Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Why the Bengals are a bad matchup for KC Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals have been a thorn in the side of the Kansas City Chiefs. The reason why might not occur to you. The Cincinnati Bengals are a bad matchup for the Kansas City Chiefs and it’s for a reason you probably haven’t considered. The simplest explanation is that the Bengals have a personnel advantage, right? I believe that may have been true in the prior two matchups. At this stage, I’m not convinced that’s the core issue. Don’t take my word for it though—more on that in a moment.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Dak Prescott sends warning about meaningful change on offense

Dallas Cowboys fans have probably noticed a big change on offense that’s nearly impossible to miss. For years, quarterback Dak Prescott showed he had what it takes to be a starting signal-caller in the NFL but wasn’t quite known as a gunslinger. That’s changing now. In 2022,...
NFL Analysis Network

Chiefs Get Huge Injury Update On Key Piece Ahead Of Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs made a big move ahead of the trade deadline in November, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. While wide receiver wasn’t a pressing need at the time, it is a position that could see a lot of change this upcoming offseason with multiple players heading toward free agency. Looking to avoid being left short-handed, acquiring Toney was a shrewd move.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. says joining Cowboys 'good possibility' while at Mavericks game with Micah Parsons

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cowboys have been doing so much public flirting that you might be able to convince some people the former Giants star already plays for Dallas. Soon enough, that might actually be true. In the middle of a two-day visit with America's Team, the free agent wide receiver joined Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at a Mavericks game Monday night. While there, Beckham admitted "it's a good possibility" he will end up signing with Dallas, according to ESPN.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Odell Beckham Jr. Update

Odell Beckham Jr.'s free agency continues to draw considerable attention despite a probable lack of payoff. According to the David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, the wide receiver is unlikely to play during the regular season. His recovery from a torn ACL suffered in February could extend into the postseason.
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. hints at possible deal with Cowboys

The Odell Beckham Jr. free agency tour continued on Monday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Beckham was on hand, flanked by an entire Dallas Cowboys contingent, to watch the Dallas Mavericks take down the Phoenix Suns, 130-111. It was the final leg of his journey and Jerry Jones made sure to end his pitch with a bang.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Veteran CB added, fallout from Beckham leak, rookie tops list

The Cowboys may have gotten a case of cold feet during their second day with Odell Beckham Jr. But now that the team’s “concerns” over his knee rehab are out there, what happens next? Some analysts are accusing Jerry Jones and the Cowboys of trying to save face, some are wondering if OBJ has a legal case, and one outlet is wondering what message the whole episode sends to the current Cowboys players.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Touchdown: Odell Beckham Jr. makes his much anticipated stop in Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made his much anticipated visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. The Cowboys aren't alone – on his tour of teams over the past week, he's also visited with the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills. According to the team, Beckham was able to meet with the Cowboys' medical staff on Monday and took a physical. He isn't expected to workout with the Cowboys, but hasn't done so with the other teams he's met with.Beckham met with Cowboys ownership including Jerry Jones; Stephen Jones; Will McClay, the team's executive vice president...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham free agency: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones 'not confident at all' in signing WR without a workout

Odell Beckham Jr. has been the belle of the ball over the last few days as the free-agent receiver has met with various suitors. The most recent visit was with the Dallas Cowboys and it felt like the closest thing the NFL has to college recruitment as Beckham was seen with various members of the Cowboys -- including Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs -- at the Mavericks game on Monday night.
DALLAS, TX

