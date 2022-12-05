Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Police pursuit ends in rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade; 4 taken into custody
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took four people into custody after they attempted to flee from officers, leading to a violent rollover crash in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, investigators said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the subject’s vehicle crashed into a white vehicle at the intersection of 143rd Street and...
West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson.
WSVN-TV
Police find body stuffed in garbage can in Miami Gardens; death investigation underway
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were tipped off to a crime, which led them to find a deadly discovery inside a garbage bin. Miami Gardens Police arrived to the scene at the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after receiving an anonymous tip of an unidentified body at the rear of a residence, Wednesday morning.
Mail theft suspects involved in rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- Four suspects were in custody after the group were involved in a rollover crash after allegedly stealing mail in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said Wednesday.Police said the incident occurred in southwest Miami-Dade and involved two scenes, one at SW 143rd Street and SW 137th Avenue and another at SW 137th Place and SW 145th Street, where one of the suspects ran from the scene.Police said the two women were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials didn't immediately say what charges the suspects could face.According to police, investigators received reports about mail being stolen. A patrol vehicle saw the suspected vehicle, which drove from the scene and crashed into another vehicle. The suspects drove away from that scene before crashing and flipping the car over near nearby train tracks. One of the suspects ran from the scene but was later caught.
WSVN-TV
16-year-old transported after being shot in Lauderhill, police search for gunman
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital after he was shot in a Lauderhill neighborhood, police said, and now officers are on the search for the person who pulled the trigger. Lauderhill Police responded to the scene of the shooting at an apartment complex...
WPBF News 25
Police investigating West Palm Beach deadly shooting after argument
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday. Investigators say it all started Monday afternoon when one man confronted another in the street. "The victim and the suspect in the shooting knew each other, they were known to each other," said West...
Police: Suspect in fatal shooting fled to Riviera Beach, hid in apartment
A suspect in the fatal shooting of another man in West Palm Beach was arrested after he fled to neighboring Riviera Beach, where he hid in an apartment to avoid being captured, police say.
Death investigated in Miami Gardens after body found in trash bin
MIAMI – Several law enforcement agencies conducted a death investigation Wednesday in Miami Gardens after a body was found in a trash bin.Police received a Crime Stoppers tip at around 10:40 a.m. The call led authorities to a neighborhood off 206 Street and 29 Avenue.Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the neighborhood for hours. Eventually, police found an unidentified dead man stuffed in a trash can. Then, at around 6:40 in the evening, police told CBS4's crew to move back for their safety. The investigation shifted to the home across the way. Detectives spoke with a man who owns the house...
WSVN-TV
Man charged in shooting at Dadeland Mall parking garage
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who, police said, triggered a shooting at a Dadeland Mall parking garage made an appearance in court to be formally charged. Alex Antonio Bryant, Jr., 18, appeared in bond court Tuesday afternoon. “Good afternoon, Mr. Bryant. You are arrested for one count of...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man in Undercover Medical Fraud Bust
Police arrested a man Wednesday in Miami Lakes for allegedly practicing medicine without a license in Florida, officials said. After receiving a tip from the Department of Health, the Miami-Dade Police Department's Medical Crimes Unit made the bust at My Face and Body Aesthetics medical spa just as the man was about to inject Botox into an undercover detective’s face.
WSVN-TV
Police surround Coral Gables home after man allegedly harasses families of Coral Gables Police officers
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are positioned outside a home in Coral Gables, and 7News sources confirm this concerns a man who is accused of crossing the line with family members of Coral Gables Police officers. On Tuesday, authorities went to the home of William Hartnett, who according to...
October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge
RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspected hit-and-run driver who killed 35-year-old man in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected hit-and-run driver has been caught and cuffed by police. The suspect, Janae Lewis, was arrested in Miramar, Tuesday morning. According to detectives, on Nov. 27, Lewis was behind the wheel of a white Chevy Malibu that struck 35-year-old Slivio Ortega Martinez as he was crossing Pembroke Road.
Click10.com
Police investigating shooting at Dadeland Mall, 1 person hospitalized as trauma alert
MIAMI – An investigation is ongoing after a reported shooting occurred Monday night at a Miami-Dade shopping mall. Authorities said one person was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. It happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at a parking garage outside Dadeland Mall in...
WSVN-TV
Hialeah Police Department searching for at-risk woman
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department is looking for a woman missing from the area. According to family members, Lisett Gonzalez Pupo said she was going to drive her vehicle into a canal and end her life. She was last seen at her home on the corner of...
WSVN-TV
Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found at Sherry Frontenac Hotel
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found inside of a historic hotel in Miami Beach, police said. Outside of the Sherry Frontenac Hotel, a heavy police presence was seen along Collins Avenue, near 65th Street, Wednesday morning. A woman who...
WSVN-TV
Crews put out fire that broke out at Lauderhill duplex; 2 dogs dead
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to put out a fire that broke out at a duplex and claimed the lives of two pets. Lauderhill Fire Rescue rushed to the scene of the fire, located along the 1900 block of Northwest 60th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene...
WSVN-TV
1 transported after shooting in Dadeland Mall
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported after being shot at a South Florida mall. On Monday, just before 9:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting at the Dadeland Mall, located at 7535 North Kendall Drive, in the Kendall area of Southwest Miami-Dade.
WSVN-TV
Video shows injured motorcyclist shooting at SUV in Lauderdale Lakes road rage incident; 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of an SUV apparently used their vehicle to hit a motorcyclist in Lauderdale Lakes, setting off a violent and chaotic chain reaction that landed one person in custody and sent another to the hospital, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a...
WSVN-TV
Miramar police investigate shooting in connection to 2 crashes; 1 hospitalized
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Miramar led to a crash and one person being hospitalized. Evidence markers lay on the southbound lanes of North State Road 7 near Countyline Road as investigators examined the crime scene, Sunday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., the Miramar Police Department responded to a...
