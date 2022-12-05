ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon County, SC

manninglive.com

CCSD teacher and staff features

In Clarendon County School District, we recognize that it takes a village to educate and empower our children and build a culture of learning in our schools. Our teachers and staff plan an important role in ensuring that our students have a safe environment to excel and that change happens in the lives of our young adults, families, and the community. We recognize outstanding teachers and staff members positively impacting Clarendon County School District each month. We created a Teacher Feature of the Month Award and a Staff Feature of the Month award, coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership. Those receiving awards are nominated by their colleagues for excellence in their classroom and positive contributions to Clarendon County School District.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

SCDOT to hold meeting in Clarendon

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has scheduled a Public Information Meeting. This meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Manning High School, 2155 Paxville Highway, Manning, Sc 29102. This project is part of SCDOT’s Statewide Closed and Load Restricted Bridge Repair Program. The proposed repairs will improve mobility in the region and extend the service life of this bridge in Clarendon County. The meeting will be a drop-in format and have displays for viewing. Citizens will also have the opportunity to provide written comments. Project information, including meeting materials and comments forms will also be available on the SCDOT project website. https://scdotgis.online/OrangeburgandClarendonBridges (link is not Explorer compatible.)
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Free Wi-Fi available throughout Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – County officials say community Wi-Fi is now available at eight locations throughout Williamsburg County. According to Williamsburg County Government, free community Wi-Fi is available at the following community centers: Bloomingvale Community Center Central Community Center Chavis One-Stop Park Nesmith Community Center Hebron Community Center Pearl Whack Community Center Stuckey Community […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Former employee at Midlands Regional Center charged with assault & battery

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Michael Robert Short, 56, on Tuesday with assault & battery 3rd degree. The charges resulted from a request to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. According to the arrest warrant, Short was working as a...
COLUMBIA, SC
counton2.com

SLED investigating inmate death in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an inmate death at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), an inmate was discovered unresponsive shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. EMS rendered...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Housing to unveil new ground on Haven at Palmer Pointe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Housing is planning to break ground on Haven at Pamer Pointe. the ground is a brand new 150-unit community at 1135 Carter Street. According to officials, the $36-million-dollar development will feature 1-bedroom units designed for individuals 62 years old and older. The project is projected...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia begins new $36 million housing development

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—This afternoon, Columbia housing broke ground on the Haven at Palmer Pointe. The $36 million development will feature 152 one-bedroom units for people 62 years and older. Officials say this will increase the supply of affordable housing in the city. The project is expected to take 18...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Need a job? Check out these hiring events this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you looking for a new job? There are several job fairs that can help this week. Recruiting Solutions is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, December 7 for Whitman Mold in Orangeburg County. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitman Mold, 4335 Bamberg Road in Cope.
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

MJHS receives an excellent report card

The hard work of students and staff at Manning Junior High School has paid off, as they received an excellent rating on the state report card released in October. School and District Report Cards are posted on the South Carolina Department of Education’s (SCDE’s) website and provide information about each school and district, including test performance, teacher qualifications, student safety, awards, parent involvement, and much more.

