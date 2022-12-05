ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulk trash collection in Peoria is changing to on-demand for 2023

 3 days ago

Beginning, Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria's bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active solid waste accounts.

Residents can schedule up to two free bulk collections per calendar year.

Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Residents can begin scheduling bulk trash appointments online starting Dec. 5, 2022.

Visit www.peoriaaz.gov/bulktrash , email bulktrash@peoriaaz.gov or call 623-773-7030 for additional information.

