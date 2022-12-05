Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Maplewood, Oswayo Valley, Cochranton, North East, Warren, DuBois Each Have Multiple Players Named PAVCA All-State
Led by three players each from PIAA Class 1A champion Maplewood, District 9 champion Class 1A champion Oswayo Valley, and District 10 Class 1A runner-up Cochranton, 24 District 9 and District 10 players were named All-State in volleyball by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Twelve players earned Class 1A honors,...
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Bradford at Warren Boys Basketball
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Bradford takes on Warren in a District 9/10 crossover boys’ basketball matchup. Andy Close is on the call. The game can be watched below or on any of our social medial channels.
yourdailylocal.com
Five Warren Volleyball Players Earn All-Region Honors
ERIE, Pa. – Warren volleyball capped off another strong season by advancing to the District 10 Class 3A title match, falling in a 3-1 battle with Conneaut. The Lady Dragons were rewarded on the all-region teams, with three players named to the first-team Region 5 squad and two to the second team.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County YMCA set to Host Annual Special Operations Auction
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County YMCA Special Ops Auction is something that is very close to Thad Turner’s heart. Turner, the Executive Director of the Y, is spearheading the 4th annual event, which helps to serve numerous YMCA activities. “It’s amazing,” Turner said. “There’s everything from a...
yourdailylocal.com
Dragons Roll Past Bradford, Improve to 3-0
WARREN, Pa. – Owen Becker led a balanced offensive effort with 12 points as Warren topped Bradford 47-22 in District 9/10 crossover action. Becker scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half on his way to Player of the Game honors. He talked about the win:. Brady...
Elk County brewery finds one of their original barrels from the 1900’s
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Straub Brewery was founded in 1872 in St. Marys and recently they received an interesting tip about a piece of their past. The piece is an original Straub barrel that was discovered in an antique store. The Little Black Egg, in Kane, had the barrel and after seeing a fifth-generation […]
yourdailylocal.com
Rooke Scores 21 Points as Forest Area Nets Third Win
FOXBURG, Pa. – Kaylie Rooke had 21 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocked shots as Forest Area moved to 3-0 on the season with a 37-24 win at A-C Valley in the KSAC Small School opener for both teams. Amber Guzzi added seven points, five rebounds, and...
yourdailylocal.com
Dirtbike Theft Leads to Felony Charges for Jamestown Man
FREDONIA, NY – A Jamestown man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Saturday for a dirtbike theft in Ripley that occurred in June. On Dec. 3 at approximately 2:30 p.m., the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and uniform Troopers out of SP Fredonia arrested Cortland J. Hepfner, 22 of Jamestown, NY for Grand Larceny 3rd degree, a class D felony and Burglary 2nd degree, a class C felony.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Extends Offer to Former Cathedral Prep Star, Iowa DB Terry Roberts
Terry Roberts spent four seasons at Iowa as a beloved special teams gunner and reserve safety, but a season-ending injury in October ended his career as a Hawkeye. Roberts, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound safety from Cathedral Prep in Erie, Pennsylvania, officially entered the transfer portal this week. And he’s seeing interest from around the college football landscape.
Lack of Parking impacts a new DuBois event center, restaurant
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new establishment in DuBois raised some concerns with Sandy Township zoning ordinances for not having enough parking. The Angry Goat an event center, bar, and restaurant in the Doolittle Station complex had to buy 6 acres of land to add more parking for guests. “Yeah one of the big […]
Hemp dispensary celebrates grand opening in Meadville
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At this point, Black Bear Dispensary is no secret — the hemp dispensary opened its first location in 2021 in Grove City. A second location later was opened in Clarion. And on Dec. 2, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the company’s third and newest location in Meadville. “It’s been really great. Honestly, […]
eriereader.com
Surfing the Lake Erie Waves
While most locals stop or scale back their visits to Presque Isle State Park during the winter months, there are some who can't wait for the bitter temperatures and high waves the winter season brings. You've likely heard of the popularity of ice fishing, but there's another winter sport that is bringing in those who dare to brave the icy waters and frigid wind chills.
WFMJ.com
Diocese intervenes to help rescue Kennedy Catholic from 'vulnerable position'
The Catholic Diocese Erie is intervening to help Mercer County’s Kennedy Catholic High and Middle Schools recover from what Bishop Lawrence Persico characterizes as a “vulnerable position”. In a letter to the Shenango Valley Catholic School System community, Bishop Persico responded recent resignations of the school’s acting...
Erie home damaged in overnight fire
A home in Erie is damaged following an overnight fire. Calls for this fire went out just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. It happened in the 1700 block of Linwood Ave. According to reports from the scene, when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. One person inside the […]
yourdailylocal.com
Warren’s Fehlman, Lucks Named All-State by PA Volleyball Coaches Association
Warren junior middle hitter Kylie Fehlman and junior Libero Summer Lucks earned Class 3A Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-State honors. The duo helped the Dragons to a District 10 runner-up finish in 2022.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Meet CHQ Barn: A Rustic Venue with a Breathtaking View of the Chautauqua Lake Region
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. The story of how this barn came to be a wedding venue is a fairytale itself. Once upon a time, it was a dairy farm. Then it was a working...
yourdailylocal.com
Tionesta Borough Trash Pickup to Now be Wednesdays Beginning Dec. 14
TIONESTA, Pa. – Trash pickup in Tionesta Borough will now be Wednesday starting Dec. 14, according to a post on the borough’s Facebook page. Residents are asked to put their garbage out on Tuesday evening for Wednesday AM pickup. Waste Management customers started receiving postcards about the change...
Driver hits cow in Greene Township
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Union City driver recently struck a cow in Greene Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver — a 22-year-old Union City man — was driving west on Turner Road near May Road. A cow walked into the road from the north side of Turner Road. The driver tried to […]
A dream became a reality for Veterans in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In 1990 two Reynoldsville veterans decide that they wanted to have a park dedicated to remembering those who served. Fast forward 32 years and the Kenneth L.. Lyons Veterans Memorial Park is a highlight on Mainstreet in downtown Reynoldsville. “They went through hell, people don’t realize what these poor people […]
eriereader.com
Erie at Large: Bah Humbug Brenton Davis
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is getting coal for Christmas. That's because the man, to whom much was given, has taken his biggest step toward disinvestment in the City of Erie, and the community at large, when he systematically dismissed all but one member of the County's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie. Erie County Council established the DEI Commission in 2021 with $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds designated for "populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," as defined in the council ordinance that established the commission. It was a natural extension of a previous ordinance that declared racism a public health emergency in Erie County in September 2020.
