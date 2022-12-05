Read full article on original website
Tories urged to take down ‘appalling’ video of Sadiq Khan in ‘gun sights’
Labour MPs have urged the Conservatives to discipline a local party that posted a video of Sadiq Khan's face "through the sight on a gun".The Tottenham Conservatives group posted the video of the mayor of London to TikTok and Facebook this week as part of their campaign against his clean air policies.The video depicts Mr Khan manically laughing at voters while being observed through what appears to be a scoped lens with crosshairs.Local MP David Lammy warned that "online abuse and incitement has real-world consequences" and said posts like this were one one of the reasons Mr Khan needs...
‘Indefensible’ House of Lords will be replaced with elected chamber, Keir Starmer to pledge
Labour will move quickly to replace the “indefensible” House of Lords with an elected chamber as part of a package to distribute power and wealth more widely, Sir Keir Starmer will pledge.The Labour leader will scotch suggestions of delay when he delivers a major speech promising to give people “democratic control over their lives” if the party wins the next election.English mayors and devolved governments would be granted new powers in relation to transport, infrastructure spending and housing, including possible compulsory purchase orders on vacant sites.The Labour leader is expected to say that devolution would improve the link between...
Matt Hancock to stand down as Tory MP at next election
Former health secretary and I’m A Celebrity… campmate Matt Hancock will not stand for the Conservatives at the next general election.The ex-Tory MP returned to Westminster last week from Australia following his controversial spell on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!Mr Hancock was stripped of the Conservative whip after it emerged he was joining the reality TV show, prompting speculation about his political future and whether he would stand again at the next general election in around two years time.In a letter to the Prime Minister, he told Rishi Sunak: “It has been an honour to serve in Parliament and represent the people of West Suffolk.“I will play my part in the debate about the future of our country and engage with the public in new ways.” Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Keir Starmer confirms he will ‘abolish House of Lords’ if Labour wins general election
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed plans to abolish the House of Lords should he become the next prime minister following the next general election.The former director of public prosecutions told Sky News that he doesn’t think “anybody can defend the House of Lords anymore”.Mr Starmer said he would move to abolish the house, established in 1801, within his first term as prime minister, before announcing Labour’s intention to replace it with an “Assembly of Nations and Regions”.The next general election in the UK is due to take place in 2025.Sign up for newsletters. Read More Zahawi points at graph showing Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’Zahawi points at graph of Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’Keir Starmer compares Rishi Sunak to ‘bottom of the league’ football manager
Keir Starmer says Rishi Sunak would rather ‘cripple house building’ than work with Labour
During a firey PMQs debate on housing targets, Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of "crippling" housing in the UK. After referring to last week's offer of Labour votes to get planning reforms passed, Sir Starmer said the issue was "bigger than politics."He asked: "Why would he rather cripple house building than work with us to get those targets though?"In response, the prime minister said the Torys won't work with Labour on housing, and rather "look at their record on housing."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Budget 2022: Hunt says UK in recession as he announces huge tax risesJeremy Hunt increases energy windfall tax in budgetJeremy Hunt freezes tax allowances and hits 45p rate payers
‘Absolutely shocked’: Rishi Sunak turns on Tory peer Michelle Mone over Covid contract allegations
Rishi Sunak has turned on the scandal-hit Tory peer Michelle Mone, telling MPs he is “absolutely shocked” by the allegations about Covid contracts.The prime minister also confirmed the lingerie millionaire has lost the Conservative whip – after she announced a leave of absence from the House of Lords to try to clear her name.Until now, ministers have declined to comment on the allegations, over lucrative contracts given to the company PPE Medpro which she recommended to ministers.But Mr Sunak told MPs: “Like everyone else. I was absolutely shocked to read about the allegations. It’s absolutely right that she...
‘Unworkable’ asylum plans backed by Suella Braverman condemned as ‘completely out of step with British values’
Extreme plans backed by home secretary Suella Braverman to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel have been criticised as “unworkable” and “completely out of step with British values”.In a clear bid to pressure Rishi Sunak into taking harsher action on small boat crossings, Ms Braverman has written the foreword to a think tank report which calls for all asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.The home secretary pledged that she and the prime minister will do “whatever it takes” to end the crossings, and is understood to also endorse...
Decision to approve Cumbria coalmine is ‘bad policy, bad politics’ and ‘environmental vandalism’, says Labour – UK politics live
Lisa Nandy calls decision ‘absurd’ and says new coal will be used for steel and not electricity generation
BBC
Housing targets to be diluted after revolt from Tory MPs
The government has agreed to water down housing targets for local councils, in order to put down a rebellion from Conservative MPs. Nearly 60 rebels had pledged to back a plan to ban mandatory targets in England, delaying votes on the Levelling Up Bill. Housing Secretary Michael Gove has now...
