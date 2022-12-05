Read full article on original website
manninglive.com
MJHS donates food
As we enter the holiday season, it is imperative that we think about the spirit of giving, community service, and helping those who may be a little less fortunate than us. Well, that is exactly what the students and faculty of Manning Junior High School (MJHS) exemplified last month. The Cheerleading Squad at MJHS sponsored a Food Drive for the local Clarendon County United Ministries. The cheerleaders petitioned students and staff at MJHS as well as community members to support their efforts. Homeroom classrooms competed for the title of most food items donated knowing that the winners would receive a celebratory pizza party.
WLTX.com
Money to bring tourists to Camden
Eleven groups applied for grant funding like the Carolina Cup. Non-profit groups that look to bring tourists to the area.
manninglive.com
CCSD teacher and staff features
In Clarendon County School District, we recognize that it takes a village to educate and empower our children and build a culture of learning in our schools. Our teachers and staff plan an important role in ensuring that our students have a safe environment to excel and that change happens in the lives of our young adults, families, and the community. We recognize outstanding teachers and staff members positively impacting Clarendon County School District each month. We created a Teacher Feature of the Month Award and a Staff Feature of the Month award, coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership. Those receiving awards are nominated by their colleagues for excellence in their classroom and positive contributions to Clarendon County School District.
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday Market
Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) will be hosting the 3rd Annual Holiday Market at the Central Office on 3440 Harden Street Ext., Columbia 29203 on December 8th from 10 am to 2 pm. Businesses owned by people with disabilities and providers that employ people with disabilities from across South Carolina will be selling Holiday gifts, crafts and treats to the public.
abccolumbia.com
A ‘Night of Fashion’ takes place in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Curtis Wilson talks with Stoi, a designer who is hosting a ‘Night of Fashion’ fashion show. It takes place Saturday, December 10th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the The Robert Mills House & Gardens. Visit https://www.stoisdesigncompany.com/event-details/nacht-der-mode-night-of-fashion for tickets.
Community rallies around Sumter family after son diagnosed with brain tumor
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Sumter family is getting help from community donations after a tough diagnosis. 18-month-old Dominic Smith was diagnosed with a brain tumor and a family friend is fundraising to help with medical costs. "This is not something that you plan for and expect to ever happen,"...
manninglive.com
Charles Jackson "Bucky" Mock, Jr.
Charles Jackson “Bucky” Mock, Jr., 78, husband of Sharon Ann Fetzich Mock, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at his residence. Born June 17, 1944, in Chicago, IL, he was a son of the late Charles Jackson Mock, Sr. and the late Mary Joan Oltman Mock. He was a member of The Episcopal Church where he was a member of the Mission Council. Bucky was the former Coroner for Clarendon County. He was a volunteer with the Clarendon County Fire Department and the City of Manning Fire Department and was a SCUBA Diving instructor. He was a Veteran of the National Guard. He was a member of the Emergency Nurses Association; a member of the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce; and did missionary work in Africa. Bucky was active in the National Disaster Medical System – SC-1DMAT.
WLTX.com
47th Annual Catfish Stomp kicks off holiday season in Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. — Saturday was the 47th Annual Elgin Catfish Stomp Festival, a tradition for the town and its people. “It is our tradition for our family," Elizabeth Watson said. "Yes, we’ve been doing this since me and my husband were little kids, and then when we had kids we always brought them here and they haven’t missed a year since,”
coladaily.com
SC Fairgrounds brings new light displays to Carolina Lights show
The SC State Fairgrounds are shining bright this holiday season for the 4th annual Carolina Lights. Saturday night marked the start of the seasonal light show presented throughout the month of December, with the addition of several new displays. Carolina Lights features more than 100 individual LED light displays including...
manninglive.com
Manning Captain of Investigations retires
In 1991, Rick Elms began work in law enforcement. He worked patrol for about 10 years, then he went on to become Captain of Investigations at The City of Manning Police Department. He kept this role until his recent retirement. Elms has served the citizens of Clarendon in many forms....
coladaily.com
Submissions now open for Cola Daily's 'Sights & Lights Home of the Season'
To apply for Cola Daily's 'Sights & Lights Home of the Season,' please email the following information to news@coladaily.com by Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.; judges will select up to 25 submissions. One picture of the home. Resident's name, address, phone, and email. *Note: Residents must reside in one of...
Need a job? Check out these hiring events this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you looking for a new job? There are several job fairs that can help this week. Recruiting Solutions is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, December 7 for Whitman Mold in Orangeburg County. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitman Mold, 4335 Bamberg Road in Cope.
getnews.info
Austral Salon Offers Keratin Treatment in Columbia SC
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 5, 2022 – Charleane Shealy is delighted to announce that Austral Salon, the best hair salon in Columbia, SC, offers keratin treatment- a process that adds additional keratin to the hair which helps reduce frizz and increase shine and strengthens hair. Keratin treatment...
WIS-TV
Columbia Housing to unveil new ground on Haven at Palmer Pointe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Housing is planning to break ground on Haven at Pamer Pointe. the ground is a brand new 150-unit community at 1135 Carter Street. According to officials, the $36-million-dollar development will feature 1-bedroom units designed for individuals 62 years old and older. The project is projected...
abccolumbia.com
Global Sales and Warehousing expands in Orangeburg
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Golf bag manufacturer Global Sales and Warehousing announced their expansion in Orangeburg County. The family-run company’s $4 million investment will help create 35 new jobs. The facility, located at 2630 Saint Matthews Road in Orangeburg will manufacture and distribute golf bags. Operations are currently online....
Family wants missing father to bring 5-year-old Orangeburg girl back home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of Aspen Jeter, the five-year-old girl missing in Orangeburg, made an appeal to the girl's father to bring her home safely. The family's attorney, Justin Bamberg, held a news conference Monday morning alongside the girl's uncle and cousin, as well as Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
Students tasered, arrested after cafeteria fight at Richland Northeast High
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say two students were tasered after a fight inside the cafeteria at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia. According to officers, the two male students, who are related, got into a fight with other students Monday. Deputies say two school resource officers attempted to separate the pair but that they refused to comply with commands. Deputies also claim the two tried to break free from them and continued fighting.
manninglive.com
New council member elected in Summerton
There will soon be a fresh face sitting on Summerton’s Town Council. Keith Bowman, a Summerton business owner, was elected to the position on Nov. 29 during the Summerton Municipal Election. Bowman won the election with a large majority of the votes. He won approximately 85 percent of the...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Columbia
I guess you are finding for the excellent hospital completed list in the Columbia area? I’ve provided on this page the excellent hospital completed list these are situated in the Columbia. Also, a directional link from your house, with Contact Number, details area, estimate people ratings, Web Address info,...
WIS-TV
Prisma Health issues statement on death of senior vice president, community reacts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning Prisma Health issued a statement following the death of its senior vice president of Community Affairs, Vince Ford. He was 64 years old. The company said,. “Our Prisma Health family grieves the loss of Vince Ford, senior vice president of Community Affairs.”. “Vince worked...
