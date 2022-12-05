Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whatcomtalk.com
Northwest Tune-Up Festival Returns to Bellingham July 14-16, 2023
The Northwest Tune-Up, the Pacific Northwest’s premier bikes, music and beer festival, will return to beautiful Bellingham on July 14-16. With all the ingredients to make 2023 even more epic than the festival’s inaugural year, this two-and-a-half-day, family friendly event will feature a greater variety of bike competitions, more spectator-friendly events, and another all-time lineup of world-class bands. This year, the music will play deeper into the night, long past the stunning sunsets that backdrop the festival grounds along the shores of Bellingham Bay.
thenorthernlight.com
Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff
Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
Workers at Whatcom’s third-largest employer vote on forming a union. This is what they want
“Overwhelming” results affect about 700 workers, the union said.
Whatcom businesses fined for dumping fish in the sewer
Company president was arrested and fined $347,202 for labeling coho (silver) salmon as chinook (king) salmon in 2011.
whatcomtalk.com
Area Teens Work Together to Educate About Composting as a Climate Solution
Submitted by Youth for the Environment and People (YEP), written by Addison Felty, Arden Trachta-Magruder, Kirra Horton, and Megan Jewell. We are Youth for the Environment and People (YEP!) — a cohort of teens from throughout Skagit County working to complete a climate action project. Our project involves improving food composting at Sedro-Woolley High School and educating about the importance of composting. We are writing to share how food waste contributes to climate change and how composting can limit the negative impacts.
‘By far the best restaurant.’ Poll finds the best happy hour menu in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best happy hour menu is also known for its cocktails and historic location.
Save on rent in Whatcom County. These areas have the lowest rental prices in the county
Some rentals are cheaper in certain parts of Bellingham. These interactive graphics and maps show prices by area.
New dentist in Bellingham will offer specialty dental care
The Local Dentist will be donating a new bicycle or a stocked pantry to the Bellingham refugee family for every 30 new patients.
whatcom-news.com
Work begins on pier at Little Squalicum Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Officials with City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation said yesterday, December 5th, work is expected to begin at the pier near Little Squalicum Park. “Contractors will be removing the outer section of pier and the supply line that connects to the shore north of the park.”
Whatcom County and WA housing markets see new price decreases, what you need to know
Washington state is the third-most expensive state to buy a home in, although the state and Whatcom County have seen recent price decreases.
Round 3 of the Whatcom County Taco Bracket is open! Don’t delay, vote for your favorites
These restaurants are the taco the town! Vote now on your favorite Whatcom County taco joints before voting closes next Wednesday at noon.
It snowed in Whatcom County last Christmas. What about this year?
It’s a rare treat for the Pacific Northwest, but there’s a La Niña again this year.
whatcomtalk.com
The Curated Home Offers Thoughtfully Chosen Materials And Design Help For Homeowners
“It’s who we are and what we believe that sets us apart from other people,” says business owner Bryan Ogle. His customer service philosophy, layered in artistic expression, beats at the heart of The Curated Home, a fledgling flooring and design company in Bellingham. Though they are new, they are mighty — and gaining traction. Ogle sat down to share his story and highlight The Curated Home’s specialized services.
Chronicle
Western Washington Man Claims to Be D.B. Cooper in New Feature Film
A Skagit County man is the focus of a new feature-length film after claiming to be D.B. Cooper, an unidentified man who hijacked and parachuted out of a commercial airplane on Nov. 24, 1971, with a bag of stolen cash. "I am DB Cooper" explores the assertions of 70-year-old Rodney...
Whatcom County sets tax rate for voter-approved children’s levy
Decision comes after lengthy public hearing about how funds will be collected and saved.
KING-5
Cookie maker from the San Juan Islands competes on The Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — A cookie maker from the San Juan Islands is making her national television debut on The Food Network. Gerryanne Bohn, owner of Driftless Cookies in Friday Harbor, is competing on the network’s "Christmas Cookie Challenge" Sunday, Dec. 11. Evening host Kim Holcomb talked to...
WSP looking for missing 72-year-old woman in western Washington
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Washington State Patrol is looking for an at-risk/missing 72-year-old woman in Western Washington. WSP says Freda Badger left Blaine, Washington, to go to Seatac at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. WSP says on a phone call at 4 p.m., Badger thought she was on Pacific Highway in King County, but she was confused about where she was....
You think it’s expensive to live in Whatcom? Here’s what it takes just to get by
Living Wage Calculator shows what residents need to earn to support themselves.
KOMO News
Mountain snow, lowland rain in store for western Washington Thursday
WASHINGTON — A weather system will bring mountain snow, gusty winds and widespread lowland rain to western Washington on Thursday. Another chance for lowland snow showers is still in the mix for parts of western Washington Friday and into the weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for...
Comments / 0