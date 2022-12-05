Read full article on original website
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
After wrapping up a huge North American tour, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their jaunt with a string of U.S. dates. Alice Cooper will support the dates (original support acts Joan Jett and Poison have bowed out). Check out the dates below. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott...
Built to Spill Announce 2023 U.S. Tour
Built to Spill are heading out on another tour behind new album When the Wind Forgets Your Name. After rounding out their December shows, they’ll return to the road in March for a huge batch of dates that begins with several performances at their Boise, Idaho, hometown festival Treefort. The live band throughout the tour will comprise Doug Martsch, bassist Melanie Radford, and drummer Teresa Esguerra.
The War on Drugs Announce Philadelphia Benefit Shows
The War on Drugs have announced the return of their annual A Drugcember to Remember benefit concert series. The shows will take place from December 19-21 at the band’s favorite hometown club: Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia. Proceeds from the gigs will benefit the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale Friday (December 2): Head here for the first show, here for the second, and here for the third.
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three Days
Yolanda Rose "LaLa" Brown & boyfriend JeTannue “Kool Aid” Clayborn(George Mallet/TMJ4) Yolanda Rose “LaLa” Brown was an American R&B singer. LaLa was born on May 20, 1986, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LaLa was the youngest of five children born to Maria, a descendant of immigrants, and William, an African American father. According to her family, she always stood out from a young age. Her parents always knew she possessed incredible talent “from her first steps, always singing and dancing around the house.” For that reason, it came as no surprise to them when she pursued a music career when she was just 11 years old. Using the stage name, “Pre-mere” she began performing at weddings and later, various bars, as a singer.
HipHopDX.com
Biggest Hip Hop Comebacks of 2022
If Drake and Beyonce’s respective albums proved anything, it’s that 2022 was all about being back outside. The dancefloor-friendly Honestly, Nevermind and Renaissance provided a fitting soundtrack to a world re-emerging from the worst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and reconnecting with one another in the flesh. That was certainly the case in the music industry, with festivals, tours and events coming back in full force.
Sunset Rubdown to Reunite After 13 Years
Sunset Rubdown will return in spring 2023 to play their first shows since disbanding in 2009, Spencer Krug has announced. The beloved oddballs of mid-to-late 2000s indie-rock will play a pair of short North American tours and, according to a press release, may record a new album to boot. Check out the dates below.
NME
Stax Records founder Jim Stewart has died aged 92
Jim Stewart, the founder of iconic Memphis label Stax Records, has died at the age of 92. The company, originally known as Satellite, was founded in 1952 by Stewart and co-owned with his sister, Estelle Axton. Its current name – a combination of the first two letters of the siblings’ surnames – was introduced in 1961.
ETOnline.com
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dead at 34
Quentin Oliver Lee, who starred in the title role in the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera and made his Broadway debut in Prince of Broadway, has died. He was 34. The late stage actor's wife, Angie Lee Graham, took to her husband's Instagram account and announced Lee died on Thursday following a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, for which he was diagnosed with earlier this summer. She posted photos of Lee, who would have turned 35 next month, holding their young daughter, Samantha.
Listen to Finesse2Tymes’ “Finesse Duh P”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Finesse2Tymes is on his second rap life. Years ago, the Memphis native was buzzing in the South based on a string of singles and connections to local pillars like Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta. But while the Memphis rappers of his generation turned into countrywide stars, he sat behind bars; his rise was disrupted by repeated stints in jail throughout his 20s. That is, until July, when Finesse was set free and instantly brushed the dust off the mic. He returned to rapping his ass off, showcased on a tear of pummeling tracks and on the spot freestyles. Watch the clip of him spitting on Million Dollaz Worth of Game; the hunger is undeniable.
“Puesta” [ft. La Dame Blanche]
One of 2022’s most viral hits in the Spanish-speaking world was Puerto Rican rapper Villano Antillano’s session with Argentinian superstar producer Bizarrap. The track is arch and formidable statement of introduction: fanning herself and throwing up peace signs in the studio, Villano flexes that she’s agile like a tennis player (“Toy cachando puntos con sus bolas por el Insta”/“I’m scoring points with his balls on Insta”), sensitive like the Chilean poet Gabriela Mistral, and explosive like a terrorist. She jumps seamlessly from a high-octane tech house instrumental to a suspenseful boom-bap beat and, near the end, spells out “mala mía” (“my bad”) in of the most memorable Latin rap hooks of the year. It was a true breakout moment for Villano, who has since obtained an unprecedented level of success for a trans woman in the genre.
Wane Into It
On foggy days, the sea stacks of the Oregon coast appear and vanish without warning: hulking rocky outcrops transformed into floating islands in the sky. The most famous of those sea stacks, Cannon Beach’s 235-foot Haystack Rock, appears on the cover of Drowse’s new album, Wane Into It. Kyle Bates, Drowse’s sole member, visited the coast as a child. This photo, though, reflects the way time has distorted the picture in his mind’s eye, rendering a carefree summertime snapshot as a ghostly, looming mass of gray. On Wane Into It, he deconstructs music and memory into a nonlinear yet meticulously organized canvas of sounds and images.
Pitchfork
