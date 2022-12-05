Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Oliver O. Kingsbury
Oliver O. Kingsbury (Ollie) was born September 18, 1943 in Reed City, Michigan. The youngest of four children, there was an eight year difference between he and his brother Jim. With love in her heart, his mother joked she “should have danced all night.”. Ollie graduated from Reed City...
ocala-news.com
Roger Edward Morrison
Roger Edward Morrison, 72, of Ocala, Florida passed away unexpectedly on November 22, 2022. He was born July 9,1950 in Belle Glade, FL; the son of Janice Helen King and Roger Ira Morrison. Later he moved with his mother and brother, Charlie, to Largo, Florida. Roger attended Largo High School, played varsity basketball and football, and was President of the National Honor Society.
ocala-news.com
Bernard J. Kelly
Bernard J. Kelly, 89, of Ocala, FL, passed away November 30, 2022. He was born in Joliet, IL, on June 28, 1933, to Bernard and Helen (McGinnis) Kelly. He proudly served his country in the US Army. Bernard was a School Administrator for over 30 years. His hobbies included playing...
ocala-news.com
Mary Margaret Snyder
Mary Margaret Snyder, formerly of Connersville, Indiana, passed away November 29, 2022, in Ocala, Florida, where she had resided in the Brookdale Chambrel Pinecastle assisted living facility since 2014. Born January 10, 1925 in Cynthiana, Kentucky, to Leonard and Betsey (Whalen) Fowler, Mary Margaret moved to Raleigh, Indiana, in 1927....
ocala-news.com
Several residents say Ocala needs more entertainment options
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident who voiced support for an ice rink, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on Ocala’s entertainment needs. “I think having an ice skating rink for Ocala is the best idea. I moved here in 1970, so I grew up here. Having an ice rink would give our children and grandchildren an opportunity that some of them would not have otherwise. It might also provide an outing for children who may not get out. Let’s make this happen for the future of Ocala,” says Ocala resident Cindy Critchfield.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Fall Sunrise From Summercrest in Ocala
Check out this beautiful fall sunrise from Summercrest in Ocala. Thanks to lydia Orcales for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
‘Santa on the Square’ returns to Downtown Ocala
The highly popular “Santa on the Square” is returning to Downtown Ocala this week. The family-friendly holiday program will take place in the Ocala Downtown Square gazebo on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, December 6 through Thursday, December 15. During...
ocala-news.com
DeLuca Toyota in Ocala to host ‘Share Your Christmas’ food drive on December 7
DeLuca Toyota in Ocala will host the 37th annual WESH 2 “Share Your Christmas” food drive benefiting the Second Harvest Food Bank on Wednesday, December 7, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. The collection event will mark the fourth time that the Ocala dealership, which is located at...
ocala-news.com
10-year-old boy from Dunnellon dies in ATV crash
A 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon died on Sunday evening after an ATV he was riding overturned and landed on him. The boy was a student at Sunrise Elementary, and the school identified him as Mason Meyers. On Sunday, December 4, shortly before 5:15 p.m., Mason was riding a 2004 Suzuki...
ocala-news.com
Woman accused of burglary after entering Ocala church after hours, rummaging through office
A 41-year-old woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she was accused of entering a closed church in Ocala and rummaging through an office inside the building. On Tuesday, several MCSO deputies responded to Ocala Korean Baptist Church located at 7710 SW 38th Avenue in reference...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Skate Park reopens to public
The City of Ocala has announced that the skate park located at 517 NE 9th Street will reopen effective immediately. The skate park was closed last week for maintenance. In a social media post on Monday, December 5, the Ocala Recreation and Parks Department stated that the closure was due to vandalism in the park, and that crews were “working hard to repair and clean up the vandalism to make it a safe place for all to enjoy.”
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue’s Task Force 8 receives over $900,000 in grant funding
Marion County Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue team, Task Force 8, has received over $904,000 in grant funding from the State of Florida’s Freedom First Budget, which was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in May of 2022. Task Force 8 consists of firefighters, paramedics, and emergency telecommunications...
ocala-news.com
73-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in Marion County
A 73-year-old pedestrian was critically injured on Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle near an intersection in Marion County. The Florida Highway Patrol incident report stated that on Wednesday, at approximately 2:40 p.m., an 88-year-old man from Silver Springs was traveling northbound on SE 58th Avenue, near the intersection of SE 28th Street, in a sedan.
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on ‘dangerous speeders’ in southwest Ocala
I agree with the resident who recently wrote about the speeders on 49th Avenue. We live in proximity to that location on SW 38th Avenue, which is used by residents in Sky Valley as well as some of the school buses transporting for Hammett Bowen. I have been complaining to...
ocala-news.com
Traffic stop leads to Ocala man’s arrest after deputy finds drugs, paraphernalia in vehicle
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old Ocala man after methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found inside his pickup truck during a traffic stop. On Friday, December 2, an MCSO deputy observed a Chevrolet pickup truck that was stopped at the intersection of SW 84th Street and...
ocala-news.com
Jury finds Gainesville man guilty of drug trafficking and firearm offense
A federal jury in Gainesville has convicted a 20-year-old man on one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, further finding him responsible for 40 to 400 grams of fentanyl, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. The guilty verdict was announced...
ocala-news.com
Ocala teenager asks for climate action
As a teenager in Ocala, I’m shocked that we’re now able to see the direct effects of our carelessness in real time. Natural disasters are hitting us one after another. Our temperatures are hitting record highs and record lows. According to research, almost half of our planet’s vital...
ocala-news.com
Firefighters extricate driver from SUV after rollover crash in Ocala
A driver was extricated by firefighters on Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision that occurred near an intersection in Ocala. On Monday, shortly before 3:35 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 4, Rescue 4, Tower 1, Battalion Chiefs 11 and 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the intersection of SW College Road and SW 27th Avenue due to reports of a vehicle accident with rollover.
ocala-news.com
Marion County reports 295 new COVID-19 cases during previous week
The Florida Department of Health has released its virus summary for the week of Friday, November 25 through Thursday, December 1, and it shows that new COVID-19 cases in Marion County have increased for the third consecutive report. A total of 295 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Marion County...
