Former health secretary and I'm A Celebrity… campmate Matt Hancock will not stand for the Conservatives at the next general election.The ex-Tory MP returned to Westminster last week from Australia following his controversial spell on ITV's I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!Mr Hancock was stripped of the Conservative whip after it emerged he was joining the reality TV show, prompting speculation about his political future and whether he would stand again at the next general election in around two years time.In a letter to the Prime Minister, he told Rishi Sunak: "It has been an honour to serve in Parliament and represent the people of West Suffolk."I will play my part in the debate about the future of our country and engage with the public in new ways."

1 DAY AGO