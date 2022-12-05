Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City foundation offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Very Confused By NFL GM's Firing On Tuesday
The big news in the NFL world on Tuesday was the Tennessee Titans' surprise decision to fire general manager Jon Robinson. The timing of the firing, with the Titans leading the AFC South and appearing primed to make the playoffs for the fifth time in the past six seasons, left many across the NFL ...
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid is going to hate what one of his veteran players just did
The Kansas City Chiefs are a disciplined team and have been that way since Andy Reid arrived 10 or so years ago. That’s how all of his teams are. What I mean by disciplined, is they don’t do much talking. They let their play on the field do that. We heard Andy Reid talk about that last week heading into Bengals week.
Why the Bengals are a bad matchup for KC Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals have been a thorn in the side of the Kansas City Chiefs. The reason why might not occur to you. The Cincinnati Bengals are a bad matchup for the Kansas City Chiefs and it’s for a reason you probably haven’t considered. The simplest explanation is that the Bengals have a personnel advantage, right? I believe that may have been true in the prior two matchups. At this stage, I’m not convinced that’s the core issue. Don’t take my word for it though—more on that in a moment.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Dak Prescott sends warning about meaningful change on offense
Dallas Cowboys fans have probably noticed a big change on offense that’s nearly impossible to miss. For years, quarterback Dak Prescott showed he had what it takes to be a starting signal-caller in the NFL but wasn’t quite known as a gunslinger. That’s changing now. In 2022,...
The Chiefs can clinch a postseason spot this weekend, but they’ll need some help
Here is how the Chiefs can clinch their seventh straight AFC West title on Sunday.
NFL Analysis Network
Chiefs Get Huge Injury Update On Key Piece Ahead Of Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs made a big move ahead of the trade deadline in November, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. While wide receiver wasn’t a pressing need at the time, it is a position that could see a lot of change this upcoming offseason with multiple players heading toward free agency. Looking to avoid being left short-handed, acquiring Toney was a shrewd move.
Chiefs Travis Kelce goes to ‘New Heights’ with new clothing line
Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and brother Jason launch new clothing line with merchandise for their "New Heights" podcast and digital series.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. says joining Cowboys 'good possibility' while at Mavericks game with Micah Parsons
Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cowboys have been doing so much public flirting that you might be able to convince some people the former Giants star already plays for Dallas. Soon enough, that might actually be true. In the middle of a two-day visit with America's Team, the free agent wide receiver joined Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at a Mavericks game Monday night. While there, Beckham admitted "it's a good possibility" he will end up signing with Dallas, according to ESPN.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Odell Beckham Jr. Update
Odell Beckham Jr.'s free agency continues to draw considerable attention despite a probable lack of payoff. According to the David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, the wide receiver is unlikely to play during the regular season. His recovery from a torn ACL suffered in February could extend into the postseason.
Did the Cowboys run up the score on the Colts to avenge Frank Reich?
The Colts’ controversial hiring of Saturday – who was awarded the job with no prior coaching experience at the college or professional level – continues to be a talking point around the league.
Odell Beckham Jr. hints at possible deal with Cowboys
The Odell Beckham Jr. free agency tour continued on Monday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Beckham was on hand, flanked by an entire Dallas Cowboys contingent, to watch the Dallas Mavericks take down the Phoenix Suns, 130-111. It was the final leg of his journey and Jerry Jones made sure to end his pitch with a bang.
OBJ Reveals Details of Bills Visit, Tells Von, 'I Had The Wings!'
Odell Beckham Jr. is spilling the beans - well, the wings - on his Bills trip. "I had the wings, the lemon pepper was good. Everything was good, bro. It was a good visit."
Cowboys News: Veteran CB added, fallout from Beckham leak, rookie tops list
The Cowboys may have gotten a case of cold feet during their second day with Odell Beckham Jr. But now that the team’s “concerns” over his knee rehab are out there, what happens next? Some analysts are accusing Jerry Jones and the Cowboys of trying to save face, some are wondering if OBJ has a legal case, and one outlet is wondering what message the whole episode sends to the current Cowboys players.
OBJ Day with Cowboys: Taking Medicals, 'Making Music'
The Dallas Cowboys, believes owner Jerry Jones, “could really make some music with'' OBJ, who is visiting DFW right now.
Nathaniel Hackett Sounds Off on CU Buffs Hiring HC Deion Sanders
The Denver Broncos head coach had some words for the Colorado Buffaloes' new head man.
Touchdown: Odell Beckham Jr. makes his much anticipated stop in Dallas
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made his much anticipated visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. The Cowboys aren't alone – on his tour of teams over the past week, he's also visited with the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills. According to the team, Beckham was able to meet with the Cowboys' medical staff on Monday and took a physical. He isn't expected to workout with the Cowboys, but hasn't done so with the other teams he's met with.Beckham met with Cowboys ownership including Jerry Jones; Stephen Jones; Will McClay, the team's executive vice president...
Eagles announce 3 roster moves ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Giants
The Eagles announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, announcing that Robert Quinn will be placed on injured reserve after having knee surgery. The team also made three corresponding practice squad moves as Philadelphia situates the 53-man roster for Sunday’s matchup against the Giants. Janarius Robinson. Robinson could...
Chiefs playoff tickets go on sale Monday for potential home games. How to get them
Tickets for potential Chiefs’ home playoff games go on sale on Monday, Dec. 12.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham free agency: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones 'not confident at all' in signing WR without a workout
Odell Beckham Jr. has been the belle of the ball over the last few days as the free-agent receiver has met with various suitors. The most recent visit was with the Dallas Cowboys and it felt like the closest thing the NFL has to college recruitment as Beckham was seen with various members of the Cowboys -- including Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs -- at the Mavericks game on Monday night.
