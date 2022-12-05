ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

GAMANOS: Greenwich Veterans Deeply Concerned About MI Under Consideration for Arch St and Greenwich Ave

Greenwich Veterans Are Deeply Concerned About Municipal Improvement (MI) Under Consideration for Arch St / Greenwich Ave. Voting is taking place on item (#15) at the December RTM meeting on December 12. To date, the two leading Greenwich veterans organizations who are important stakeholders regarding this particular location ( both play a vital role in Town activities that take place there), have not been formally consulted about the proposed work.
QUIGLEY: Arch Street Safety Enhancements Make Greenwich Safer for Everyone

Last spring, the RTM voted in support of the Arch Street and Grigg Street intersection improvements. Subsequently, the project’s path to become reality has led to some changes in the original design plan that address concerns by residents in the debate last Spring. This decision is now before the RTM. I strongly support its passage, and urge my fellow RTM members to do the same.
Standing Room Only for Horseneck Daughters of the American Revolution and Greenwich Library Event with Missy Wolfe

The Horseneck Daughters of the American Revolution and Greenwich Library hosted an author event on Monday, December 5 with Missy Wolfe discussing her recent book, The Great Ledger: Records of the Town of Greenwich. It was a fascinating presentation on Greenwich history, addressing the early settlers, both English and Dutch,...
DIETRICH: In Favor of Bumpouts

Way back, before the Elm Street bump outs became a reality, I too pondered the change to our spectacular Greenwich Avenue believing the police directing traffic somehow promoted the safety of both drivers and pedestrians while adding to its grandeur. As town wide discussions evolved, I listened, read and researched. I began to realize the improvement bump outs would make to Greenwich Avenue.
Fabulously Decorated Trees Donated for 4th Annual Festival to Support Historical Society Programming

The Greenwich Historical Society’s Cos Cob lobby will be transformed into a winter wonderland celebrating the talents of local designers, merchants, non-profits and other organizations who donate their talents to decorate the trees and make homes festive sanctuaries for the holidays. Trees, which range from traditional Christmas styles to...
Greenwich Woman Charged with Assault and Risk of Injury to Child

On Dec 1 around 7:00pm Greenwich Police officers responded to a complaint of a physical altercation between a man and a woman in Putnam Green in Byram. Police say the arrestee, Yeon in Nam, 47, had punched the victim in the face several times while a juvenile was in close proximity.
State of CT to Adopt Out 90+ Goats Removed from Extreme Neglect

Attorney General William Tong on Tuesday announced the state has secured permanent custody of more than 90 neglected and injured goats seized from Redding resident Nancy Burton in March 2021. The goats will be available for adoption through an application process facilitated by the Department of Agriculture. Parties interested in...
REDDING, CT

