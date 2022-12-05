Read full article on original website
Related
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
abccolumbia.com
Nephron Nitrile Grand Opening in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State leaders gathered in West Columbia for the grand opening of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s new plant. The Nephron Nitrile plant is the first in the country to produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Nephron Nitrile is an expansion of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and...
Increased traffic enforcement happening in Berkeley County this weekend
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Berkeley County will see additional enforcement along I-26 on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. The Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) is part of […]
live5news.com
Questions concerning Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent’s certification
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education says they do not have a superintendent certification on record for Dr. Anthony Dixon, Berkeley County Schools’ newest superintendent. The majority of the school board voted to fire former Superintendent Deon Jackson and replace him with Dr. Anthony...
New app aims to make it easier for residents to communicate with officers in Orangeburg anonymously
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has launched a new app that will allow people to communicate with its officers anonymously. The goal is to make it easier for residents to connect and communicate with law enforcement through the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety app. “We...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Historically black cemetery in Columbia asking for community assistance in upkeep
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For over 100 years, Palmetto Cemetery has been the final resting place for generations of local black families. Plots are primarily cared for by loved ones but over the years as people have either moved away or passed away themselves. Now that maintenance has fallen on...
New fire chief for West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a new chief in town. West Columbia just announced Marquis Solomon as the next West Columbia Fire Chief. Solomon is a 23-year fire service veteran and most recently held the position of Deputy Fire Chief and Public Information Officer and has been the second in command of the West Columbia Fire Department for the past eight years.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia begins new $36 million housing development
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—This afternoon, Columbia housing broke ground on the Haven at Palmer Pointe. The $36 million development will feature 152 one-bedroom units for people 62 years and older. Officials say this will increase the supply of affordable housing in the city. The project is expected to take 18...
abccolumbia.com
Global Sales and Warehousing expands in Orangeburg
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Golf bag manufacturer Global Sales and Warehousing announced their expansion in Orangeburg County. The family-run company’s $4 million investment will help create 35 new jobs. The facility, located at 2630 Saint Matthews Road in Orangeburg will manufacture and distribute golf bags. Operations are currently online....
WIS-TV
Midlands school district put on “Fiscal Watch” by S.C. Department of Education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One has been put on “Fiscal Watch” by the South Carolina Department of Education. Officials said the watch is a result of a recent scandal about employee misuse of a district p-card for purchases. Richland One made a statement responding...
New development coming to Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Redevelopment in West Columbia just got a shot in the arm with the sale of a near 38-acre property along Sunset Boulevard, according to NAI Columbia. The property will become Langley Pointe, a mixed-used development with housing and commercial components. The $60 million project, located...
Fiber Industries to lay off 250 workers in Darlington County in January
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A manufacturing plant in Darlington County will lay off 250 employees in January 2023, according to documents obtained by News13. The Fiber Industries location in Darlington County issued workers a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice, documents show. “On January 29, 2023, Fiber Industries will begin terminating employees affected by […]
Free Wi-Fi available throughout Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – County officials say community Wi-Fi is now available at eight locations throughout Williamsburg County. According to Williamsburg County Government, free community Wi-Fi is available at the following community centers: Bloomingvale Community Center Central Community Center Chavis One-Stop Park Nesmith Community Center Hebron Community Center Pearl Whack Community Center Stuckey Community […]
WIS-TV
West Columbia property receives $60 million redevelopment investment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 38-acre property in West Columbia is being redeveloped as part of an estimated $60 million project. The property along Sunset Boulevard was sold by NAI Columbia as a part of a $3.75 million deal to bring mix-use development, housing, and commercial growth. Once completed it will become Langley Pointe.
1 hospitalized after house explodes in South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating after a home explosion Monday evening in Smoaks sent a person to the hospital. Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. CCFR believes that the incident may have been the result of a propane explosion. Initial reports indicate that […]
wpde.com
Crews to fix flooding problems near several streets in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Florence is set to start a stormwater capital improvement program that will include heavy cleaning and debris removal of approximately 11,000 linear feet of existing storm drain line near Malden Drive, Saint Anthony Avenue, Sandhurst Drive and Waccamaw Drive. “Flooding has been...
WIS-TV
Prisma Health issues statement on death of senior vice president, community reacts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning Prisma Health issued a statement following the death of its senior vice president of Community Affairs, Vince Ford. He was 64 years old. The company said,. “Our Prisma Health family grieves the loss of Vince Ford, senior vice president of Community Affairs.”. “Vince worked...
1,170 new jobs coming to this South Carolina county due to electric car batteries
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Japanese electric vehicle battery company plans to build a new factory in Florence County, a move state leaders say will create over 1,100 new jobs. State leaders announced Tuesday morning that Envision AESC will create what it's calling a battery gigafactory in the Technology and Commerce Park in Florence County. The new plant will be roughly 1.5 million square feet.
manninglive.com
New council member elected in Summerton
There will soon be a fresh face sitting on Summerton’s Town Council. Keith Bowman, a Summerton business owner, was elected to the position on Nov. 29 during the Summerton Municipal Election. Bowman won the election with a large majority of the votes. He won approximately 85 percent of the...
Need a job? Check out these hiring events this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you looking for a new job? There are several job fairs that can help this week. Recruiting Solutions is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, December 7 for Whitman Mold in Orangeburg County. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitman Mold, 4335 Bamberg Road in Cope.
Comments / 0