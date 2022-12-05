Read full article on original website
MTV GODRESCUEUS!!!
1d ago
And if someone had been killed that trooper would have caught hell....Trying to protect himself and do his job!!! Cant win in that profession!!!!! Who wants to deal with that BS day in day out
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Football team supports opposing player: "No dry eye in the stadium"Amy ChristieCoatesville, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
firststateupdate.com
Officials: Man Attempted To Rundown Three Troopers
The Delaware State Police arrested 26-year-old Matthew Mellette of Newark, DE on multiple counts of reckless endangering and weapon charges after an incident early this morning. Officials said on December 7, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Governor’s Task Force (GTF) members were conducting proactive patrol at the Wawa located at...
firststateupdate.com
Prices Corner GameStop Robbed At Gunpoint, Got More Than Cash
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening. Authorities said on December 7, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing.
WGMD Radio
Burglary at Lincoln Business This Morning
Delaware State Police need your help to identify a person they are looking for in connection with a burglary that occurred early this morning. Whoever did this broke a window at Wilson’s Auction Sales in Lincoln and stole money from inside the business. If anyone can identify this person, call State Police Trooper T. Wolford at Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800 TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.
WMDT.com
Trio arrested on drug charges following shooting investigation
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have arrested a trio on drug dealing charges following a shooting investigation. We’re told the investigation began when the Dover Police Department received information that a gray Toyota Avalon with New Jersey registration was involved in a shooting in Smyrna on December 4th and that the vehicle was in the Downtown Dover area at that time. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the area and located the vehicle in the area of Home 2 Suites, located at 222 South DuPont Highway.
ATF works with multiple departments to investigate recent gun store burglaries
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Devision is working with Anne Arundel County and Montgomery County Police department to investigate multiple gun store robberies
Swift Arrest Made After Body Found In Maryland Apartment
A suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Cockeysville, authorities say. Officers initially responded to the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 after reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore County Police. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Azayn Antrobus,...
Wanted man arrested at Lancaster County Sheetz
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Lancaster County Sheetz today after a brief chase. According to the Manheim Township Police were alerted that State Probation and Parole officers were following a wanted felon from Lancaster. The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Killed In Newark I-95 Crash On Saturday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 3, 2022, in the Newark area as Matthew Slavish, 35, of Bear, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening in the Newark...
theconradhowler.org
Police Chase On Interstate 95
A Delaware citizen died in Newark, Delaware, after a hectic morning on December 2, 2022. Last Friday morning, two cars being hijacked led to a shooting among police officers. Around 7:30 a.m., a report was made of an odd individual carrying a gun. Police arrived after this call was made, but this is when shots were fired. Delcastle school bus #15 was hit by a few bullets from the shooting but harmed no students. After this first shooting, the suspect continued to escape Route 141 and proceeded to hijack another car. This was when the frantic police pursuit was initiated in New Castle and Newark areas. The same suspect pulled the stolen vehicle into a cul-de-sac on Old Cooch Bridge Road, behind the Red Roof Inn in Newark. They then proceeded to run on foot towards 95 where they hijacked yet another victim’s car. While this was occurring, reports of more gunshots were made. The pursuit continued onto Interstate 95 in Newark but ended just south of Route 896 where additional gunshots were fired. According to a police update from this Friday afternoon, the suspect is now dead “from injuries sustained”. It’s unknown if the suspect was killed by police gunfire or if the death was self-inflicted by the suspect’s gun. If you have any statements, photos, videos, or anything on the incident, it’s hoped you will contact Delaware State Police Sergeant Yeich at 302-741-2703.
firststateupdate.com
Two Killed In Two Separate Accidents On I-95
Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal multi-vehicle crashes that occurred Wednesday morning in Harford County. At about 6:45 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to Interstate-95 North at MD Route 543 in Belcamp, Maryland for a report of a five-vehicle crash. According to...
How police arrested man wanted for violent crime spree across Philadelphia area
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect accused of a violent three-county crime spree has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Chester County. Zahkee Austin, 22, was escorted into a West Goshen police car Tuesday morning. CBS3 has learned more about the attempted homicide the Philadelphia man is suspected of and who tipped off investigators to his whereabouts.Austin has had a history with Philadelphia police. Officers found him at his mother's home in the city before he was taken to Chester County and arraigned on robbery charges. Eyewitness News was there as West Goshen police took Austin to a...
firststateupdate.com
Three Teens Shot At In Smyrna Sunday
Smyrna Police detectives are continuing to investigate an afternoon shooting where an occupied vehicle was struck. Officials said on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year old’s and a 15-year-old was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of W North Street and Lincoln Street.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits
Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
Man charged with murder in Darby Township fire that killed 20-year-old with disability
Officials say the suspect set the fire in retaliation against the victim's older sister who was trying to end her relationship with him.
South Jersey Man Arrested With Pound Of Crystal Meth: Prosecutor
A Burlington County man has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison for selling crystal methamphetamine, authorities said. Richard Mallinson, 54, of Mount Holly previously pleaded guilty to drug possession with the intent to distribute, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. This was a result of...
Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police. The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
Philadelphia gas station owner hires armed agents to patrol property
Neil Patel hired armed agents to patrol his gas station three weeks ago, and now he has a daily armed presence nightly in Philadelphia.
YAHOO!
Man killed in Delaware police shooting had previously fled from police, records show
The man killed by police following multiple carjackings and several shootouts on Friday had a number of previous run-ins with the law, including an incident where he fled from police, according to court records. Police identified 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman on Monday. He was fatally shot by police Friday morning in...
Police release surveillance video of child abduction suspect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a man wanted for the abduction of a 4-year-old child, who has since been found safe.The incident happened on November 28th in West Philadelphia. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black and green jacket. Police say the child was left in the back of a running car when the vehicle was stolen.The car has since been recovered.If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.
firststateupdate.com
County Police Charge Three With Kidnapping 22-Year-Old
Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 20-year-old Michael Pennacchiotti of Bear, 31-year-old Shaun McCollum of Bear, and 25-year-old Callie McCollum of Bear for assault and kidnapping charges. On Thursday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 11:14 AM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence on Bardell Drive in Wilmington – Sherwood Park II in reference to a kidnapping. Police said it was reported that three subjects were attempting to break into a residence. Additional information advised that the subjects then forced an unknown victim of the residence into a vehicle before fleeing the area.
Comments / 5