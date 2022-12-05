Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WIS-TV
Sumter police locate missing teenager
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department reports officers have located a missing teenager. Officials said 17-year-old Jermeisha Williams was found safe after she was reported missing when her family did not see her after they dropped her off at school on Thursday, December 1. Ms. Williams is back...
abcnews4.com
Shots fired near SC hydro station days after shooting at NC substation: Deputies
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies are investigating after someone fired shots near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. According to Sheriff Lee Boan, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Boan tells WACH Fox News, investigators got a report that someone shot out of the passenger side...
abcnews4.com
Student charged after fires started in bathrooms at Summerville High School, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:55pm): A juvenile student has been charged with second-degree arson after police determined fires were started in a bathroom on the first and second floor of Summerville High School on Wednesday, leading to the early dismissal of classes. The student was transported to the...
SC man gets life in prison for killing woman in front of her 5-year-old child
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County man has gotten life in prison for killing his own brother as well as a woman in front of her five-year-old child. Charles Jason Carmichael, 42, was convicted by a jury of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to life in prison.
abcnews4.com
Deputies investigating Woodside Manor shooting that left one injured, CCSO says
CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting in the Ladson area that deputies say left a man suffering a minor injury Wednesday, Dec. 7. Deputies said the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. at 4516 Nestwood Street, where a man said he was standing outside...
abcnews4.com
'God was with him': Neighbor responds to home explosion in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A home explosion sent shocks and tremors for miles throughout the Lowcountry. Trash and debris is all that's left after the fire Monday night. The homeowner is in the hospital recovering from injuries. Neighbors said they felt the explosion in their homes, and they're...
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for man accused of burglary on Augusta Road
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of stealing. According to the police, the man stole over $3,000 worth of items from a property on Augusta Road. The incident occurred on November 11, 2022. Police are asking...
WIS-TV
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man steals lottery tickets from his job, tries to cash them in at different store, SLED says
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of stealing lottery tickets from his job and then trying to cash them in at another store. Tyrik Adonte Corley, 24, of Columbia, South Carolina, is charged with intent to defraud, counterfeit lottery tickets. The South Carolina Law Enforcement...
wach.com
Two arrested after man found dead in his yard in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been charged after an Orangeburg man was found dead in his yard last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. Deputies say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on November 29 after a report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say discovered the body of an Estate Court man in his yard, who they believe was shot the previous night.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington teacher arrested after gun found in car
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities says 54 year-old Susan Horton of Lexington was arrested after officers found a handgun in her car at River Bluff High School. The Lexington Police Department says on Dec. 2 School Resource Officers received an anonymous tip that the high school teacher told students she had a gun in her car.
abcnews4.com
76-year-old suffers traumatic injuries after his home explodes in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire Rescue officials say a 76-year-old suffered traumatic injuries after his home exploded in Smoaks Monday evening. Emergency crews responded to the home on Community Avenue around 8 p.m., after receiving over a dozen calls. The resident was transported to MUSC's burn...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Co. arrests man accused of possession of drugs, stolen gun
Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of possession of drugs and a stolen gun. According to warrants, 33 year old Luke Taylor was pulled over during a routine traffic stop after authorities claim he disregarded a light at a busy intersection. While he was pulled over by deputies, officials say they could smell a strong scent of marijuana coming from the car.
abccolumbia.com
WRDW-TV
Family mourning 4-year-old killed in Aiken County crash
WIS-TV
Man wanted in connection with Sumter County shooting incident
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police have identified and are searching for man involved in a shooting incident last month. Officials said Terrance Demetrius Hall, 43, of Lugoff, is wanted on attempted murder charges. On Friday, November 11, police were called around midnight to a home on Althea Circle in...
coladaily.com
Former employee at Midlands Regional Center charged with assault & battery
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Michael Robert Short, 56, on Tuesday with assault & battery 3rd degree. The charges resulted from a request to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. According to the arrest warrant, Short was working as a...
Students tasered, arrested after cafeteria fight at Richland Northeast High
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say two students were tasered after a fight inside the cafeteria at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia. According to officers, the two male students, who are related, got into a fight with other students Monday. Deputies say two school resource officers attempted to separate the pair but that they refused to comply with commands. Deputies also claim the two tried to break free from them and continued fighting.
coladaily.com
Columbia man arrested for turning in stolen lottery tickets at Food Lion in Irmo
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Wednesday that a 24-year-old Columbia man was arrested Nov. 28. According to the arrest warrant, Oct. 7, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Tyrik A. Corley presented multiple stolen scratch off lottery tickets at the Food Lion located at 7241 Broad River Road in Irmo. The tickets were preciously stolen by Corley from the Pitt Stop located at 7701 Broad River Road also in Irmo.
