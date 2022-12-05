Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Parts of Iowa could get snow by the end of the week
Forecasters say another storm system is expected to reach the state later this week that could bring snow across Iowa’s northern half and rain to the south. Meteorologist Cory Martin, at the National Weather Service, says the divider line between snow and rain runs from Council Bluffs to Des Moines to Cedar Rapids to Dubuque, but just a few degrees shift in the temperature could make all the difference.
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
kiwaradio.com
Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow
Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
4 recounts later, Stoltenberg claims victory in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 81 has taken another twist, after the latest ballot recount determined Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg has defeated Democrat Craig Cooper, according to a Wednesday statement from Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It's the second time the winner of the race...
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory issued: Here's a county-by-county breakdown
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) .OVERVIEW...Precipitation will break out late Thursday afternoon and spread across the area. Most areas will see snow accumulation but warmer air could change the precipitation to rain or freezing rain occasionally. Light icing is also possible that could also hamper travel conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY...
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
Shifting storm tracks: Significant storms Friday, next week?
There could be a significant snowstorm in the region Thursday into Friday, though it remains unclear just how far north the heaviest snow will reach. Basically, models in the past 24 hours have suggested a more northerly track for the storm, which would deliver snow to Iowa, southern Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Radio Iowa
Train all decked out for the holiday set to arrive in Iowa
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will chug back into eastern Iowa Tuesday. It’s 1,000-foot long,14-car freight train that’s colorfully lit for the Christmas season from engine to caboose. Railroad spokesman Andy Cummings says the train is on a mission to raise money for local food banks with holiday music concerts at each stop.
KCCI.com
Four Iowa State Fair vendors booted after sales tax investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — We now know the identity of allfour Iowa State Fair vendors booted out for allegedly not reporting all their food and beverage sales last summer. “It was hard. It still is,” Iowa State Fair vendor Diane Perry said. Perry said she is devastated that...
KAAL-TV
Tracking Thursday night – Snow potential
There’s a considerable amount of disagreement in the going data for Thursday night into Friday. But a larger storm system is expected to cut through the middle of the country. Southern Minnesota and northern Iowa appears to be riding the northern extent of this storms potential. The disagreement mainly...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KAAL-TV
Alert Day for late week winter storm
A large scale storm system is still on track for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Thursday night into Friday. Details continue to emerge and they continue to pinpoint our area being the focal point for taking the brunt of snowfall with this one. Exact amounts and where are still in...
WOWT
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to be inaugurated for second term in January
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be sworn in for another full term in January. Following her election win, beating her opponent Deidre DeJear, Reynolds will be sworn in on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The swearing-in will be followed by an Inaugural Ball hosted by Gov....
Many Iowa Drivers Frequently Engage in “Rat Running”
It's tempting to cut corners while you're out running your errands, doing your shopping, or just trying to get from A to B on a dark, cold winter day or night. There are two good reasons and one bad one why people in Iowa often engage in "rat running" but we'll tell you why the consequences far outweigh of the good or bad reasons.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Gov. Reynolds announces new CDL training program
On Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new program to provide more opportunities for truck drivers to get their CDL in the state.
December 2022 Medium Range Forecast For Iowa, Active Storm Pattern
November was less active but that is changing as we inch further into December, so read on for the full details... The current storm track projected in weeks 1-3 will feed several storm systems across the north and central United States between now and late month. This type of pattern will favor consistent storm dates on the order of about every 4-7 days. A ridge will build in the southeast United States next week with a trough right behind it. A weak system will pass through Monday across the extreme northern counties with some flurries/snow showers but that will be about it. The first main system on the docket is Tuesday which may drop a quick round of light snow from north to central Iowa but overall, this looks like a very weak system. Then the second system will fall into the picture between December 7-9th. This will be the one I will be focusing on primarily with potential rain/snow/ice risks and a target date of this coming Thursday. So, if you have travel plans, I highly encourage you to check back. The areas that will be active with this storm track will include the central plains (Iowa), Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. That said, I believe Iowa is ground zero for these systems so buckle up because it will be an active stretch through the next 2-3 weeks which would be roughly December 19th.
