Read full article on original website
Bernard Thompson
3d ago
which means to me, Trevor Lawrence was even believing the hype. Myself, I've seen at least eight embarrassing games.
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: Fleming Island restaurant receives fine; Orange Park restaurants cited for violationsDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Middleburg man arrested after threatening to kill law enforcement, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park may soon allow golf carts on certain streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Deputies: Orange Park man resisted arrest after high-speed chase along Madison Avenue, faces 5 felony chargesZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
J.P. Hall Christmas Party at Clay County Fairgrounds offers free bikes, toysDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
Tom Brady’s meltdown during another Buccaneers’ pathetic performance was hilariously narrated by Eli Manning
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw another stinky diaper-level sideline tantrum on Monday night as his team was getting beat by the lowly New Orleans Saints. In what’s likely another sign that Brady might regret un-retiring, Tampa Bay Tom unloaded to whomever would listen as he sat on the bench.
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update
It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss
Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
Sporting News
Tom Brady cracks joke after ugly Buccaneers 'Monday Night Football' win: 'Just like we drew it up'
The Buccaneers hadn't led since the second quarter against the Saints on "Monday Night Football," but after the clock hit triple zeroes, they had somehow managed to eke out a 17-16 victory, courtesy of two fourth-quarter touchdown drives led by Tom Brady. A team that had managed to largely contain...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady screams at teammates on the sideline during Saints game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had some frustrating games against the New Orleans Saints in recent seasons, and Monday night's game proved to be another rough night for the NFL legend. With the Saints leading 13-3 in the fourth quarter, Brady was seen on the sideline holding a...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Gets Real About Baker Mayfield
Stephen A. Smith has always been critical of Baker Mayfield. Stephen A. Smith has always been brutally honest when it comes to his opinions. If he thinks you are a scrub, he will let you know that. Oftentimes, he does it in the most hilarious ways possible. However, there are some players out there who will get offended by what he has to say.
Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity
The Ohio State Buckeyes just got some positive news on Sunday afternoon when they were announced as part of the 2022 College Football Playoff field. But a day after the good news, it looks like the Buckeyes will now have to deal with a shuffle in the coaching staff. According to a report from Cayden Read more... The post Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Tim Tebow Reacts To Controversial SEC Head Coaching Hire
During this past Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head coach. Tebow believes Freeze makes a lot of sense for Auburn because he won't back down against Alabama. “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,”...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Detroit Lions Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback This Monday
The Detroit Lions are bolstering their quarterback depth this Monday afternoon. According to multiple reports, the NFC North franchise is signing veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs to its roster. Dobbs, 27, will begin his Lions tenure on the practice squad. "The #Lions have signed QB ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Criticized For HBCU Take
Shannon Sharpe’s take on HBCUs was in response to Deion Sanders leaving JSU for Colorado. Shannon Sharpe is someone who was able to excel at an HBCU. He went to Savannah State and he eventually turned that into a successful NFL career. Sharpe went on to win three Super Bowl titles, and to this day, he is considered as a top five tight end to ever do it.
Football World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Recruiting Admission
Before he became a college football legend, Tua Tagovailoa was a five-star prospect with offers from the most iconic programs in the country. But he recently made a surprise admission about how his recruiting could have gone. In a recent interview, Tua revealed that he initially thought that he would...
Dennis Allen's explanation for a late-game penalty couldn't be worse
What were the New Orleans Saints doing throughout training camp? Did they forget to work on assembling a huddle?. The Saints were fouled for having twelve men on the field late in Monday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, facing 3rd-and-2 from the Tampa Bay 3-yard line with 3:49 remaining. That penalty turned the situation into 3rd-and-7 from the 8-yard line. Andy Dalton threw short of the sticks for a 5-yard completion, setting up 4-and-2 from where they started the sequence.
Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints
The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday
Saints head coach Dennis Allen may have sealed his fate with Monday night's embarrassing loss to the Buccaneers. Despite dominating the Buccaneers for roughly 55 minutes, the Saints found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard. It was undoubtedly the franchise's worst loss of the season. Shortly after Tom...
Peyton Manning and Randy Moss had the exact same painful reaction to brutal Tom Brady INT on the Manningcast
It’s been a long month without the ManningCast accompanying Monday Night Football, but fans were rewarded with an all-time classic moment thanks to Peyton Manning and Randy Moss. On Monday, the ManningCast returned for the Week 13 contest between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. The...
Comments / 6