In video messages posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said stiff person syndrome is causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing. Dion says she had no choice but to postpone her “Courage” tour, which was to restart in February after several delays. Her spring 2023 shows have been moved to 2024 and her summer 2023 concerts have been canceled. She says she always gives 100% but "my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.”
European Union presidency says Croatia will enter Europe’s ID-check-free area in January
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union presidency says Croatia will enter Europe’s ID-check-free area in January. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AP News Summary at 11:54 p.m. EST
Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is sounding sympathetic to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples. But in arguments Monday, liberal justices suggested that allowing that discrimination could open the door to broader refusals by businesses to serve Black, Jewish or Islamic customers, interracial couples and many others. The Colorado case is the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the high court. A case involving a Colorado baker and a wedding cake for a gay couple ended with a limited decision five years ago and is to return to the court.
