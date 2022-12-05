ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Familiar Name Enters Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago
West Virginia had two running back commits in the class of 2022; Lyn-J Dixon, who left the program by summer and Justin Williams-Thomas, who flipped his commitment to Tennessee on National Signing Day.

Short on running backs, WVU made the decision to move freshman tight end/receiver CJ Donaldson to running back, which ended up being a pretty good decision as he rushed for 526 yards and eight touchdowns in just seven games. Although West Virginia's running back room seems to be in good shape with Donaldson, Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson, and Jaylen Anderson, you can never have enough backs.

Sunday evening, Justin Williams-Thomas announced that he is entering the transfer portal after just one year at Tennessee. He appeared in three games, meaning he kept his redshirt and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Is it possible for West Virginia to get back in the mix for Williams-Thomas? Sure. He had a strong connection with the coaching staff, dating back to the early days of his recruitment and that long lasting relationship could help generate interest if WVU makes the decision to pursue him once again.

"I have a great relationship with the coaches and they have made me a priority throughout my recruitment," Williams told Mountaineers Now during his recruitment out of high school. "I think WVU would be a great opportunity for me to excel and push myself. There's a lot of great talent on the team and I want to be a part of it. I can just see myself in the offense, having a strong connection with the coaching staff, and it just seems like a family environment."