Commons suspended in row over Michael Gove’s Cumbria coal mine statement
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle suspended action in the Commons after a bust-up over cabinet minister Michael Gove’s statement on the approval of the coal mine in Cumbria.Mr Gove said approving the controversial coal mine was “the right thing to do” and insisted he was satisfied that it would be “net zero-compliant”.But the speaker suspended a debate on the issue over the government’s failure to provide Mr Gove’s full statement to Labour’s shadow ministers and opposition MPs.Visibly angry, he said: “That is not according to the ministerial code – we don’t work like that. I am going to suspend the...
BBC
Matt Hancock to stand down as MP amid local criticism
Ex-Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he will not be standing as an MP at the next general election. His announcement came as some local party members said he was "not fit to represent" them. In a letter, the West Suffolk Conservative Association president urged Chief Whip Simon Hart not...
Speaker of Lords warns against wholly elected Upper House of Parliament
The Speaker of the House of Lords will today warn that a wholly elected second chamber could threaten parliament’s ability to deliver good and effective legislation.Lord McFall of Alcluith’s warning comes just days after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer gave his backing to a slimmed down and “democratically legitimate” upper house.Sir Keir described the current unelected House as “indefensible” and said he hoped to be able to implement plans for reform drawn up by former prime minister Gordon Brown within the first term of a Labour government.But in his first major speech on the future of the Lords today, Lord...
MP Pete Wishart takes swipe at new SNP Commons leader as two quit front bench
An SNP MSP has said he is “bemused” that the party’s new Westminster leader sought the top job, as two of the party’s most senior politicians quit their front bench roles.Pete Wishart was first elected to Westminster in 2001, and has held a variety of front bench posts, most recently serving as the group’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) spokesman.Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn succeeded Ian Blackford as leader on Tuesday following speculation of a coup within the Westminster group.Mr Blackford, who led the party in the Commons from 2017, announced he would not stand for re-election...
Labour MP Conor McGinn has party whip suspended over complaint
Labour MP Conor McGinn has had the whip suspended after a claim made about him to the party’s independent complaints process.The St Helens North MP has also had his Labour membership suspended while an internal investigation takes place, it is understood. Mr McGinn does not know any of the details of the complaint made against him, but said he was confident that it was “entirely unfounded” and denied any wrongdoing.The deputy national campaigns coordinator – a key ally of leader Sir Keir Starmer – only recently returned to Westminster after he was diagnosed with a heart condition known as atrial fibrillation.In...
Labour hit out at ‘chaos’ in Parliament and Tories’ ‘inability to govern’
Labour said government bills are disappearing at a “rate of knots” as they hit out at “chaos” in Parliament.Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said an “inability to govern” is “bringing this country to a grinding halt”.The Labour frontbencher hit out at the Government after a statement on a controversial new coal mine in Cumbria was delayed by an hour because, the Speaker said, full copies had not been provided to him or the opposition.Ms Debbonaire said it had happened three times in two weeks, before going after the Government on what she described as breaking promises on the delivering of...
Rishi Sunak is ‘blancmange’ PM who sold out aspiring homeowners, says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of being a “blancmange” prime minister who “wobbled” over a Tory backbench revolt on mandatory housebuilding targets.The Labour leader said the PM had “sold out” aspiring homeowners after the government watered down local targets to avoid an embarrassing Commons rebellion.Sir Keir used PMQs to question why Mr Sunak would rather “cripple housebuilding” in England than accept Labour support to get more homes built.“His backbenchers threatened him, and as always the blancmange PM wobbled,” he said. “He did a grubby deal with a handful of his MPs and sold out the aspirations of those...
Matt Hancock eyes ‘new world of possibilities’ as he announces future exit as MP
Matt Hancock has announced he will not be standing as an MP at the next election after discovering a “whole new world of possibilities” following his I’m A Celebrity stint.The former health secretary said he had been told he would get the Conservative whip back following his controversial and lucrative stay in the Australian jungle for the reality TV show.But the West Suffolk MP wrote to Rishi Sunak saying he will not be running at the next general election as he looks to “influence the public debate” from outside Parliament.I will play my part in the debate about the future...
Imminent Cumbria coalmine decision likely to cause new Tory split
Expected approval for coalmine opening could provoke backlash from party’s many opposing voices
Sturgeon told Scotland’s climate targets are ‘in danger of being meaningless’
Committee on Climate Change says nation is highly likely to miss 2030 carbon reduction goals because of lack of plans to reach them
Starmer: Labour ready to partner with business
Sir Keir Starmer has declared Labour is “ready to partner” with business as he pitched the party as the answer to the UK’s economic woes.Addressing a gathering of 350 business leaders in London, the Labour leader vowed to “remedy that historic wrong” of the Conservatives and give Britain “a new business model”.He told the party’s business conference in Canary Wharf on Thursday: “I believe that to drive Britain forward, we need a partnership and I’m here to say, Labour is ready, ready to partner with you.It's going to be our job to tackle the long-term challenges to give Britain a...
