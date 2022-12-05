Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Finesse2Tymes is on his second rap life. Years ago, the Memphis native was buzzing in the South based on a string of singles and connections to local pillars like Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta. But while the Memphis rappers of his generation turned into countrywide stars, he sat behind bars; his rise was disrupted by repeated stints in jail throughout his 20s. That is, until July, when Finesse was set free and instantly brushed the dust off the mic. He returned to rapping his ass off, showcased on a tear of pummeling tracks and on the spot freestyles. Watch the clip of him spitting on Million Dollaz Worth of Game; the hunger is undeniable.

5 DAYS AGO