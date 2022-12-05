In Clarendon County School District, we recognize that it takes a village to educate and empower our children and build a culture of learning in our schools. Our teachers and staff plan an important role in ensuring that our students have a safe environment to excel and that change happens in the lives of our young adults, families, and the community. We recognize outstanding teachers and staff members positively impacting Clarendon County School District each month. We created a Teacher Feature of the Month Award and a Staff Feature of the Month award, coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership. Those receiving awards are nominated by their colleagues for excellence in their classroom and positive contributions to Clarendon County School District.

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO