manninglive.com
CCSD teacher and staff features
In Clarendon County School District, we recognize that it takes a village to educate and empower our children and build a culture of learning in our schools. Our teachers and staff plan an important role in ensuring that our students have a safe environment to excel and that change happens in the lives of our young adults, families, and the community. We recognize outstanding teachers and staff members positively impacting Clarendon County School District each month. We created a Teacher Feature of the Month Award and a Staff Feature of the Month award, coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership. Those receiving awards are nominated by their colleagues for excellence in their classroom and positive contributions to Clarendon County School District.
live5news.com
Questions concerning Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent’s certification
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education says they do not have a superintendent certification on record for Dr. Anthony Dixon, Berkeley County Schools’ newest superintendent. The majority of the school board voted to fire former Superintendent Deon Jackson and replace him with Dr. Anthony...
WIS-TV
Prisma Health issues statement on death of senior vice president, community reacts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning Prisma Health issued a statement following the death of its senior vice president of Community Affairs, Vince Ford. He was 64 years old. The company said,. “Our Prisma Health family grieves the loss of Vince Ford, senior vice president of Community Affairs.”. “Vince worked...
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
New app aims to make it easier for residents to communicate with officers in Orangeburg anonymously
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has launched a new app that will allow people to communicate with its officers anonymously. The goal is to make it easier for residents to connect and communicate with law enforcement through the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety app. “We...
Increased traffic enforcement happening in Berkeley County this weekend
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Berkeley County will see additional enforcement along I-26 on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. The Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) is part of […]
12 Camden agencies receive grant money from accommodations tax funds
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has recieved its cycle of Accommodations Tax Grants for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, and during the last City Council Meeting, the ATAX committee met to discuss which organizations would see the funds. The Accommodations Tax Grant is provided from revenue by the...
WIS-TV
Midlands school district put on “Fiscal Watch” by S.C. Department of Education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One has been put on “Fiscal Watch” by the South Carolina Department of Education. Officials said the watch is a result of a recent scandal about employee misuse of a district p-card for purchases. Richland One made a statement responding...
manninglive.com
SCDOT to hold meeting in Clarendon
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has scheduled a Public Information Meeting. This meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Manning High School, 2155 Paxville Highway, Manning, Sc 29102. This project is part of SCDOT’s Statewide Closed and Load Restricted Bridge Repair Program. The proposed repairs will improve mobility in the region and extend the service life of this bridge in Clarendon County. The meeting will be a drop-in format and have displays for viewing. Citizens will also have the opportunity to provide written comments. Project information, including meeting materials and comments forms will also be available on the SCDOT project website. https://scdotgis.online/OrangeburgandClarendonBridges (link is not Explorer compatible.)
Free Wi-Fi available throughout Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – County officials say community Wi-Fi is now available at eight locations throughout Williamsburg County. According to Williamsburg County Government, free community Wi-Fi is available at the following community centers: Bloomingvale Community Center Central Community Center Chavis One-Stop Park Nesmith Community Center Hebron Community Center Pearl Whack Community Center Stuckey Community […]
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Historically black cemetery in Columbia asking for community assistance in upkeep
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For over 100 years, Palmetto Cemetery has been the final resting place for generations of local black families. Plots are primarily cared for by loved ones but over the years as people have either moved away or passed away themselves. Now that maintenance has fallen on...
live5news.com
Board suspends Georgetown teacher’s license 2 years over physical altercation with student
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Board of Education suspended a Georgetown County teacher’s license for two years after reviewing a video of a physical altercation with a student. Lewis Morant’s South Carolina educator certificate was suspended on Nov. 8 for two years, the board said....
WLTX.com
Money to bring tourists to Camden
Eleven groups applied for grant funding like the Carolina Cup. Non-profit groups that look to bring tourists to the area.
coladaily.com
Former employee at Midlands Regional Center charged with assault & battery
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Michael Robert Short, 56, on Tuesday with assault & battery 3rd degree. The charges resulted from a request to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. According to the arrest warrant, Short was working as a...
counton2.com
SLED investigating inmate death in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an inmate death at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), an inmate was discovered unresponsive shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. EMS rendered...
WIS-TV
Columbia Housing to unveil new ground on Haven at Palmer Pointe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Housing is planning to break ground on Haven at Pamer Pointe. the ground is a brand new 150-unit community at 1135 Carter Street. According to officials, the $36-million-dollar development will feature 1-bedroom units designed for individuals 62 years old and older. The project is projected...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia begins new $36 million housing development
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—This afternoon, Columbia housing broke ground on the Haven at Palmer Pointe. The $36 million development will feature 152 one-bedroom units for people 62 years and older. Officials say this will increase the supply of affordable housing in the city. The project is expected to take 18...
Energy prices rising in Orangeburg, assistance available to customers
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — As we enter the winter months, people will be using their utilities more and for the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities (ODPU) customers, this means higher energy prices. The Orangeburg Utilities says it's seen historic levels in costs for electricity and natural gas over the past...
Need a job? Check out these hiring events this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you looking for a new job? There are several job fairs that can help this week. Recruiting Solutions is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, December 7 for Whitman Mold in Orangeburg County. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitman Mold, 4335 Bamberg Road in Cope.
manninglive.com
MJHS receives an excellent report card
The hard work of students and staff at Manning Junior High School has paid off, as they received an excellent rating on the state report card released in October. School and District Report Cards are posted on the South Carolina Department of Education’s (SCDE’s) website and provide information about each school and district, including test performance, teacher qualifications, student safety, awards, parent involvement, and much more.
