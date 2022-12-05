ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatcomtalk.com

Northwest Tune-Up Festival Returns to Bellingham July 14-16, 2023

The Northwest Tune-Up, the Pacific Northwest’s premier bikes, music and beer festival, will return to beautiful Bellingham on July 14-16. With all the ingredients to make 2023 even more epic than the festival’s inaugural year, this two-and-a-half-day, family friendly event will feature a greater variety of bike competitions, more spectator-friendly events, and another all-time lineup of world-class bands. This year, the music will play deeper into the night, long past the stunning sunsets that backdrop the festival grounds along the shores of Bellingham Bay.
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff

Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
whatcomtalk.com

Area Teens Work Together to Educate About Composting as a Climate Solution

Submitted by Youth for the Environment and People (YEP), written by Addison Felty, Arden Trachta-Magruder, Kirra Horton, and Megan Jewell. We are Youth for the Environment and People (YEP!) — a cohort of teens from throughout Skagit County working to complete a climate action project. Our project involves improving food composting at Sedro-Woolley High School and educating about the importance of composting. We are writing to share how food waste contributes to climate change and how composting can limit the negative impacts.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Work begins on pier at Little Squalicum Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Officials with City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation said yesterday, December 5th, work is expected to begin at the pier near Little Squalicum Park. “Contractors will be removing the outer section of pier and the supply line that connects to the shore north of the park.”
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcomtalk.com

The Curated Home Offers Thoughtfully Chosen Materials And Design Help For Homeowners

“It’s who we are and what we believe that sets us apart from other people,” says business owner Bryan Ogle. His customer service philosophy, layered in artistic expression, beats at the heart of The Curated Home, a fledgling flooring and design company in Bellingham. Though they are new, they are mighty — and gaining traction. Ogle sat down to share his story and highlight The Curated Home’s specialized services.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP looking for missing 72-year-old woman in western Washington

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Washington State Patrol is looking for an at-risk/missing 72-year-old woman in Western Washington. WSP says Freda Badger left Blaine, Washington, to go to Seatac at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. WSP says on a phone call at 4 p.m., Badger thought she was on Pacific Highway in King County, but she was confused about where she was....
BLAINE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy